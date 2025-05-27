The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Cultural Adventurers:From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week :

“Hope knows no fear. Hope dares to blossom even inside the abysmal abyss. Hope secretly feeds and strengthens promise.” — Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), in My Christmas-New Year-Vacation-Aspiration-Prayers (2003). Chinmoy Kumar Ghose, better known as Sri Chinmoy, was an Indian spiritual leader who taught meditation in the United States after moving to New York City in 1964. Chinmoy established his first meditation center in Queens, New York, and eventually had seven thousand students in 60 countries.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz :

Very Special FIRST FRIDAY at Mainframe Studios

Fri Jun 6 holds a special significance as KFMG radio and many affiliates will energize this First Friday as never before. Anchored by Mainframe Studio’s Central Iowa Blues Society, this evening will be filled with music and much, much more.https://www.mainframestudios.org/first-fridays

Ballet Des Moines Summer STEM Tour

Free family activities and performances including excerpts from Ballet Des Moines’ 24-25 season SEE THE MUSIC.

Sunday, June 1: Alliant Energy Amphitheater, Dubuque

Wednesday, June 4: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo

Saturday, June 7: Downtown Malvern

Thursday, June 12: Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, Des Moines

Saturday, June 14: Brucemore, Cedar Rapids www.balletdesmoines.org/summer

www.balletdesmoines.org/summer Every twist and knot tell a story in “The Ties That Bind”

Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards Showcase

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) will welcome hundreds of students from high schools across the state to perform on the Civic Center stage for the annual IHSMTA Showcase presented by EMC Insurance Companies. The Showcase will take place at the Civic Center on Thu May 29, at 7 PM. It will be livestreamed online statewide through Iowa Public Broadcasting Station. https://www.iowapbs.org/

Belin Quartet beckons with another season of scintillating classics

Belin Quartet! The Civic Music Association is proud to present the 2025 season every Tuesday from June 3 through July 8, the Quartet will perform at Salisbury House and Gardens at 5:30 PM. https://civicmusic.org/belin-quartet-summer-concert-series/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz :

11:00 AM – Executive Director Dan Stevenson shares an overview of the 2025 Music Under the Stars season which begins Jun 8. Five weeks of free, family-friendly and inspiring music presented at Hoyt Sherman Place’s redesigned south lawn and, for the final performance, at the Lauridsen Amphitheatre in Waterworks Park. “One of Central Iowa’s performance arts treasures, Music Under the Stars continues a legacy that spans generations as it builds memories shared beyond each concerts final chord.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.musicunderthestars.org/

“One of Central Iowa’s performance arts treasures, Music Under the Stars continues a legacy that spans generations as it builds memories shared beyond each concerts final chord.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.musicunderthestars.org/ 11:11 AM – Iowa Stage Theatre Company taps the experience and directorial expertise of Todd Buchacker for their next production, Torch Song. Listen as Todd is joined by Co-Artistic Director Davida Williams to share glimpses into this bold, energized reimagining of Harvey Fierstein’s original trilogy into a two-act gem. Running Jun 6-15.https://www.iowastage.org/torch-song

11:23 AM – Once Upon a Mattress – Youth Edition is the next captivating offering from CAP Theatre. Cast members Grayce Wanner (“Winnifred”) and Sydney Rowley (“Queen Aggravain”) are joined by Director Michael Beasely to share insights into this exceptional youth organization and this show. Running Jun 6-15.https://www.captheatre.org/once-upon-a-mattress-youth-edition/

11:36 AM – In a milestone celebration event, Carousel Theatre of Indianola will hold its 60th Anniversary Celebration Sat Jun 7. Listen as longtime Carousel member and current Board President Randy Stone shares enticing insights into this event. Besides a mixer hour, dinner, entertainment, stories and more, this will include the unveiling of their 61st Season. “Carousel Theatre is a cultural cornerstone for Indianola and the region.” – The Culture Buzz https://carouseltheatre.org/

“Carousel Theatre is a cultural cornerstone for Indianola and the region.” – The Culture Buzz https://carouseltheatre.org/ 11:46 AM – Ankeny Community Theatre continues its well-received trend of challenging its production members and community with bold shows – classics, premieres and more – with their A Streetcar Named Desire. Listen as Director Charissa Hamel and Brooke Guinn (“Blanche”) provide glimpses into the production process and what will make this an exceptional experience in the intimate confines of the ACT theatre. Running Jun 6-15https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/a-streetcar-named-desire/

12:00 PM – National Tour in Des Moines Jun 3-15. Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the blockbuster musical Hamilton for a two-week run. Listen as Marja Harmon (who plays “Angleica Schuyler”) shares insights into this powerful interpretation of our Founding Fathers and other key historical figures. “Set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.”https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/hamilton

“Set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.”https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/hamilton 12:14 PM – In concert May 30. The Finesse is a Heartland gem of a band, and will be performing at the Temple Theatre as part of the Des Moines Performing Arts programming in their new show, “The Finesse: Abraham the (re)release.” Listen as linchpin and creative force Madison Ray shares insights into the creation of this masterful performing ensemble. “Musicianship, showmanship, and unbridled energy blend into an unforgettable performing arts and music experience when The Finesse takes the stage.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/made-in-the-midwest/the-finesse-abraham-the-rerelease

“Musicianship, showmanship, and unbridled energy blend into an unforgettable performing arts and music experience when The Finesse takes the stage.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/made-in-the-midwest/the-finesse-abraham-the-rerelease 12:30 PM – Limited engagement – May 30, 31 & Jun 7, 8. About Time Theatre Company makes its debut with the powerful solo performance show, Squeamish. In partnership with Ian Miller’s The Haunt Speakeasy, this intimate performance venue promises a bold, intimate performing arts experience. “With the creative talent and experience gathered in the About Time Theatre Company’s troupe, Central Iowa is in for a bold style of performing arts, sure to captivate, and most definitely sure to stimulate discussion. This is don’t-miss performance at its best.” – The Culture Buzz https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

“With the creative talent and experience gathered in the About Time Theatre Company’s troupe, Central Iowa is in for a bold style of performing arts, sure to captivate, and most definitely sure to stimulate discussion. This is don’t-miss performance at its best.” – The Culture Buzz https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/ 12:45 PM – In John Lechner’s eye-opening and detailed book, Death Is Our Business: Mercenaries and a New Era of Private Warfare, John lays bare many raw truths about this new globally impacting business. “John Lechner is an amazingly bold reporter who has been to the key places where the Wagner Group fought, interviewing members, veterans, and victims to deliver a shrewd, granular sense of how Russian mercenary forces operate.” — ADAM HOCHSCHILD, bestselling author of King Leopold’s Ghosthttps://www.johnlechnerauthor.com/

III. Performance Arts

About Time Theatre Company – at The Haunt Speakeasy. Squeamish. May 30-31, Jun 6-7. www.AboutTimeTheatre.org Des Moines Performing Arts. Hamilton. Jun 3-15. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hamilton-2025/ Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Once Upon a Mattress – Youth Edition. Jun 6-22. https://www.captheatre.org/ Ankeny Community Theatre. A Streetcar Named Desire. Jun 6-15. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Torch Song. Jun 6-15. https://www.iowastage.org/torch-song AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. A Perfect Rendezvous: The Musical. Jun 8 & 9, 6:30 PM. Tallgrass Theatre Company – annual outdoor musical at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Anything Goes. Jun 13-15. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos. Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/ Des Moines Metro Opera Summer Festival 2025. Jun 27 and 29 marks the opening performances of The Flying Dutchman in Indianola for another exceptional trio of operas. This nationally hailed operation draws fans from across America to Central Iowa. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2025season/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Mainframe Studios

The powerful group show, “The Environment,” at Mainframe Studios. Curated by painter and ceramic artist Diane Kunzler, this show features over 70 artists on three floors. The show is up until May 28. https://www.ameeellis.com/calendar?utm_campaign=89c74e43-e9ad-4123-aec4-a89d765862e8&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=555ae7b4-f9cd-4c83-9a4e-d6f057b7be78

Polk County Heritage Gallery – Iowa Exhibited

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs thru Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre for A Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical. Sun Jun 8, 6:30 PM; Mon Jun 9, 6:30 PM. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/ Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos

Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

JAZZ IN JULY

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

Cedar Falls Christian Writers Conference

June 12-14, at Riverview Conference Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “Let His Light Shine.” Novice and experienced writers are welcome to hone their skills and network with award-winning authors and speakers are featured at this skills-enhancing event. This year’s keynote speaker is Michelle Rayburn. Michelle has spent over two decades finding hope in the trashy stuff of life, amusing and inspiring with a blend of humor and biblical teaching. She has authored nine books—including the Selah Awards finalist Renewed: A 6-Week Personal or Small Group Bible Study. To register, view the full schedule, learn more about the speakers, or find information about onsite lodging, visit https://www.cfcwc.org/home. For more information about the conference or housing, contact Mary Portzen at cfcwconference@gmail.com

Pizza on the Prairie

This eagerly anticipated and well-attended event begins at the Wallace Farm in Orient. Make reservations for any Friday through July 18 to enjoy a brick-oven pizza made with fresh veggies and local meats. https://wallace.org/pizza-on-the-prairie/

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns. The German Helmet on the Basement Shelf. Thu May 29, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Central Library – Kevin Wilson. Run for the Hills. Tue Jun 3, 7 PM.

Central Library – w/Beaverdale Books. Tim Johnston. Distant Sons. Wed Jun 4, 6:30 PM.

West Des Moines Public Library. Scott Reister. Baseball Spy. Thu Jun 5, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Barbara Boyle. Pinch Me: Waking Up in a 300-Year-Old Italian Farmhouse. Fri Jun 6, 2 PM.

Franklin Avenue Library – Beaverdale Books. Dave Hage & Josephine Marcotty. Sea of Grass: The Conquest, Ruin, and Redemption of Nature on the American Prairie. Mon Jun 9, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Kaira Rouda. Jill Is Not Happy. Tue Jun 10, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Ann M. Morris. Kwame’s Big Day. Tue Jun 17, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Garry Klein. What Happened on the Garden Street Bus. Wed Jun 18, 6:30 PM.

Central Library – AViD Author Series, w/Beaverdale Books. Nikki Erlick. The Poppy Fields, The Measure. Mon Jun 23, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Rahim Thawer, MSW, RSW. The Mental Health Gide for Cis and Trans Queer Guys. Tue Jun 24, 6 PM. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events :

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination, Karin L. Winegar* Everything Is Mama, Jimmy Fallon People Are Kind, Bill R. Douglas* Mark Twain, Ron Chernow My Friends, Fredrik Backman The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins The Emperor of Gladness, Ocean Vuong Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar, Howard Megdal Fever Beach, Carl Hiaasen

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library. Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

“Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

“This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre: www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines: https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola: www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble: https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association: https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions: www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre: www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera: https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony: https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre: www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience: www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company: www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company : www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa: https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company: www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre: www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 (Polk County Crisis & Advocacy)

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 (Children & Families of Iowa)

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 (Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 (National US Child Abuse Hotline)

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 (Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee