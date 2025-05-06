The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week –

“Each and every one of you has the power, the will, and the capacity to make a difference in the world in which you live.” – Harry Belafonte (1927-2023), an American singer, actor, producer, and activist who played a central role in the 1950s folk music scene. He was especially known for popularizing calypso, a Caribbean folk song style, with international audiences.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

VI. Planning ahead

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Des Moines Performing Arts – & Juliet: Running May 6-11, the national touring production of the award-winning & Juliet takes the Civic Center stage over with its highly energized, captivating experience. This show is part of the Willis Broadway Series. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/and-juliet

Running May 6-11, the national touring production of the award-winning & Juliet takes the Civic Center stage over with its highly energized, captivating experience. This show is part of the Willis Broadway Series. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/and-juliet A most worthy road trip to SW Iowa – Destination: Art Church and Art House: Who wants to engage in a political debate? I would rather concentrate on a festival that highlights our shared interests, providing an enjoyable and free experience. The event is scheduled for May 10th outdoors, with a rain date of May 11th. Art Church and Art House will be open, offering Pop-Up services. The inaugural Art Church Festival aims to become an annual tradition. If you have not attended before, please join us, as this event is intended for your benefit. So far, Matt Cox, The Prairie Gators, and Kris Lager have committed to performing, with Kris Lager Band headlining the evening. Interactive art will be available for observation and participation. Further details will be forthcoming. Please bring a lawn chair and a friend, and relax. https://www.facebook.com/artchurchiowa/

Who wants to engage in a political debate? I would rather concentrate on a festival that highlights our shared interests, providing an enjoyable and free experience. The event is scheduled for May 10th outdoors, with a rain date of May 11th. Art Church and Art House will be open, offering Pop-Up services. The inaugural Art Church Festival aims to become an annual tradition. If you have not attended before, please join us, as this event is intended for your benefit. So far, Matt Cox, The Prairie Gators, and Kris Lager have committed to performing, with Kris Lager Band headlining the evening. Interactive art will be available for observation and participation. Further details will be forthcoming. Please bring a lawn chair and a friend, and relax. https://www.facebook.com/artchurchiowa/ Iowa Exhibited – presented by the Polk County Heritage Gallery: One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs May 8 – Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. Opening reception Thu May 8 6:30-8 PM. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs May 8 – Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. Opening reception Thu May 8 6:30-8 PM. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Optik Interactive Installation Comes to Cowles Commons in May: An interactive installation featuring 20 six-foot-tall gyroscope-like forms is coming to Cowles Commons from May 2 – 26. The installation invites users to manipulate the movement and reflection of light, while each unit becomes a different musical instrument. The installation is co-presented by Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) and Operation Downtown in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Optik was created by The Urban Conga in collaboration with Serge Maheu, produced by Init and powered by Creos. A May 2 grand opening is being planned, and the public is welcome to attend. Dynamic soul-pop band The Finesse will provide live music. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/free-outdoor-events/optik

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – At Beaverdale Books Tue May 20, 6:30 PM. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination untangles the roots of female horse craziness, sizes it up, assesses its causes and effects. Listen as Karin Winegar shares glimpses into her marvelous exploration of equine and female connections. “Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination asks the questions we search for their own answers. I enjoyed the humorous asides along with word choices. A beautiful journey into the hearts of women and the horses we love.” — Marion Maggiolo, Publisher, In & Around Horse Country, owner of Horse Country, Warrenton, VA https://www.karinwinegar.com/books

– At Beaverdale Books Tue May 20, 6:30 PM. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination untangles the roots of female horse craziness, sizes it up, assesses its causes and effects. Listen as Karin Winegar shares glimpses into her marvelous exploration of equine and female connections. “Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination asks the questions we search for their own answers. I enjoyed the humorous asides along with word choices. A beautiful journey into the hearts of women and the horses we love.” — Marion Maggiolo, Publisher, In & Around Horse Country, owner of Horse Country, Warrenton, VA https://www.karinwinegar.com/books 11:16 AM – Zaq Baker takes us on an exceptional literary journey in his debut novel, Unspectacular. Listen as Zaq shares glimpses into the process and magic of this novel. “Thought-provoking and emotionally resonant… unique and authentic… sharp prose and biting humour… a compelling debut. This book is more than just a narrative about struggle — it’s an inspiring exploration of resilience and growth. Baker’s storytelling reminds us that even in life’s chaos, there’s beauty in finding our path. A must-read for those seeking a relatable, heartfelt take on modern life and the pursuit of purpose.” – Louder Than War magazine (UK) https://www.zaqbaker.com/publishing-writing

– Zaq Baker takes us on an exceptional literary journey in his debut novel, Unspectacular. Listen as Zaq shares glimpses into the process and magic of this novel. “Thought-provoking and emotionally resonant… unique and authentic… sharp prose and biting humour… a compelling debut. This book is more than just a narrative about struggle — it’s an inspiring exploration of resilience and growth. Baker’s storytelling reminds us that even in life’s chaos, there’s beauty in finding our path. A must-read for those seeking a relatable, heartfelt take on modern life and the pursuit of purpose.” – Louder Than War magazine (UK) https://www.zaqbaker.com/publishing-writing 11:29 AM – C J Williams explodes on the literary scene with his debut book, A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice. This true crime story will fascinate and horrify, giving readers a very close, personal perspective of a headlines-grabbing story from the 1970s. “While keeping his personal and emotional impact in check while presenting the facts surrounding this event, C J Williams makes a powerful debut with this true crime story. This horrific crime in small town America proved to be the impetus for Williams to pursue a distinguished career in law and the judicial.” – The Culture Buzz https://geniusbookpublishing.com/products/a-monster-in-mount-pleasant-paperback?_pos=1&_psq=a+monster+in+mount&_ss=e&_v=1.0

– C J Williams explodes on the literary scene with his debut book, A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice. This true crime story will fascinate and horrify, giving readers a very close, personal perspective of a headlines-grabbing story from the 1970s. “While keeping his personal and emotional impact in check while presenting the facts surrounding this event, C J Williams makes a powerful debut with this true crime story. This horrific crime in small town America proved to be the impetus for Williams to pursue a distinguished career in law and the judicial.” – The Culture Buzz https://geniusbookpublishing.com/products/a-monster-in-mount-pleasant-paperback?_pos=1&_psq=a+monster+in+mount&_ss=e&_v=1.0 11:43 AM – Victor Trillo speaks with gratitude as he enlightens others about the complex impacts that children of incarcerated parents must cope. In Home and Away: Poetry, Stories and Art, the tenth anthology of this collection, readers get a candid, unfiltered yet understanding perspective, leading to greater empathy for this impacted group of Americans. “These creators remind us how vital it is to celebrate young people who speak honestly and out loud, as well as how critical it is to listen and to be there. Please read this volume, look and listen, and pay attention.” —Karen Friedman, retired family nurse practitioner and adolescent health specialist https://outofthewoodspress.com/featured-title/

– Victor Trillo speaks with gratitude as he enlightens others about the complex impacts that children of incarcerated parents must cope. In Home and Away: Poetry, Stories and Art, the tenth anthology of this collection, readers get a candid, unfiltered yet understanding perspective, leading to greater empathy for this impacted group of Americans. “These creators remind us how vital it is to celebrate young people who speak honestly and out loud, as well as how critical it is to listen and to be there. Please read this volume, look and listen, and pay attention.” —Karen Friedman, retired family nurse practitioner and adolescent health specialist https://outofthewoodspress.com/featured-title/ 12:00 PM – Now thru May 11 at Des Moines Performing Arts.

– Now thru May 11 at Des Moines Performing Arts. Teal Wicks stars in the national touring production of & Juliet, stopping at Des Moines Performing Arts May 6-11. Listen as the uber-talented Ms. Wicks shares insights into her grateful role in this dazzling gem of a musical. “Blending fireworks, both literal and metaphorical, & Juliet is a girls’ trip of self-discovery set to a jukebox score provided by powerhouse, Grammy-winning, pop songwriter and producer, Max Martin.” – Stage & Cinema https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/and-juliet

12:15 PM – Colleen Murphy shares ways to explore one of Iowa’s most appealing volunteer adventures as the 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival ramps up preparing for the 2025 internationally awarded arts event June 27-29. https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/get-involved

