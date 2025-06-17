Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week:

"When any government, or any church for that matter, undertakes to say to its subjects, This you may not read, this you must not see, this you are forbidden to know, the end result is tyranny and oppression no matter how holy the motives." – Robert A. Heinlein

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

Broadway Cabaret

Miscast Duos. Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

Enjoy the cool confines of this destination indie bookstore in the heart of Beaverdale while listening to fascinating authors share insights into their writing. Listen to these two pending authors’ interviews in this week’s edition of TCB. Jun 20 – Laura Julier, Off Izaak Walton Road. Jun 24 – Rahim Thawer The Mental Health Guide for Cis & Trans Queer Guys.

This June, Des Moines becomes the center stage for community theatre across the country as the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) presents not one, but two incredible national festivals: YouthFest 2025 (June 22–24) and AACTFest 2025 (June 25–28). We are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with: Group hosting, Registration, Timing performances, Ushers and guest services. Questions? Contact Derek Phelps, Playhouse volunteer and production coordinator, 563-292-8962, or visit https://desmoinesplayhouse.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=95787

Celebrates its Tenth Anniversary with a special bookselling event on 6/21/25 at the Valley Junction Activity Center. The 10th Annual Indie Author Book Expo will bring together a variety of authors for a day to spotlight their work. As part of their outreach, this IABE event gives just-starting writers an opportunity to learn about the business of writing as well as readers a selection of the area’s best, most versatile writers. “We are empowering readers and authors,” says IABE President Jenn Thompson, who is herself an author. “Cultivating more reading experiences, and not just more books.” Valley Junction Activity Center is located at 217 5th St., West Des Moines, IA 50265. The hours of operation will be 12pm to 5pm. Vendor spaces are still available. Interested parties should contact Jenn Thompson at IndieAuthorBookExpo515@gmail.com

JUNE 22: Historic Hoyt Sherman Place

Andy Classen, Trumpet

Tina Haase-Findlay, Guest Vocalist

EMC Plaza Stage at Hoyt Sherman Place https://www.musicunderthestars.org/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Des Moines premiere at Varsity Theater July 10. Beth Howard has completed her amazingly immersive documentary on an Iowa icon: pie making. “Pieowa” is a marvelous labor of love Beth shares with anyone whose heart beats a little faster at the thought of the societal bonding that pies create. Not to mention, the great flavors. “With a deep, flavorful satisfaction as the pie that grandma made, “Pieowa: A Piece of America” is an immersive understanding of how pie brings people together.” – The Culture Buzz https://theworldneedsmorepie.com/

12:17 PM – Robert Warren and John Krantz share advance insights into this year’s Jazz in July at Hoyt Sherman Place July 8, 15, 22, 29. An exceptional lineup of jazz musicians from near and far convene on the spacious, inviting south lawn to savor the seductive sounds of jazz. “Jazz in July has evolved into one of Iowa’s great free cultural events, hosted beautifully at Hoyt Sherman Place. This is a don’t miss annual tradition. – The Culture Buzz https://hoytsherman.org/2025/04/08/jazz-in-july-free-summer-concert-series-returns-in-2025-at-hoyt-sherman-place/

12:36 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books June 24. Rahim Thawer is a health professional who brings this important life resource book to reality, infused with professional wisdom, research, and personal insight. The Mental Health Guide for Cis & Trans Queer Guys is not only vital reading for anyone directly impacted, but for anyone who wishes to gain understanding and insight into elevating mental health issues to essential and open dialogue. https://www.instagram.com/the.politicized.practitioner/

12:46 PM – At Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre Fri Jun 20. Boney James is a masterful saxophonist, and brings his Slow Burn Tour to Des Moines for an unforgettable evening of musical magic. Listen as Boney shares glimpses into his world, and why this tour and album is so important to him.

James says, “I wake up each day and try to play a little better. To quote the cellist Pablo Casals ‘I think I’m making progress.’ I am really proud of my playing on this new record. And I absolutely love the songs and the sound I achieved.” https://hoytsherman.org/event/boney-james/

12:56 PM – Title track from Boney James’ new album, SLOW BURN.

III. Performance Arts:

1. Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos. Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

2. Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. Jun 27 and 29 mark the opening performances of The Flying Dutchman in Indianola for another exceptional trio of operas. This nationally hailed operation draws fans from across America to Central Iowa. The full scheeule includes The Flying Dutchman – Jul 4, 12, 15, 17, 20; The Rake’s Progress – Jul 5, 10, 13, 18; Cunning Little Vixen – Jul 6, 8, 11, 19. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/

3. Des Moines Playhouse. Waitress. Jul 11-27. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/waitress/

4. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Shakespeare on the Lawn at Salisbury House & Gardens. The Comedy of Errors. Jul 16-19. https://www.iowastage.org/sotl

5. CAP Theatre at Haines Park Amphitheatre, Altoona. Cap Classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 24-27. https://www.captheatre.org/home/a-midsummer-nights-dream-25-cap-classic/

6. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Spongebob Musical. Jul 25-Aug 3. https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

7. Des Moines Performing Arts. Parade. Jul 29-Aug 3. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/parade

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions:

Polk County Heritage Gallery – Iowa Exhibited

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs thru Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/

On the south side of the Winterset square, the Iowa Quilt Museum’s current exhibit, “Tiny Pieces, Vast Visions,” features four quiltmakers who share a creative bond. They each bring their own aesthetic to their work, but all use tiny pieces of fabric to create larger patterns. Small pieces come together to tell unique visual stories throughout their work, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces of quilted artwork. The show remains through Aug. 3 https://www.iowaquiltmuseum.org/current-exhibits/

Opening Celebration Jun 12. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites:

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities:

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead:

Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

This eagerly anticipated and well-attended event begins at the Wallace Farm in Orient. Make reservations for any Friday through July 18 to enjoy a brick-oven pizza made with fresh veggies and local meats. https://wallace.org/pizza-on-the-prairie/

Americana roots & folk artist Chad Elliott takes the xBk Annex stage on Friday, July 18 for an intimate evening of songs & stories! Check out this revived old firehouse building as it reverberates with the iconic sounds of one of Iowa’s best.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Ann M. Morris. Kwame’s Big Day. Tue Jun 17, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Garry Klein. What Happened on the Garden Street Bus. Wed Jun 18, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Laura Julier. Off Izaak Walton Road. Fri Jun 20, 6:30 PM.

Central Library – AViD Author Series, w/Beaverdale Books. Nikki Erlick. The Poppy Fields, The Measure. Mon Jun 23, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Rahim Thawer, MSW, RSW. The Mental Health Guide for Cis and Trans Queer Guys. Tue Jun 24, 6 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Edward McConnell. Radio Free Pittsburgh. Wed Jun 25, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. CJ Williams. A Monster in Mount Pleasant. Thu Jun 26, 6:30 PM

Beaverdale Books. Ann Schreiber. Emily’s Next Chapter. Mon Jun 30 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events:

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

– Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination, Karin L. Winegar* Everything Is Mama, Jimmy Fallon People Are Kind, Bill R. Douglas* Mark Twain, Ron Chernow My Friends, Fredrik Backman The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar, Howard Megdal Fever Beach, Carl Hiaasen

* Iowa author

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership . Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health . Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

– https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

– https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

– https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café , Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo , Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Book s, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

s, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theate r – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

r – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

(https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

– Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine – This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast – An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

– An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 ( Polk County Crisis & Advocacy)

( *Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 ( Broadlawns Crisis Team)

( *LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 ( Children & Families of Iowa)

( *Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 ( Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

( *Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 ( National US Child Abuse Hotline)

( Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 ( Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee