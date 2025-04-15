Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Salisbury House Library Collection – Book Talk Series

Sun Apr 27, 2-4 PM at Salisbury House & Gardens

The Salisbury House Library Collection at Grinnell College Libraries invites the public to this free event to learn about the ongoing work with this special collection. The panel will be moderated by Grinnell College Library staff to talk about research in the collection, boo history, interacting with the collection in the classroom, conservation updates and more. Selections from the Library Collection will be on display. The first floor of the museum will be open for free self-guided tours. https://salisburyhouse.org/event.php?event_id=1208_0

Moberg Gallery “Recurrence” Exhibit.

Recurring weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until May 3, 2025. The Iowa Arts Council fellow’s minimalist, meditative drawings and paintings “pulse with a backbeat rhythm, a staccato of line and color that works on the body and eye.” https://moberggallery.com/

Des Moines Art Center “Figments and Phantoms” Exhibit.

Thru Apr 20. Fragmented, distorted, or noticeably absent, the body haunts the work in this exhibition. Artists depict the human figure as uncanny and strange. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/figments-and-phantoms/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Celebrated astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson comes to Des Moines Performing Arts on April 23 to present “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” This entertaining dive into the world of cinema shares things the filmmakers got right, things they got wrong, and even things that, had they applied science, would have been even more spectacular. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/neil-degrasse-tyson-astrophysicist-goes-to-the-movies

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/neil-degrasse-tyson-astrophysicist-goes-to-the-movies 11:17 AM – Sharon L. Clark whisks readers into an unforgettable story in her new novel, I’ll Call You Mine. This is Book 1 of her Enderlin Series, and captivates from the opening pages. Sharon shares glimpses into this tale and how it came to be. “Sharon L. Clark delivers a compelling opening book in her Enderlin Series with I’ll Call You Mine. Clark’s method of delivery captures our attention, as each segment-ending prompt triggers the subsequent storyline domino to fall. With alluring language, she gives readers an immersive escape.” – The Culture Buzz https://sharonlclark.com/call-you-mine/

“Sharon L. Clark delivers a compelling opening book in her Enderlin Series with I’ll Call You Mine. Clark’s method of delivery captures our attention, as each segment-ending prompt triggers the subsequent storyline domino to fall. With alluring language, she gives readers an immersive escape.” – The Culture Buzz https://sharonlclark.com/call-you-mine/ 11:30 AM – In The Family I’m In, Sharon G. Flake’s rich prose resonates with readers. Listen as Sharon provides glimpses into the process of this wonderful literary journey, the third book of her “I’m In” series. “A thought-provoking portrayal of growing up and defining yourself as a young man.” – Kirkus Reviews https://www.sharongflake.com/

“A thought-provoking portrayal of growing up and defining yourself as a young man.” – Kirkus Reviews https://www.sharongflake.com/ 11:46 AM – The Librarians of Lisbon is a sweeping and alluring tale by talented writer Suzanne Nelson. This story of love and espionage pulses with intrigue, suspense and romance, sweeping its readers into another time. This award-winning author in other genres makes her debut in adult fiction. “I could not put it down until I reached the last page! This is absolutely gripping and impeccably researched historical fiction―perfect for fans of Kate Quinn’s The Rose Code and Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale.” – Kelly Rimmer, New York Times bestselling author of The Things We Cannot Say https://suzannenelsonbooks.com/

“I could not put it down until I reached the last page! This is absolutely gripping and impeccably researched historical fiction―perfect for fans of Kate Quinn’s The Rose Code and Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale.” – Kelly Rimmer, New York Times bestselling author of The Things We Cannot Say https://suzannenelsonbooks.com/ 12:00 PM – Opens this Friday, runs thru May 4. The Tenth Sarah Frank & Jack Balcombe Dream Project takes to the stage with a world premiere – The Emerald Earring by Justin Nostrala. Directed by Jennifer Nostrala, these two share peeks into this compelling and complex dramedy. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ 12:16 PM – Patricia Leavy returns to the show with a new novel, Shooting Stars Above. With a masterful penchant for storytelling, Patricia delivers another marvelous reading escape. Listen as she shares insights into this story. “Patricia Leavy crafts a riveting narrative that shows the healing power of love and how it helps wounded souls become whole once again.” —Readers’ Favorite, 5-star review https://patricialeavy.com/