– Colleen Murphy shares ways to explore one of Iowa’s most appealing volunteer adventures as the 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival ramps up preparing for the 2025 internationally awarded arts event June 27-29. https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/get-involved 12:27 PM – The new issue of Iowa History Journal is out, and its cover story celebrates the 50th anniversary of then Governor Robert D. Ray’s amazing welcoming of refugees to Iowa. Writer Matt Walsh shares insights into this cover story. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– The new issue of Iowa History Journal is out, and its cover story celebrates the 50th anniversary of then Governor Robert D. Ray’s amazing welcoming of refugees to Iowa. Writer Matt Walsh shares insights into this cover story. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 12:40 PM – The Des Moines Community Orchestra presents a very special concert Sun May 11 – Favorite Finales. Listen as Kevin Allemagne (first clarinet, board president) and Carl Johnson (conductor in his final concert at the orchestra’s helm) chat about a wonderfully diverse and entertaining program to bid a fond farewell to Carl’s multi-decade tenure with the group. “This is one of the top stellar opportunities for the region to savor musicians passionately sharing their talents in free, family-engaging concerts. The Des Moines Community Orchestra should be on everyone’s calendars to experience…for each and every concert.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinescommunityorchestra.org/

– The Des Moines Community Orchestra presents a very special concert Sun May 11 – Favorite Finales. Listen as Kevin Allemagne (first clarinet, board president) and Carl Johnson (conductor in his final concert at the orchestra’s helm) chat about a wonderfully diverse and entertaining program to bid a fond farewell to Carl’s multi-decade tenure with the group. “This is one of the top stellar opportunities for the region to savor musicians passionately sharing their talents in free, family-engaging concerts. The Des Moines Community Orchestra should be on everyone’s calendars to experience…for each and every concert.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinescommunityorchestra.org/ 12:56 PM – Perhaps becoming an always-welcome punctuation to a show, Susan Werner’s wondrous flair for music and sass come alive in “City Kids,” another fantastic track from her fantastic album, HAYSEED. https://susanwerner.com/music/

III. Performance Arts

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. Alice in Wonderland. Thru May 18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/alice-in-wonderland/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Laramie Project – Ten Years Later. Thru May 11. https://www.dmyat.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. & Juliet. May 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/and-juliet/

About Time Theatre Company – at The Haunt Speakeasy. Squeamish. May 30-31, Jun 6-7. www.AboutTimeTheatre.org

Des Moines Performing Arts. Hamilton. Jun 3-15. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hamilton-2025/

Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Once Upon a Mattress – Youth Edition. Jun 6-22. https://www.captheatre.org/

Ankeny Community Theatre. A Streetcar Named Desire. Jun 6-15. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Torch Song. Jun 6-15. https://www.iowastage.org/torch-song

Tallgrass Theatre Company – annual outdoor musical at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Anything Goes. Jun 13-15. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

– Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

About Time Theatre Company. https://abouttimetheatre.com/shows/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

1Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

Every twist and knot tell a story in “The Ties That Bind” – Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

– Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. Broadway Cabaret – Miscast Duos Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/

– Miscast Duos Sat Jun 21 at 1 PM at Java Joes in Ankeny, 127 N Ankeny Blvd. https://www.facebook.com/events/s/miscast-duets/656713903724777/ JAZZ IN JULY – Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Bill R. Douglas. The People Are Kind: A Religious History of Iowa. Mon May 12, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Franklin Event Center – Abby Jimenez, Say You’ll Remember Me, Just for the Summer. Thu May 15, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Dr. Eric Idehen. Born to Serve: The Story of a Change-Maker & Bridging Expectations: Healing the Divide Between Those Who Give and Those Who Expect. Mon May 19, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Karin Winegar. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination. Tue May 20, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Laura Julier. Off Izaak Walton Road: The Grace That Comes Through Loss. Thu May 22, 6 PM.

Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns. The German Helmet on the Basement Shelf. Thu May 29, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Central Library – Kevin Wilson. Run for the Hills. Tue Jun 3, 7 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

– Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

IX. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection, John Green The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins I Don’t Swim: A Memoir, Helen Miller* Say You’ll Remember Me, Abby Jimenez Great Big Beautiful Life, Emily Henry The Murderbot Diaries Vol. 1: All Systems Red, Artificial Condition, Martha Wells On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder The Antidote, Karen Russell Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service, Michael Lewis

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

– https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

– https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

– https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café , Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo , Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

(https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

– this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee