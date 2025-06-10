The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist https://www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week:

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”

– John Wooden (1910-2010), an American basketball coach and player. Nicknamed “the Wizard of Westwood”, he won ten National Collegiate Athletic Association national championships in a 12-year period as head coach for the UCLA Bruins, including a record seven in a row.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

Anything Goes in the great outdoors

Tallgrass Theatre Company delivers another immersive musical theatre experience as it presents this Cole Porter gem at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheatre in West Des Moines June 12, 13, 14. Suggested donation at site of $25, all proceeds support this stellar group’s completely volunteer board and staff. This show will be accompanied by the West Des Moines orchestra, a bonus treat for patrons. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Free family activities and performances including excerpts from Ballet Des Moines’ 24-25 season SEE THE MUSIC. Thursday, June 12: Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, Des Moines. Saturday, June 14: Brucemore, Cedar Rapids https://www.balletdesmoines.org/summer

Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the blockbuster musical Hamilton for a two-week run. Listen as Marja Harmon (who plays “Angelica Schuyler”) shares insights into this powerful interpretation of our Founding Fathers and other key historical figures. “Set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.” https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/hamilton

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Young Bellen Woodard created the More Than Peach Project to raise awareness about the color naming of crayons, creating a line of crayons (she has been hailed as a “Crayon Activist”) available through Target, and writing her first book, More than Peach. Bellen now shares her latest book, Ballet Brown, as her years of taking dance spurred her to address the issue of skin-matching dancewear. “Draw from the inspiration Bellen Woodard offers through her observational, transformative actions. “More than Peach” and “Ballet Brown” are must-read books for ALL children, providing an empathetic, proactive understanding through the eyes of another.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.morethanpeach.com/

11:16 AM – Daniel A. Miller shares his wisdom, experience and insights in The Way of the Wave: Nature’s Model for Navigating Life’s Currents. Listen as he shares glimpses into this masterful life resource book.

“What makes The Way of the Wave stand out is that it is more than just a book; it is an interactive experience that seamlessly blends memoir, philosophy, and self-help into a guide for personal transformation.” —Bookpleasures.com, Norm Goldman, Publisher https://danielamiller.com/

11:31 AM – In Dreams of Fields: Memory Traces of Iowa’s Past, Roy R. Behrens gathers an irresistible collection of essays not about the usual Hollywood stars, politicians, sports heroes, and celebrities, but of truly fascinating and important people from Iowa’s rich historical landscape. “The stories are captivating, the people identifiable. Roy R. Behrens captures a special historical lightning in a bottle with Dreams of Fields: Memory Traces of Iowa’s Past, a truly impressive understanding that some of the best stories are necessarily the ones ballyhooed about those always in the limelight.” – The Culture Buzz https://icecubepress.com/2025/01/27/dreams-of-fields/

11:45 AM – American poet, former Kansas Poet Laureate, and transformative language artist Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg reads “Spring Song.” “Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg shares with a voice as alluring as nature’s beauty, and as resonating as thunder clap. Immerse yourself into her works, and be prepared for a beautiful journey.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.carynmirriamgoldberg.com/

11:47 AM – The annual wait is over and the 37th edition of Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader is ready and waiting. A perfect Father’s Day gift, yet something that all throne-sitters will appreciate, this compendium of trivia, facts, humor, and more awaits voracious “necessary room” readers. Spokesperson Brian Boone offers wonderful insights into the history and efforts taken to produce the quintessential literature for the loo book. https://www.portablepress.com/

12:00 PM – Performances June 12, 13 & 14. Tallgrass Theatre Company presented its summer musical this weekend at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheatre in West Des Moines. Listen as Artistic Director Tom Perrine shares insights into this year’s full production of Anything Goes the Cole Porter show filled with unforgettable songs, and accompanied by the West Des Moines Orchestra. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

12:14 PM – Musician and composer Boney James makes his first Iowa appearance on Jun 20 at the venerable Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. Anchored by his 19th album, James’ Slow Burn Tour will be a “don’t miss” immersive experience as the uber-talented artist fills the hall with a masterful musical show. https://hoytsherman.org/event/boney-james/