“Patricia Leavy crafts a riveting narrative that shows the healing power of love and how it helps wounded souls become whole once again.” —Readers’ Favorite, 5-star review https://patricialeavy.com/ 12:29 PM – EcoTheatre Lab is based in Ames, Iowa, and shares news about their new show, Resistance: A Community Tour, which truly becomes a community interactive experience as it tours. When a new herbicide is introduced into a small Iowa community, a group of neighboring farmers must grapple with their differing perceptions of risk – and even with each other – as they figure out how to move forward together. Listen as Charissa Menefee (Founder, Artistic Director), Vivan Cook (Community Engagement Director), and Taylor Sklenar (Playwright, Producer) share insights into the organization’s mission and this captivating performing arts work. https://www.ecotheatrelab.com/

https://www.ecotheatrelab.com/ 12:53 PM – Susan Werner shares another track from her myriad of musical magic with “Dog,” from her delightful “Eight Unnecessary Songs.” “Every album, every song, every note, every concert resonates with a connectivity rarely found in the world of music. Susan Werner is a sage in this realm who willingly shares her gifts.” – The Culture Buzz https://susanwerner.com/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Emerald Earring. Apr 18-May 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Family Theatre. Alice in Wonderland. May 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/alice-in-wonderland/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Laramie Project – Ten Years Later. May 2-11. https://www.dmyat.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. & Juliet. May 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/and-juliet/

About Time Theatre Company – at The Haunt Speakeasy. Squeamish. May 30-31, Jun 6-7. www.AboutTimeTheatre.org

Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

AUDITIONS – Ankeny Community Theatre for A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. Wed Apr 16 & Thu Apr 17 at 6:30 PM at Ankeny Community Theatre. Run: Jun 6-15, 2025. Director: Charissa Hamel. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-a-streetcar-named-desire/

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-a-streetcar-named-desire/ AUDITIONS – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre for Spongebob the Musical. Sat May 17, 10 AM – 5:30 PM. One hour time slots. Casting Ages 11 – 20. Callbacks May 18, 2 – 5 PM (Not everyone will be called back). Pre-Audition Parent Informational Meeting, May 7 at 6 PM via Zoom https://www.dmyat.org/spongebob

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble

Live Music Trivia! Sun May 4, 2025 @ 3 p.m. Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Avenue, West Des Moines, IA. Get ready for a concert experience like no other with the Central Iowa Wind Ensemble! Join us for an afternoon of thrilling music, brain-teasing trivia, and exciting contests that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This performance features Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin with Dr. Mei-Hsuan Huang on piano. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org.

A most worthy road trip to SW Iowa – Destination: Art Church and Art House

Who wants to engage in a political debate? I would rather concentrate on a festival that highlights our shared interests, providing an enjoyable and free experience. The event is scheduled for May 10th outdoors, with a rain date of May 11th. Art Church and Art House will be open, offering Pop-Up services. The inaugural Art Church Festival aims to become an annual tradition. If you have not attended before, please join us, as this event is intended for your benefit. So far, Matt Cox, The Prairie Gators, and Kris Lager have committed to performing, with Kris Lager Band headlining the evening. Interactive art will be available for observation and participation. Further details will be forthcoming. Please bring a lawn chair and a friend, and relax. https://www.facebook.com/artchurchiowa/

Iowa Exhibited – presented by the Pol County Heritage Gallery

One of this dedicated group’s signature exhibitions runs May 8 – Jun 26 in the Beaux Art magnificence of the former Des Moines Post Office lobby in the Polk County Building. Opening reception Thu May 8 6:30-8 PM. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Every twist and knot tell a story in “The Ties That Bind”

Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

JAZZ IN JULY

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2025 with four total performance dates! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 8, July 15, July 22, and July 29. For the first three weeks, openers will perform at 5:30 PM and headliners will perform at 6:30 PM, all outside on the lawn. On July 29, music will start outside at 5:30 PM and move inside to the theater at 7:30 PM. This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from Jazz in July’s Arts Advisor John Krantz. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the music outside. Attendees will be able to purchase food as well as beverages provided by the venue on site. Events will go on, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July, please visit hoytsherman.org.

Beaverdale Books – Kurt Burmeister. Twilight of the Gods. Tue Apr 15, 6:30 PM.

AViD Author Series with Beaverdale Books, Franklin Event Center, 4800 Franklin Avenue – David Baldacci, Strangers in Time & Calamity of Souls. Mon Apr 21, 7 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser: Essays. Thu Apr 24, 6:30 PM.

Marshalltown Public Library – Jeff Bremer. A New History of Iowa. Sun Apr 27, 2 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Michelle Herman. If You Say So. Sun Apr 27, 2:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Bill R. Douglas. The People Are Kind: A Religious History of Iowa. Mon May 12, 6:30 PM.

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

There’s Always Room at the Table: Farmhouse Recipes from My Family to Yours, Kaleb Wyse* Show Don’t Tell: Stories, Curtis Sittenfeld The Quiet Librarian, Allen Eskins Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection, John Green Birth Center in Corporate Woods, BJ Soloy* Sunrise on the Reaping, Suzanne Collins The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Battle Mountain, C.J. Box James, Percival Everett Onyx Storm, Rebecca Yarros

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. Robert L. Dilenschneider. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone. “Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/

“Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

“This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this engaging, beneficial allegory. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

