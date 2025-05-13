Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

“Creative people must find a balance between having solitude to work on their ideas and seeking new experiences to inform them. Finding that balance is a learning process.” – Scarlett Thomas, an English author who writes contemporary postmodern fiction. She has published ten novels, including The End of Mr. Y and PopCo, as well as the Worldquake series of children’s books, and Monkeys With Typewriters, a book on how to unlock the power of storytelling.

Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week Guests on this week’s show; Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Planning ahead; Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa); Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Metro Opera – volunteer opportunities

To ensure another successful season, Des Moines Metro Opera needs you! We’re in search of a few more volunteers for our 2025 Festival Season, including:

• Ushers: Help direct patrons to their seats at the performance.

• Male Supernumerary for The Flying Dutchman: Assist in moving set pieces, props, while onstage in full costume during each of the opera’s seven performances.

• Part-time Child Supervisors for The Cunning Little Vixen: Responsible for supervising child performers during rehearsals and performances between June 12 and July 20.

• Offstage Chorus Tenor for The Flying Dutchman: Sing in the offstage chorus for rehearsals and performances between June 9 and July 20.

• Light-walkers: Stand onstage while our lighting team focuses and adjusts cues for the upcoming production—it’s a great chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of opera, and we even encourage you to bring a book for the quieter moments!

Please email info@dmmo.org to sign up as a 2025 Festival volunteer. Volunteer form link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=zbnuU5krBEmEa40LtUNbWzTIdteebpVGrF_nfrce12VUN0dBREVLRzhCTFJTOVlIV0dDNDJHOUxQNy4u

Joust Evolution at Sleepy Hollow RenFaire

May 17-18. Iowa’s only permanent Renaissance Festival village. https://www.sleepyhollowrenfaire.com/

Optik Interactive Installation Comes to Cowles Commons in May

An interactive installation featuring 20 six-foot-tall gyroscope-like forms is coming to Cowles Commons thru May 26. The installation invites users to manipulate the movement and reflection of light, while each unit becomes a different musical instrument. Part of Des Moines Performing Arts outdoor events free programming for families. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/free-outdoor-events/optik

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. The new issue of Iowa History Journal is out, and its cover story celebrates the 50th anniversary of then Governor Robert D. Ray’s amazing welcoming of refugees to Iowa. Writer Matt Walsh shares insights into this cover story. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

11:13 AM – PING: The Secrets of Successful Virtual Communication is a masterpiece work by Andrew Brodsky that is a tutorial for understanding the world of virtual communication. The essential guide for when (and how best) to use virtual communication tools, from video to instant messaging and everything in between. "Finally: a science-based guide to having better conversations by text, email, phone, video, and yes, even social media. Andrew Brodsky is one of the world's foremost experts on virtual communication, and his book is brimming with surprising insights and useful tips. It's the resource we need for avoiding misunderstandings and making genuine connections." –Adam Grant, #1 New York Times bestselling author of THINK AGAIN and HIDDEN POTENTIAL, and host of the podcast Re:Thinking https://abrodsky.com/

11:28 AM – Charles Hood is an experienced naturalist and photographer, and takes us on a special journey in his new book, Nature at Night: Discover the Hidden World that Comes Alive after Dark. With an appreciative and grateful guidance, Charles takes us on a rewarding exploration of nature. "Explores and explains night with a voracious and playful curiosity that is impossible to resist." – Vanessa Lowe, Host and Producer, Nocturne https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/charles-hood/nature-at-night/9781643263137/?lens=timber-press

11:41 AM – Available for preorder before Jun 19 release. About Bliss: Fighting for My Trans Son's Life, Joy and Fertility is a mother's steadfast story of love, understanding and unflinching resolve to support her son's journey. Cristina Olivetti's inspirational tale will resonate with everyone. "Cristina Olivetti's journey is deeply personal, yet resonates with anyone who learns about her mission to love, support, and care for her son's trans journey." – The Culture Buzz https://www.cristinaolivetti.com/

12:00 PM – One show only – Mon May 19 at 6:30 PM. Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the return of Blippi and friends in a new show, Blippi: Join The Band Tour. Listen as creative associate Maci Bass shares insights into this global phenomenon and the magic bringing your preschool through fourth graders will savor. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/blippi-join-the-band-tour

12:11 PM – Releasing this week. In Call of the Owl Woman, K. M. Huber sweeps her readers into a fantastical world steeped ancient Peru and mystical allure. "This is historical fantasy at its most immersive. . . Steeped in the timeless themes of justice, truth, and moral courage, this extraordinary book brims with an urgent relevance that transcends its distant setting. It is as much a coming-of-age tale as a meditation on power—who wields it, why, and at what cost. . .A MUST read!" – Oscar Miro-Quesada, internationally acclaimed shamanic teacher, healer and earth honoring ritualist https://kmhuber.com/

12:26 PM – Limited engagement – May 30, 31 & Jun 7, 8. About Time Theatre Company makes its debut with the powerful solo performance show, Squeamish. In partnership with Ian Miller's The Haunt Speakeasy, this intimate performance venue promises a bold, intimate performing arts experience. "With the creative talent and experience gathered in the About Time Theatre Company's troupe, Central Iowa is in for a bold style of performing arts, sure to captivate, and most definitely sure to stimulate discussion. This is a don't-miss performance at its best." – The Culture Buzz https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