12:24 PM – The title track from Boney James’ latest album, featured on his Slow Burn Tour – “Slow Burn.” At Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre June 20. https://boneyjames.com/

12:29 PM – Varian Johnson is a gifted children’s book author, and his latest is a wonderfully appealing dive into parenthood and more. Little Big Man is gorgeously illustrated and masterfully written, delivering a compelling story that will provide hours of interactive reading and conversation. “Well paced and engaging for young kids, and the colorful illustrations sensitively portray the characters’ emotions through body language and facial expressions. A rewarding picture book.” – Booklist https://varianjohnson.com/

12:42 PM – A Greek Tragedy is journalist and author Jeanne Carstensen’s deeply researched and masterfully told tale of the horrific events of a devastating shipwreck during the biggest refugee crisis since World War II. This 2015 event still reverberates, and thanks for Jeanne’s book, will not be forgotten. “A Greek Tragedy was just published, but it already feels like an elegy. . . . Jeanne Carstensen’s astoundingly well-reported book suggests that when governance falters and we are plunged, metaphorically at least, into a borderless sea, rescue will depend on holding on to what we have in common.” —Gary Wolf, The Battleground https://www.jeannecarstensen.net/

III. Performance Arts

Tallgrass Theatre Company – annual outdoor musical at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Anything Goes. Jun 13-15. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Hamilton. Thru Jun 15. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hamilton-2025/

Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Once Upon a Mattress – Youth Edition. Thru Jun 22. https://www.captheatre.org/

Ankeny Community Theatre. A Streetcar Named Desire. Thru Jun 15. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Torch Song. Thru Jun 15. https://www.iowastage.org/torch-song

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse. Bright Star. Jun 16 at 6 PM. www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/. Questions about auditions should be directed to Derek Phelps, Playhouse volunteer and production manager, dphelps@dmplayhouse.com.

Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos. Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. Jun 27 and 29 marks the opening performances of The Flying Dutchman in Indianola for another exceptional trio of operas. This nationally hailed operation draws fans from across America to Central Iowa. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery – Iowa Exhibited

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs thru Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/

Opening Celebration Jun 12. The exhibition runs through Sep 12. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/event/exhibition-opening-firelei-baez/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities:

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre for A Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical. Sun Jun 8, 6:30 PM; Mon Jun 9, 6:30 PM. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos

Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

This eagerly anticipated and well-attended event begins at the Wallace Farm in Orient. Make reservations for any Friday through July 18 to enjoy a brick-oven pizza made with fresh veggies and local meats. https://wallace.org/pizza-on-the-prairie/

Americana roots & folk artist Chad Elliott takes the xBk Annex stage on Friday, July 18 for an intimate evening of songs & stories! Check out this revived old firehouse building as it reverberates with the iconic sounds of one of Iowa’s best.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Ann M. Morris. Kwame’s Big Day. Tue Jun 17, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Garry Klein. What Happened on the Garden Street Bus. Wed Jun 18, 6:30 PM.

Central Library – AViD Author Series, w/Beaverdale Books. Nikki Erlick. The Poppy Fields, The Measure. Mon Jun 23, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Rahim Thawer, MSW, RSW. The Mental Health Guide for Cis and Trans Queer Guys. Tue Jun 24, 6 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Edward McConnell. Radio Free Pittsburgh. Wed Jun 25, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. CJ Williams. A Monster in Mount Pleasant. Thu Jun 26, 6:30 PM

Beaverdale Books. Ann Schreiber. Emily’s Next Chapter. Mon Jun 30 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events:

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination, Karin L. Winegar* Everything Is Mama, Jimmy Fallon People Are Kind, Bill R. Douglas* Mark Twain, Ron Chernow My Friends, Fredrik Backman The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar, Howard Megdal Fever Beach, Carl Hiaasen*Iowa Author!

* Iowa author

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – https://www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – https://www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – https://www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – https://www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – https://www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – https://www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – https://www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – https://www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – https://www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532