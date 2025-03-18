Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Quote of the Week: “I believe empathy is the most essential quality of civilization.”

– Roger Ebert, (1942-2013), was an American film critic, journalist, screenwriter, and author. He was a film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1967 until his death. Ebert was known for his Midwestern writing style and his critical views that were informed by humanism and populism. This quote is from Roger Ebert's Movie Yearbook 2011 (2010)

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources I. Iowa Flash Buzz : The DSM Book Festivalreturns, flourishing in the wonderful destination-friendly confines of the Franklin Event Center on Sat Mar 22. 9 AM to 6 PM. Free admission.“Beaverdale Books continues its stellar, inspirational leadership as an amazing destination indie bookstore, but with engaging outreach events bringing national talent to Des Moines with such events as the DSM Book Festival. This is a literary business to follow and support.”– The Culture Buzz https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2/ NYC BASSIST MEETS GERMAN TRUMPETER AT CASPE TERRACE

SUN MAR 23, 2025 AT 2 PMHaving performed together in Remedy, a group whose recent CD was among the top ten jazz releases for 2024 in Cadence Magazine, New York City bassist Joe Fonda and German trumpeter Thomas Heberer present music that strikes the balance between familiar ground and new territory at Caspe Terrace in Waukee on Sunday, March 23 at 2 PM. Full info below in “Planning ahead” section.Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged. Runaway Twain ImprovJoin Runaway Twain improv group – Michael LaDell Harris, Chris Huling, & Friends – for an evening of laughter! Runaway Twain and Friends is a longform improv show performed monthly in The Playhouse’s Theatre-in-the-Ground. Runaway Twain was spawned from the successful Des Moines improv group Kitten Bomb Comedy, which has performed all around town since 2016.Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.Performance Times: 7:30 PM Sundayhttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552020755428&mibextid=wwXlfr The Lauridsen Great Pianists Series returns with Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Nobuyuki Tsujii (NOBU).Sun Mar 23, 3 PM at Sheslow Auditorium (Drake University campus). Celebrated for his virtuosity, NOBU has earned an international reputation for the passion and excitement he brings to his live performances. He comes to Des Moines from Japan after a series of sold-out performances worldwide, and, blind since birth, he will present a concert to remember. AUDITIONS. Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein. Tue Mar 18, 6-9 PM. Callbacks, if needed Wed Mar 19. Please fill out audition in advance. https://www.iowastage.org/audition?utm_campaign=d907cbd4-74eb-49c1-9d13-852c97be844b&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=df7b2ffb-eccb-46eb-8ab2-13cb003e004c II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz: 11:00 AM – Talented storyteller Joseph Finder delivers a powerful, thought-provoking and seductively immersive reading experience with his new novel, The Oligarch’s Daughter. Listen as Joseph shares his journey in developing this book, which perhaps resonates more today than when he first began gathering his ideas for it years ago.“This is Finder at his finest—a perfect everyman-in-peril story, first building an ominous drumbeat of menace, then exploding in action and intrigue and triumph. As good as it gets.”—Lee Child https://josephfinder.com/ 11:15 AM – The Kate Goldman Family Series is a nationally recognized program that delivers engaging experiences for all family members, and their next production, Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical, holds an alluring promise for all. Listen as Lou Ramsey (as “Dad”) and Choreographer Marquis Bundy share enticing glimpses into this show. This show runs Mar 28-Apr 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/knuffle-bunny/ 11:28 AM – Professor Serene Khadar, a writer, philosopher, and feminism theorist, puts her powerful pen to the subject of feminism in her new book, Faux Feminism: Why We Fall for White Feminism and How We Can Stop It. Eloquent and transparent in its delivery, Serene’s book enlightens and informs.“Faux Feminism is a page-turner—timely, beautifully argued, and important reading in an era of misinformation, consumer capitalism, and right-wing populism.” — Chandra Talpade Mohanty, author of Feminism Without Borders https://www.serenekhader.com/ 11:46 AM – The DSM Book Festival returns, flourishing in the wonderful destination-friendly confines of the Franklin Event Center on Sat Mar 22. Listen as Beaverdale Books’ Marketing & Events Manager, Jan Kaiser (founder of the nationally renowned AViD Author Series) shares an enticing overview that this free and family-friendly event offers from 9 AM to 6 PM.