12:41 PM – Relationship guru Susan Shapiro Barash returns with an exceptional exploration of female relationships in Estranged: How Strained Female Friendships Can Be Mended or Ended. Susan's ability to process dozens of interviews with a wide range of women is distilled into this masterwork. "After reading Estranged, I've come to the conclusion that every woman has experienced or will experience being abandoned by a close female friend. Estranged assures us that we are not alone. A fascinating read." – Mary Simses author of The Wedding Thief https://susanshapirobarash.com/

“After reading Estranged, I’ve come to the conclusion that every woman has experienced or will experience being abandoned by a close female friend. Estranged assures us that we are not alone. A fascinating read.” – Mary Simses author of The Wedding Thief https://susanshapirobarash.com/ 12:56 PM – Jihyun Yun reads the title poem from her new collection, Some Are Always Hungry. https://www.jihyunyun.com/

III. Performance Arts

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. Alice in Wonderland. Thru May 18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/alice-in-wonderland/

Beaverdale Books – Open Mic Poetry Night. Kelsey Bigelow Emcee. May 23, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm. Do you love to write poetry? Or read poetry? If so, grab a friend and head to Beaverdale Books for a free, fun, and informal evening of open mic poetry. Participate or observe.

About Time Theatre Company – at The Haunt Speakeasy. Squeamish. May 30-31, Jun 6-7. www.AboutTimeTheatre.org

Des Moines Performing Arts. Hamilton. Jun 3-15. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hamilton-2025/

Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Once Upon a Mattress – Youth Edition. Jun 6-22. https://www.captheatre.org/

Ankeny Community Theatre. A Streetcar Named Desire. Jun 6-15. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Torch Song. Jun 6-15. https://www.iowastage.org/torch-song

AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre. A Perfect Rendezvous: The Musical. Jun 8 & 9, 6:30 PM.

Tallgrass Theatre Company – annual outdoor musical at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Anything Goes. Jun 13-15. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery – Iowa Exhibited

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs thru Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Des Moines Art Center – “Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa”

“Light Within Ourselves: Haitian Art in Iowa” showcases a selection of the rich holdings of Haitian Art in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ collection—the largest public collection of Haitian Art in both Iowa and the United States. Thru Sep 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/light-within-ourselves/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre for A Perfect Rendezvous: A Musical. Sun Jun 8, 6:30 PM; Mon Jun 9, 6:30 PM. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-the-perfect-rendezvous-the-musical/ Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

Vagrant Fear

Vagrant Fear Productions is holding its 4th variety show at the Ames City Auditorium May 24, 7 PM. $30. All ages show. https://www.facebook.com/groups/VagrantFear/

Every twist and knot tell a story in “The Ties That Bind”

Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos

Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

Jazz in July

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

Cedar Falls Christian Writers Conference

June 12-14, at Riverview Conference Center. The theme of this year’s conference is “Let His Light Shine.” Novice and experienced writers are welcome to hone their skills and network with award-winning authors and speakers are featured at this skills-enhancing event. This year’s keynote speaker is Michelle Rayburn. Michelle has spent over two decades finding hope in the trashy stuff of life, amusing and inspiring with a blend of humor and biblical teaching. She has authored nine books—including the Selah Awards finalist Renewed: A 6-Week Personal or Small Group Bible Study. To register, view the full schedule, learn more about the speakers, or find information about onsite lodging, visit https://www.cfcwc.org/home. For more information about the conference or housing, contact Mary Portzen at cfcwconference@gmail.com

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Franklin Event Center – Abby Jimenez, Say You’ll Remember Me, Just for the Summer. Thu May 15, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Dr. Eric Idehen. Born to Serve: The Story of a Change-Maker & Bridging Expectations: Healing the Divide Between Those Who Give and Those Who Expect. Mon May 19, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Karin Winegar. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination. Tue May 20, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Laura Julier. Off Izaak Walton Road: The Grace That Comes Through Loss. Thu May 22, 6 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Nico Lang. American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving are and finding Joy in a Turbulent Era. Sun May 25, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns. The German Helmet on the Basement Shelf. Thu May 29, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Central Library – Kevin Wilson. Run for the Hills. Tue Jun 3, 7 PM.

Central Library – w/Beaverdale Books. Tim Johnston. Distant Sons. Wed Jun 4, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Barbara Boyle. Pinch Me: Waking Up in a 300-Year-Old Italian Farmhouse. Fri Jun 6, 2 PM.

Franklin Avenue Library – Beaverdale Books. Dave Hage & Josephine Marcotty. Sea of Grass: The Conquest, Ruin, and Redemption of Nature on the American Prairie. Mon Jun 9, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Book Launch. Kaira Rouda. Jill Is Not Happy. Tue Jun 10, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events:

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection, John Green The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins I Don’t Swim: A Memoir, Helen Miller* Say You’ll Remember Me, Abby Jimenez Great Big Beautiful Life, Emily Henry The Murderbot Diaries Vol. 1: All Systems Red, Artificial Condition, Martha Wells On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder The Antidote, Karen Russell Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service, Michael Lewis

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

“Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

“This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – http://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

http://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – http://www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – http://www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

http://www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more http://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

http://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – http://www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

http://www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – http://www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –http://www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –http://www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – http://www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – http://www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 (Polk County Crisis & Advocacy)

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 (Children & Families of Iowa)

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 (Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 (National US Child Abuse Hotline)

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 (Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee