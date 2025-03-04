Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org ), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Quote of the Week –

“Brains, on the whole, are like hearts, and they go where they are appreciated.” — Robert S. McNamara (1916-2009), an American businessman and government official who served as the eighth United States secretary of defense from 1961 to 1968 under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson at the height of the Cold War.



VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

One of the most powerful ways we can make a difference is by showing up. Join us for ICC’s annual Arts & Culture Advocacy Day on Wed Mar 5—a key opportunity to amplify our shared commitment to the arts. While every advocate will bring their own story and priorities to legislators, the ICC has outlined 2025 Legislative Priorities to help us speak with a unified voice.

https://www.iowaculturalcoalition.com/

To sign up (either in person or virtually): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUZuKkqNftWB3kh23j8o1epGifmAmUL0TcDeZfVXJYqv8Zfg/viewform



B J Soloy | Birth Center in Corporate Woods

@Beaverdale Books, Thu Mar 6, 6:30 PM

The poems in BJ Soloy’s Birth Center in Corporate Woods use long, contorting lines and elliptical connections to wade through the collisions of love, eros, loss, irony, pop culture, and late capitalism.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/bj-soloy/



Meet Iowa’s current Poet Laureate Vince Gotera at Raygun in the East Village of Des Moines

Fri Mar 7, 6 PM. Great for lovers of: Sci-Fi heroes; poetry of Vietnam vets; humor and pathos in brilliant verse; plus, the extraordinary creativity of nationally celebrated author and poet Vince Gotera in Raygun’s unique shopping environment.

Come and be one of the first 75 to reserve a place at this Poetry Palooza event. https://www.poetryamp.org/events



Mainframe Studios – First Friday features student talent aplenty

Fri Mar 7, 5-8 PM. Free. Explore the incredible work of youth artists from Des Moines Public Schools, showcasing their talent across all five floors of our building. Enjoy open studios, live music, delicious food and drinks, dynamic dance performances, and so much more. With expanded overflow parking and a free shuttle service, getting here has never been easier. Don’t miss out, and come be a part of this exciting community celebration! See you there!

