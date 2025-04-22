The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week:

“Consider again that dot. That’s here, that’s home, that’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives…on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.” – Carl Saga’s comment on Voyager 1’s image of Earth.

Happy Earth Day

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

VI. Planning ahead

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa)

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

TheatreMidwest

The touring performance of *THE GUN SHOW*, by EM Lewis. One weekend only! Sat Apr 26, 2pm and 7pm; Sunday, April 27, 2pm in the Des Moines Central Public Library (Downtown). Seating is limited–pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Tickets are “pay what you are able” with a regular price starting at $20. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

Des Moines Metro Opera

Mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce to present Des Moines concert on May 3! Fresh off a “definitive” (Opera Today) role debut as Rosina in our 2024 production of The Barber of Seville, mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce brings her “ravishing” and “stellar” voice to Des Moines this spring for an intimate musical program before returning this summer for a role debut as the Fox in The Cunning Little Vixen. Join us at Plymouth Church on Sat May 3 for the 2025 Artist Recital featuring Sun-Ly Pierce with DMMO’s own Allen Perriello at the piano. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Don’t miss your chance to catch this rising star in the gorgeous sanctuary at Plymouth Church!https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-401/

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble

Live Music Trivia! Sun May 4, 2025 @ 3 p.m. Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Avenue, West Des Moines, IA. Get ready for a concert experience like no other with the Central Iowa Wind Ensemble! Join us for an afternoon of thrilling music, brain-teasing trivia, and exciting contests that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This performance features Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin with Dr. Mei-Hsuan Huang on piano. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org.

Moberg Gallery “Recurrence” Exhibit.

Recurring weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until May 3, 2025. The Iowa Arts Council fellow’s minimalist, meditative drawings and paintings “pulse with a backbeat rhythm, a staccato of line and color that works on the body and eye.” https://moberggallery.com/

Optik Interactive Installation Comes to Cowles Commons in May

An interactive installation featuring 20 six-foot-tall gyroscope-like forms is coming to Cowles Commons from May 2 – 26. The installation invites users to manipulate the movement and reflection of light, while each unit becomes a different musical instrument. The installation is co-presented by Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) and Operation Downtown in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Optik was created by The Urban Conga in collaboration with Serge Maheu, produced by Init and powered by Creos. A May 2 grand opening is being planned, and the public is welcome to attend. Dynamic soul-pop band The Finesse will provide live music.https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/free-outdoor-events/optik

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Unity Center of Des Moines will hold its Spring 2025 Spirit Seekers Fair on Sat May 3, 10 AM to 5 PM. Listen as the fair’s coordinator, Stevie Lang, shares insights into this free and open to the public opportunity to casually explore many aspects of metaphysical benefits. “For anyone seeking enhanced ways to improve their lives, this is an exceptional sampler event that presents a wide range of modalities and opportunities. The Spirit Seekers Fair, presented by Unity Center of Des Moines, is superb.” – The Culture Buzzhttps://www.unitydesmoines.com/SPACERENTAL

– Unity Center of Des Moines will hold its Spring 2025 Spirit Seekers Fair on Sat May 3, 10 AM to 5 PM. Listen as the fair’s coordinator, Stevie Lang, shares insights into this free and open to the public opportunity to casually explore many aspects of metaphysical benefits. “For anyone seeking enhanced ways to improve their lives, this is an exceptional sampler event that presents a wide range of modalities and opportunities. The Spirit Seekers Fair, presented by Unity Center of Des Moines, is superb.” – The Culture Buzzhttps://www.unitydesmoines.com/SPACERENTAL 11:12 AM – Dana Stabenow continues her Eye of Isis Series with the fourth installment, Abduction of a Slave. Listen as Dana shares details of the vibrant world of ancient Egypt through captivating storytelling. “For rich, idiosyncratic settings and engaging characters […] let me recommend Dana Stabenow.” – Diana Gabaldonhttps://www.stabenow.com/

– Dana Stabenow continues her Eye of Isis Series with the fourth installment, Abduction of a Slave. Listen as Dana shares details of the vibrant world of ancient Egypt through captivating storytelling. “For rich, idiosyncratic settings and engaging characters […] let me recommend Dana Stabenow.” – Diana Gabaldonhttps://www.stabenow.com/ 11:30 AM – A natural sequel to Neil Hamilton’s popular book The Land Remains comes The River Knows which examines our relationship with water by considering its role in our culture, society, and political economy. Neil shares glimpses into this profound examination of Iowa imperiled natural resources. “Challenges abound when striving to protect soil and water quality in an Ag-Driven state. But so do solutions. No one knows better the abuses it’s endured and the pathways to prevention than the highly compromised Raccoon River and its equally wise friend Professor Hamilton. Read this not just to understand the problems we face but to support the hope of a more just future for communities, water, and soil through the actions this thoughtful river knows all about.” -Pat Boddy, former deputy and interim director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and senior partner emeritus of RDG Planning and Design in Des Moineshttps://icecubepress.com/2023/04/03/the-river-knows/

– A natural sequel to Neil Hamilton’s popular book The Land Remains comes The River Knows which examines our relationship with water by considering its role in our culture, society, and political economy. Neil shares glimpses into this profound examination of Iowa imperiled natural resources. “Challenges abound when striving to protect soil and water quality in an Ag-Driven state. But so do solutions. No one knows better the abuses it’s endured and the pathways to prevention than the highly compromised Raccoon River and its equally wise friend Professor Hamilton. Read this not just to understand the problems we face but to support the hope of a more just future for communities, water, and soil through the actions this thoughtful river knows all about.” -Pat Boddy, former deputy and interim director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and senior partner emeritus of RDG Planning and Design in Des Moineshttps://icecubepress.com/2023/04/03/the-river-knows/ 11:46 AM – Shelby Mahurin drafts a brilliant new story, immersing fans and lovers of romantasy and fantasy into the Serpent & Dove world she created in The Scarlet Veil, the first of a duology. Listen as she shares the origins of this captivating novel.https://www.shelbymahurin.com/

– Shelby Mahurin drafts a brilliant new story, immersing fans and lovers of romantasy and fantasy into the Serpent & Dove world she created in The Scarlet Veil, the first of a duology. Listen as she shares the origins of this captivating novel.https://www.shelbymahurin.com/ 12:00 PM – Celebrated astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson comes to Des Moines Performing Arts on April 23 to present “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” This entertaining dive into the world of cinema shares things the filmmakers got right, things they got wrong, and even things that, had they applied science, would have been even more spectacular.https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/neil-degrasse-tyson-astrophysicist-goes-to-the-movies

– Celebrated astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson comes to Des Moines Performing Arts on April 23 to present “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” This entertaining dive into the world of cinema shares things the filmmakers got right, things they got wrong, and even things that, had they applied science, would have been even more spectacular.https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/neil-degrasse-tyson-astrophysicist-goes-to-the-movies 12:16 PM – Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law is a brilliant and well-researched understanding of how the law continues to serve biases. Leah Rothstein (with her father, Richard) will inform and inspire calls to action through their book.https://www.justactionbook.org/about

– Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law is a brilliant and well-researched understanding of how the law continues to serve biases. Leah Rothstein (with her father, Richard) will inform and inspire calls to action through their book.https://www.justactionbook.org/about 12:29 PM – Colleen Murphy shares ways to explore one of Iowa’s most appealing volunteer adventures as the 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival ramps up preparing for the 2025 internationally awarded arts event June 27-29. https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/get-involved

– Colleen Murphy shares ways to explore one of Iowa’s most appealing volunteer adventures as the 2025 Des Moines Arts Festival ramps up preparing for the 2025 internationally awarded arts event June 27-29. https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/get-involved 12:53 PM – Wash Day Love is a brilliant children’s book that takes all readers into a special cultural ritual of washing hair. Tanisia Moore captures childhood memories of this intergenerational task that became a memory cornerstone for her. Through her writing and the beautiful illustrations in this book, its message will resonate to many others. “A joyful, intergenerational celebration of Black hair, family love, and cultural pride in the spirit of Hair Love and Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut.”https://tanisiamoore.com/

III. Performance Arts:

Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Emerald Earring. Thru May 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

The Emerald Earring. Thru May 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. Alice in Wonderland. May 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/alice-in-wonderland/

Alice in Wonderland. May 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/alice-in-wonderland/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Laramie Project – Ten Years Later. May 2-11. https://www.dmyat.org/

The Laramie Project – Ten Years Later. May 2-11. https://www.dmyat.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts. & Juliet. May 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/and-juliet/

& Juliet. May 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/and-juliet/ About Time Theatre Company – at The Haunt Speakeasy. Squeamish. May 30-31, Jun 6-7. www.AboutTimeTheatre.org

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions:

Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities:

AUDITIONS – Des Moines Playhouse for Waitress. Mon May 5, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/waitress/

– Des Moines Playhouse for Waitress. Mon May 5, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/waitress/ AUDITIONS – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

– Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead:

A most worthy road trip to SW Iowa – Destination: Art Church and Art House

Who wants to engage in a political debate? I would rather concentrate on a festival that highlights our shared interests, providing an enjoyable and free experience. The event is scheduled for May 10th outdoors, with a rain date of May 11th. Art Church and Art House will be open, offering Pop-Up services. The inaugural Art Church Festival aims to become an annual tradition. If you have not attended before, please join us, as this event is intended for your benefit. So far, Matt Cox, The Prairie Gators, and Kris Lager have committed to performing, with Kris Lager Band headlining the evening. Interactive art will be available for observation and participation. Further details will be forthcoming. Please bring a lawn chair and a friend, and relax. https://www.facebook.com/artchurchiowa/

