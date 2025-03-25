Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

“Anyone who thinks they’re too small to make a difference has never met the honeybee.”

– Popular saying, unknown attribution

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Opens this Friday, runs thru Apr 13.Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary MusicalThe Kate Goldman Family Series is a nationally recognized program that delivers engaging experiences for all family members, and their next production, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/knuffle-bunny/ Sun Mar 30 – One Night OnlyInternational tour of UK's TV talent show "When Will I Be Famous" winners stop in Des MoinesThe Red Hot Chilli Pipers, the 9-piece bagpipe driven phenomenon, will perform an unforgettable musical experience at Wooly's. https://www.firstfleetconcerts.com/events/detail/the-red-hot-chili-pipers-787859 Celebrated Romance Author Denise WilliamsSun Mar 30, 10:30 AM. Denise Williams talks about her new novel, Just Our Luck. Author Afterparty – $10 includes donut and mimosa bar. https://storyhousebookpub.com/events/1977020250330

12:00 PM – Opens this Friday, runs thru Apr 13. The Kate Goldman Family Series is a nationally recognized program that delivers engaging experiences for all family members, and their next production, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, holds an alluring promise for all. Listen as Lou Ramsey (as “Dad”) and Choreographer Marquis Bundy share enticing glimpses into this show. This show runs Mar 28-Apr 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/knuffle-bunny/ 12:14 PM – The Ten Worst People in New York is an immersive thriller from the creative mind and writing talents of Matt Plass. Listen as Matt shares peeks into this masterful page-turner.“Fast, fluent, and gripping from the get-go.” – Lee Child https://www.mattplass.com/ 12:27 PM – In Tools, Totems, and Totalities: The Modern Construction of Hegemonic Technologies, Allen Batteau (with co-author Christine Miller) delivers a powerful and deeply researched critical perspective on technology, answering the questions of why technologies often disappoint. Listen as Allen shares glimpses into this insightful book. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-97-8708-1?_gl=1*59vsgx*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=Cj0KCQjwqIm_BhDnARIsAKBYcmtV0RW963oKUz83bwwQOBY2zsEx4KYsYUVpt8mztBM6gyFug5OjMZAaAjhJEALw_wcB 12:43 PM – Corbin Addison uses the foundation of today’s agribusiness putting a chokehold on America with its domineering methods that include environmental destruction and population harm in Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial. This is a no-holds-barred gut punch for America to wake up before it’s too late.“Beautifully written, impeccably researched, and told with the air of suspense that few writers can handle, Wastelands is a story I wish I had written.” — JOHN GRISHAM https://www.corbanaddison.com/ III. Performance Arts Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical. Mar 28-Apr 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/knuffle-bunny/ Wooly’s – The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Mar 30. This band of 9 Scotsmen bring a delirious energy and song mix to their show, a don’t-miss event. https://www.firstfleetconcerts.com/events/detail/the-red-hot-chili-pipers-787859 Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Casserole. Thru Mar 30. https://carouseltheatre.org/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie. Apr 4-13. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Des Moines Performing Arts. Hadestown. Apr 11-13. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hadestown-2025/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Emerald Earring. Apr 18-May 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/ V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/ 1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.2Check website for current exhibitions. VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed) Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying. Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/ VII. Planning ahead Central Iowa Wind Ensemble Live Music Trivia! COMMUNITY PARTNER – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa Every twist and knot tells a story in “The Ties That Bind” Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting: Beaverdale Books – Chris Offutt. The Reluctant Sheriff: A Mick Hardin Novel. Thu Mar 27, 6:30 PM. Storyhouse Bookpub – Denise Williams. Just Our Luck. Author Afterparty – $10 includes donut and mimosa bar, Sun Mar 30, 10:30 AM. Beaverdale Books – Helen Miller. I Don’t Swim. Tue Apr 1, 6:30 PM. AViD Author Series with Beaverdale Books, 1000 Grand Avenue, Central Library – Amina Luqman-Dawson. Freewater. Thu Apr 3, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Event Center 4800 Franklin Avenue (Special Ticketed Event) – Jennifer Weiner. The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits. Fri Apr 11, 7 PM. Beaverdale Books – Donald Quist, Kali White VanBaale, Bailey Gaylin Moore. The Past Ten & Thank You for Staying with Me. Sat Apr 12, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Kurt Burmeister. Twilight of the Gods. Tue Apr 15, 6:30 PM. AViD Author Series with Beaverdale Books, Franklin Event Center, 4800 Franklin Avenue – David Baldacci, Strangers in Time & Calamity of Souls. Mon Apr 21, 7 PM. Beaverdale Books – Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser: Essays. Thu Apr 24, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library. Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Recurring bookstore events – Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/ Current bestsellers are: Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin* The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp* James, Percival Everett Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville* God of the Woods, Liz Moore Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), Dav Pilkey The Women, Kristin Hannah *Iowa Author! Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library: The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