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events-archive/march-ff-25

Iowa Bird Rehabilitation Gala Sat Mar 8. Iowa Bird Rehabilitation is an exceptional organization dedicated to helping abandoned injured, and other birds in crisis return to health. Their Gala is March 8, and offers champions for their cause to support their efforts.https://www.iowabirdrehab.org/wings-of-iowa-gala-2025.html Spring Break – day camp opportunities for students are plentiful Des Moines Playhouse – Mar 17-21. Several options from which to select. https://dmplayhouse.coursestorm.com/category/spring-break Tallgrass Theatre Company, Seedlings Program – Mar 17-21. (different daily classes) https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/ Des Moines Art Center – Mar 17-21. A variety of classes are available. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/?s=spring+break+class Living History Farms – Mar 17-21. https://www.lhf.org/day-camp-2/spring-break-camp/ State Historical Society of Iowa – Mar 19, 9:30-11:30 AM. https://history.iowa.gov/events/goldies-family-day-camp-0 Cirque Wonderland – Spring Break Day Camp – Mar 17-21. https://www.cirquewonderland.com/youth-spring-2025 II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz – 11:00 AM – Appearing in a Humanities Iowa program at Terrace Hill Mon Mar 10. Writer, photographer and conservationist Larry Stone shares insights into the creation of his celebrated Iowa – Portrait of the Land. This visually stunning work is filled with amazing photographs and lyrical, evocative prose. “With an experienced sensitivity and understanding of Iowa’s subtleties, Larry Stone distills the State’s border-to-border, river-to-river natural essence into an evocative collection of photographs and inspiring narrative. A must-have for anyone who appreciates Iowa’s special brand of beauty.” – The Culture Buzz https://larrystonesiowa.com/ https://terracehill.iowa.gov/events/humanities-iowa-presents-iowa-portrait-land 11:16 AM – Iowa Stage Theatre Company opens its 2025 Season with the compelling comedy, Grand Horizons. This lively conversation provides marvelous insights into this excellent show as Director Richard Maynard, Barbara Martin (as Nancy), and Wayne Kischer (as Bill) share their perspectives. https://www.iowastage.org/grand-horizons 11:29 AM – Academy Award™-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Mr. Lending has spent nearly four decades creating documentaries that illuminate the human capacity for resilience amid adversity. In his irresistible debut novel, The Umbrella Maker’s Son, he masterfully weaves fact with fiction in captivating fashion. “… A compelling and heartbreaking debut novel. Read it but keep your tissues handy.” — Kirkus Reviews, Starred Review https://todlending.com/ 11:45 AM – The amazing Judy Collins stops for one night only in concert at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre Sun Mar 16. This legendary artist will craft a memorable show just for her Des Moines audience, filled with songs, stories and more.“The depth and breadth of Judy Collins artistry has never been more vibrant nor impactful. Each concert becomes a unique, unforgettable and deeply personal experience for Collins and her audiences.” – The Culture Buzzhttps://hoytsherman.org/event/judy-collins-2025/ 12:00 PM – Opening Fri Mar 7. The Des Moines Playhouse has become a national leader in production values when it comes to community theatre mainstage musicals. Jesus Christ Superstar returns to the stage after a 26-year hiatus, and is sure to capture the hearts and souls of fans as well as instill its unique rock opera energy into newcomers to this groundbreaking show. Listen as Dane Van Brocklin (as Jesus) and Ashley Rogers (as Simon the Zealot) share wonderful glimpses into their journey to bring this classic musical to the stage. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jesus-christ-superstar/ 12:15 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Thu Mar 6. Poet B. J. Soloy fills his collection, Birth Center in Corporate Woods, with vivid, captivating insights, sparking readers to expand their visions as each poem, each line triggers responses. “In Birth Center in Corporate Woods, BJ Soloy channels the noise and pain of contemporary American life as well as anyone writing today. With scalding precision, these poems roam across our burned-over landscape of jargon and bad faith, finding moments of fragile domestic beauty amidst the horror. It is, at its core, a love story, one defined by a nearly telepathic empathy that conjures the ghosts of the New York School poets on a Midwestern road trip. This is a brave and thrilling book.” – Andrew Martin https://blacklawrencepress.com/books/birth-center-in-corporate-woods/ 12:29 PM – Broadway’s Next Hit Musical will premiere on the Temple Theater stage on March 11…followed by a new musical each performance during this week-long run. When standup comedy, improv and music mesh together in such marvelous fashion, the results are an evening of rib-tickling joy as this troupe of incredibly talented performance artists take suggestions from the audience and conjure a full musical. Amazing. “At last! A musical of, for, and by the people.” – Time Out NY https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/temple-comedy-series/broadways-next-hit-musical 12:46 PM – The DSM Book Festival returns, flourishing in the wonderful destination-friendly confines of the Franklin Event Center on Sat Mar 22. Listen as Beaverdale Books’ Marketing & Events Manager, Jan Kaiser (founder of the nationally renowned AViD Author Series) shares an enticing overview that this free and family-friendly event offers from 9 AM to 6 PM.“Beaverdale Books continues its stellar, inspirational leadership as an amazing destination indie book store, but with engaging outreach events bringing national talent to Des Moines with such events as the DSM Book Festival. This is a literary business to follow and support.”– The Culture Buzzhttps://beaverdalebooks.com/dsm-book-festival-2/ III. Performance Arts 1. Des Moines Playhouse. Jesus Christ Superstar. Mar 7-23. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jesus-christ-superstar/ 2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theater. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. Mar 11-16. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/temple-comedy-series/broadways-next-hit-musical 3. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Grand Horizons. Mar 14-23. https://www.iowastage.org/grand-horizons 4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Some Like It Hot. Mar 18-23. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/some-like-it-hot 5. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Casserole. Mar 20-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/ IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions 1. Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Thru May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/ V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites 1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ 9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com 11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ 13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ 14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ 17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/ 1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights. 2Check website for current exhibitions. VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – Public Art RFQs welcomed for Franklin Avenue Library work. Entry Deadline: Mar 10, 2025. The proposed artwork should be inspired by themes explored in Rick Riordan’s fantasy novel series based on Greek mythology, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The work should be welcoming, youth-friendly, inclusive, and inspiring to the library’s visitors, and particularly, its teen community. https://www.dmpl.org/franklin-avenue-library-public-art-project Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying. Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities. 1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html 2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ 4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ 5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ 6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ 7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ 8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition 9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ 10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ 11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ 12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/ 13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/ VII. Planning ahead NYC BASSIST MEETS GERMAN TRUMPETER AT CASPE TERRACE

SUN MAR 23, 2025 AT 2 PM Having performed together in Remedy, a group whose recent CD was among the top ten jazz releases for 2024 in Cadence Magazine, New York City bassist Joe Fonda and German trumpeter Thomas Heberer present music that strikes the balance between familiar ground and new territory at Caspe Terrace in Waukee on Sunday, March 23 at 2 PM. About Joe Fonda: An accomplished international jazz artist, Fonda has performed with his own ensembles throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. He has collaborated with a who’s who of jazz legends including Lou Donaldson, Randy Weston, Archie Shepp, Dave Douglas and Carla Bley. As a composer, Fonda has been the recipient of numerous grants and commissions From Meet the Composer New York and the New England Foundation on the Arts. In addition to bass, Fonda is also a master flute player. About Thomas Heberer: Born in Schleswig, Germany, Heberer has performed in 70 countries on six continents; was a lecturer at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts and can be heard on approximately 150 recordings. Honors include being awarded the Down Beat Critics Poll as a member of The ICP Orchestra in 2002. In June 2024, Heberer performed at Carnegie Hall. About The Music: Despite their age difference of 14 years and nationalities, Fonda and Heberer share a common language — jazz. Their performance will not only include many jazz standards they revere but also some of their own compositions. In addition to the unique sound of a bass/trumpet duo, they will also perform some trumpet/flute duos as well as vocals! Although Heberer has been in Central Iowa with the ICP Orchestra, this will be Fonda’s first Iowa For more than 15 years, a local couple have shared the music they love with the community they love. The music is jazz, and the community is music lovers in central Iowa and beyond. With its perfect acoustics and intimate setting, Caspe Terrace in Waukee, Iowa, is the ideal setting to experience jazz. All concerts are followed by a meet-the-artist dessert reception hosted by a select group of regular audience members. Located at 33158 Ute Avenue in Waukee, Iowa, Caspe Terrace is owned and operated by the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines. Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged. Trivia Night fundraiser for WDM Historical Society To celebrate the 175th birthday of the Jordan House, the West Des Moines Historical Society is holding a trivia night fundraiser Sun Mar 23 from 7-9 PM at the RecPlex, 6500 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. Teams of 7 will compete to answer challenging questions about West Des Moines history, music, movies, geography and more! All money raised will go directly towards the maintenance and preservation of the historic Jordan House Museum, one of the oldest homes in Central Iowa and a stop on the Underground Railroad. For more information or to reserve your table, call 515.225.1286 or visit www.wdmhs.org. Every twist and knot tells a story in “The Ties That Bind”. Join professional dance company Hurley & Dancers for a modern dance milieu on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts Studio, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines. Suggested donation $20/10. Original choreography by Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Alissa Hamer, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. For more information, email hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting: 1. Beaverdale Books – B J Soloy. Birth Center in Corporate Woods. Poet. Thu Mar 6, 6:30 PM. 2. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Events Center, 4801 Franklin Avenue – Curtis Sittenfeld. Special ticketed event. Show Don’t Tell. Mar 11, 6:30 PM. 3. Beaverdale Books – Zaq Baker Unspectacular. Fri Mar 14, 6:30 PM. 4. Des Moines Book Festival. Mar 22, includes Children’s Book Writing Panel with Brooke Van Sickle. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library. Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Recurring bookstore events – 1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) 2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) 3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) 4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/ Current bestsellers are: Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin* The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp* James, Percival Everett Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville* God of the Woods, Liz Moore Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), Dav Pilkey The Women, Kristin Hannah *Iowa Author! Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library: The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart* The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby* Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep* The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately) *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library. Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Life Resource books worth your consideration – 1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” — Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies 2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind 3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news. 1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ 2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ 3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ 4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ 5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ 6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ 7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ 8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ 9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ 10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Cultural Exploration Resources: The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about: 1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ 2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com 3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage 4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ 5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc 6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines 7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ 8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. 9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ 10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ 13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ 14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org 15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. 