“Beaverdale Books continues its stellar, inspirational leadership as an amazing destination indie book store, but with engaging outreach events bringing national talent to Des Moines with such events as the DSM Book Festival. This is a literary business to follow and support.”– The Culture Buzz https://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2/ 12:00 PM – Running Mar 20 thru Mar 30. Carousel Theatre of Indianola presents the delightful Casserole in the historic First United Methodist Church Parish Hall. Cast members Erika Eckley, Tim Eckley, and John Overton provide wonderful glimpses into the comedy that awaits patrons. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1383 12:12 PM – National Tour in Des Moines March 18-23. Some Like It Hot spends a week at Des Moines Performing Arts with the dazzling Broadway musical stage show. Listen as lead actor Matt Loehr shares glimpses into what it takes to present such a high-energy show. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/some-like-it-hot 12:24 PM – Filmmaker Nik Heftman teams with the subject of his praiseworthy documentary, Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey in their film, “The Negro Artist.” Receiving accolades from screenings across America, this is an inspirational, insightful journey into the creative life of an unlikely Iowa artist.“New film introduces an Iowa treasure who tells tough truths through his poems.”– Rekha Basu https://www.the7times.com/https://www.thenegroartist.com/ 12:37 PM – Poet Jane Wong (a headliner at the Apr 4-5 Poetry Palooza) reads “Lessons on Lessening” from her new collection, How to Not Be Afraid of Everything. https://janewongwriter.com/ 12:38 PM – Sage Robert L. Dilenschneider delivers another masterpiece life resource book with Character: Life Lessons in Courage, Integrity, and Leadership. This successful person has advised countless Fortune 500 companies while also creating resources that can benefit anyone.“Based on thirty-one iconic historical figures who embodied such qualities of character, Robert Dilenschneider shares these inspirational and insightful stories to benefit others. As before, he succeeds.” – The Culture Buzz https://robertldilenschneider.com/ 12:58 PM – Poet Jane Wong (a headliner at the Apr 4-5 Poetry Palooza) reads “Twenty Four” from her collection, Overpour. https://janewongwriter.com/ III. Performance Arts: Des Moines Playhouse. Jesus Christ Superstar. Thru Mar 23. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jesus-christ-superstar/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Grand Horizons. Thru Mar 23. https://www.iowastage.org/grand-horizons Des Moines Performing Arts. Some Like It Hot. Mar 18-23. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/some-like-it-hot Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Casserole. Mar 20-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/ Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical. Mar 28-Apr 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/knuffle-bunny/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie. Apr 4-13. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Des Moines Performing Arts. Hadestown. Apr 11-13. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/hadestown-2025/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Emerald Earring. Apr 18-May 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ V. Visual Arts – Exhibitions: Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/ V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.2Check website for current exhibitions. VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities: AUDITIONS. Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein. Tue Mar 18, 6-9 PM. Callbacks, if needed Wed Mar 19. Please fill out audition in advance. https://www.iowastage.org/audition?utm_campaign=d907cbd4-74eb-49c1-9d13-852c97be844b&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=df7b2ffb-eccb-46eb-8ab2-13cb003e004c· Public Art RFQs welcomed for Franklin Avenue Library work. Entry Deadline: Mar 10, 2025. The proposed artwork should be inspired by themes explored in Rick Riordan’s fantasy novel series based on Greek mythology, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The work should be welcoming, youth-friendly, inclusive, and inspiring to the library’s visitors, and particularly, its teen community. https://www.dmpl.org/franklin-avenue-library-public-art-project· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying. Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities. SUN MAR 23, 2025 AT 2 PMHaving performed together in Remedy, a group whose recent CD was among the top ten jazz releases for 2024 in Cadence Magazine, New York City bassist Joe Fonda and German trumpeter Thomas Heberer present music that strikes the balance between familiar ground and new territory at Caspe Terrace in Waukee on Sunday, March 23 at 2 PM.About Joe Fonda: An accomplished international jazz artist, Fonda has performed with his own ensembles throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. He has collaborated with a who’s who of jazz legends including Lou Donaldson, Randy Weston, Archie Shepp, Dave Douglas and Carla Bley. As a composer, Fonda has been the recipient of numerous grants and commissions From Meet the Composer New York and the New England Foundation on the Arts. In addition to bass, Fonda is also a master flute player. About Thomas Heberer: Born in Schleswig, Germany, Heberer has performed in 70 countries on six continents; was a lecturer at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts and can be heard on approximately 150 recordings. Honors include being awarded the Down Beat Critics Poll as a member of The ICP Orchestra in 2002. In June 2024, Heberer performed at Carnegie Hall. About The Music: Despite their age difference of 14 years and nationalities, Fonda and Heberer share a common language — jazz. Their performance will not only include many jazz standards they revere but also some of their own compositions. In addition to the unique sound of a bass/trumpet duo, they will also perform some trumpet/flute duos as well as vocals! Although Heberer has been in Central Iowa with the ICP Orchestra, this will be Fonda’s first Iowa For more than 15 years, a local couple have shared the music they love with the community they love. The music is jazz, and the community is music lovers in central Iowa and beyond. With its perfect acoustics and intimate setting, Caspe Terrace in Waukee, Iowa, is the ideal setting to experience jazz. All concerts are followed by a meet-the-artist dessert reception hosted by a select group of regular audience members. Located at 33158 Ute Avenue in Waukee, Iowa, Caspe Terrace is owned and operated by the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines. Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged. Trivia Night fundraiser for WDM Historical SocietyTo celebrate the 175th birthday of the Jordan House, the West Des Moines Historical Society is holding a trivia night fundraiser Sun Mar 23 from 7-9 PM at the RecPlex, 6500 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. Teams of 7 will compete to answer challenging questions about West Des Moines history, music, movies, geography and more! All money raised will go directly towards the maintenance and preservation of the historic Jordan House Museum, one of the oldest homes in Central Iowa and a stop on the Underground Railroad.For more information or to reserve your table, call 515.225.1286 or visit www.wdmhs.org. Every twist and knot tells a story in “The Ties That Bind”. Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting: Des Moines Book Festival – Franklin Event Center. Mar 22, includes Children’s Book Writing Panel with Brooke Van Sickle. Beaverdale Books – Chris Offutt. The Reluctant Sheriff: A Mick Hardin Novel. Thu Mar 27, 6:30 PM. Storyhouse Bookpub – Denise Williams. Just Our Luck. Author Afterparty – $10 includes donut and mimosa bar, Sun Mar 30, 10:30 AM. Beaverdale Books – Helen Miller. I Don’t Swim. Tue Apr 1, 6:30 PM. AViD Author Series with Beaverdale Books, 1000 Grand Avenue, Central Library – Amina Luqman-Dawson. Freewater. Thu Apr 3, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Event Center 4800 Franklin Avenue (Special Ticketed Event) – Jennifer Weiner. The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits. Fri Apr 11, 7 PM. Beaverdale Books – Donald Quist, Kali White VanBaale, Bailey Gaylin Moore. The Past Ten & Thank You for Staying with Me. Sat Apr 12, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Kurt Burmeister. Twilight of the Gods. Tue Apr 15, 6:30 PM. AViD Author Series with Beaverdale Books, Franklin Event Center, 4800 Franklin Avenue – David Baldacci, Strangers in Time & Calamity of Souls. Mon Apr 21, 7 PM. Beaverdale Books – Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser: Essays. Thu Apr 24, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Recurring bookstore events – Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) toryhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/ Current bestsellers are: Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin* The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp* James, Percival Everett Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville* God of the Woods, Liz Moore Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), Dav Pilkey The Women, Kristin Hannah*Iowa Author! Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library: The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*·

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*·

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*·

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*·