Who wants to engage in a political debate? I would rather concentrate on a festival that highlights our shared interests, providing an enjoyable and free experience. The event is scheduled for May 10th outdoors, with a rain date of May 11th. Art Church and Art House will be open, offering Pop-Up services. The inaugural Art Church Festival aims to become an annual tradition. If you have not attended before, please join us, as this event is intended for your benefit. So far, Matt Cox, The Prairie Gators, and Kris Lager have committed to performing, with Kris Lager Band headlining the evening. Interactive art will be available for observation and participation. Further details will be forthcoming. Please bring a lawn chair and a friend, and relax. https://www.facebook.com/artchurchiowa/ Iowa Exhibited – presented by the Polk County Heritage Gallery

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs May 8 – Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. Opening reception Thu May 8 6:30-8 PM. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs May 8 – Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. Opening reception Thu May 8 6:30-8 PM. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Every twist and knot tell a story in “The Ties That Bind”

Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. JAZZ IN JULY

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser: Essays. Thu Apr 24, 6:30 PM.

– Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser: Essays. Thu Apr 24, 6:30 PM. Marshalltown Public Library – Jeff Bremer. A New History of Iowa. Sun Apr 27, 2 PM.

– Jeff Bremer. A New History of Iowa. Sun Apr 27, 2 PM. Beaverdale Books – Michelle Herman. If You Say So. Sun Apr 27, 2:30 PM.

– Michelle Herman. If You Say So. Sun Apr 27, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Bergman Academy Book Fair, Sat May 3, 10 AM – 12 Noon. Check out the free bounce house that will be featured the store! Browse the store’s wide selection of books for children — and adults. Enjoy beaver themed games, plenty of other fun things to do! Parents, friends, grandparents, and anyone wishing to promote reading are invited to participate.

– Bergman Academy Book Fair, Sat May 3, 10 AM – 12 Noon. Check out the free bounce house that will be featured the store! Browse the store’s wide selection of books for children — and adults. Enjoy beaver themed games, plenty of other fun things to do! Parents, friends, grandparents, and anyone wishing to promote reading are invited to participate. Beaverdale Books – Shannon Vesely. Keeping Wath on Soap Creek. Tue May 6, 6:30 PM.

– Shannon Vesely. Keeping Wath on Soap Creek. Tue May 6, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Bill R. Douglas. The People Are Kind: A Religious History of Iowa. Mon May 12, 6:30 PM.

– Bill R. Douglas. The People Are Kind: A Religious History of Iowa. Mon May 12, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Franklin Event Center – Abby Jimenez, Say You’ll Remember Me, Just for the Summer. Thu May 15, 7 PM.

– Abby Jimenez, Say You’ll Remember Me, Just for the Summer. Thu May 15, 7 PM. Beaverdale Books – Dr. Eric Idehen. Born to Serve: The Story of a Change-Maker & Bridging Expectations: Healing the Divide Between Those Who Give and Those Who Expect. Mon May 19, 6:30 PM.

– Dr. Eric Idehen. Born to Serve: The Story of a Change-Maker & Bridging Expectations: Healing the Divide Between Those Who Give and Those Who Expect. Mon May 19, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Karin Winegar. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination. Tue May 20, 6:30 PM.

– Karin Winegar. Horse Lovers: Unpacking the Female Fascination. Tue May 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Laura Julier. Off Izaak Walton Road: The Grace That Comes Through Loss. Thu May 22, 6 PM.

– Laura Julier. Off Izaak Walton Road: The Grace That Comes Through Loss. Thu May 22, 6 PM. Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns. The German Helmet on the Basement Shelf. Thu May 29, 6:30 PM.

– B. John Burns. The German Helmet on the Basement Shelf. Thu May 29, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books with AViD Author Series at the Central Library – Kevin Wilson. Run for the Hills. Tue Jun 3, 7 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events:

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

– Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

There’s Always Room at the Table: Farmhouse Recipes from My Family to Yours, Kaleb Wyse* Show Don’t Tell: Stories, Curtis Sittenfeld The Quiet Librarian, Allen Eskins Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection, John Green Birth Center in Corporate Woods, BJ Soloy* Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Battle Mountain, C.J. Box James, Percival Everett Onyx Storm, Rebecca Yarros

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

– https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

– https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

– https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café , Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo , Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

(https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

– Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine – This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 00Views Podcast – An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

– An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 (Polk County Crisis & Advocacy)

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 (Children & Families of Iowa)

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 (Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 (National US Child Abuse Hotline)

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 (Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee