Quote of the Week –



“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool.”

– Richard Feynman (1918-1988), was known for his work in quantum electrodynamics, quantum mechanics, superfluidity, and particle physics. Feynman was a key figure in the Manhattan Project, and was considered one of the 20th century’s greatest theoretical physicists.in The Pleasure of Finding Things Out (1999)

Iowa Flash Buzz –



Writing Workshop – Brooke Van Sickle

Picture Book Perfection: How to Write a Book that Sells to Publishers (and Readers)

Feb 18, 6 – 8 pm at Beaverdale Book

Join us for a free writing workshop hosted by Brooke Van Sickle about how to write and publish a children’s book based on her own award-winning writing journey. 6:00 – 6:30 Meet and Greet

6:30 – Workshop

7:30 – 8:00 Q&A The workshop will be based on her new book, Picture Book Perfection, an easy-to-consume resource for crafting stories for children ages 2 to 8. Some of the techniques covered include how to: Get started with your idea

Know if you have a “good” story idea

Craft characters kids can relate to

Spin your narrative into a complete plot

Successfully finish your manuscript and prepare it for publication Whether you’re brand-new to children’s book writing, or have tried unsuccessfully to see your book in print before, this will show you how to craft a story that will appeal to young readers, parents, agents, and editors.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/brooke-van-sickle-workshop/

https://www.brookevansickle.com/



Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Beauty and the Beast Jr. Feb 14-Mar 2.

https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast-jr/

Vagrant Fear Theatre. world premiere of Hell and Back Feb 14, 15 at Stoner Studio Theater in the Civic Center https://www.facebook.com/groups/VagrantFear/

Botanical Blues back in full swing

Sundays through Mar 30, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/botanical-blues-details/



II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz – 11:00 AM – Gifted young adult/children’s author Suzanne Nelson expands her appealing storytelling into her debut adult novel, The Librarians of Lisbon. Set in World War II, presented in vivid detail, Suzanne shares glimpses into her creative process for this gem of a read. “Nelson skillfully builds her suspense and raises the emotional stakes, leaving her two librarians–and readers–racing toward the final confrontation. Layered with Portuguese phrases, sparkling evening gowns, and details of World War II spy craft, The Librarians of Lisbon is a gripping espionage thriller and an emotionally nuanced tribute to a lifelong friendship.”

―Shelf Awareness https://www.suzannenelson.com/

11:16 AM – The Des Moines Community Orchestra prepares for its Winter Concert: Past Favorites Feb 23 at Sheslow Auditorium. Listen as Conductor Carl Johnson shares insights and details to this free, family-friendly 2 PM concert. (fun conversation with key members at 1 PM)

https://www.desmoinescommunityorchestra.org/ 11:28 AM – Presented thru Feb 16. Ankeny Community Theatre prepares its next show, the beloved tale of an affable man and his 6+ foot tall invisible rabbit – Harvey. This show brings Mary Chase play that won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and this rare opportunity to experience it live on stage is not to be missed. Listen as Director Lauren Mills is joined by lead brother and sister duo, Sean Canuso as Elwood and Beca Shell as Veta Louise in a lively chat about this production.

https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/



11:44 AM – Presented thru Mar 2. The Des Moines Playhouse has a wonderful talent for sprinkling its programming with special shows the are thought-provoking, funny, eye-opening, and more. Men on Boats is such a show, a playwright’s imaginative approach at examining a moment in history – John Wesley Powell’s watery trail-blazing of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Except, there isn’t a single older white male in the cast. Magnificent. Listen as Director Kristin Larson and Mary Bricker (as Old Shady) share great insights about this gem. This will be presented in the new studio theater at the Playhouse.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/men-on-boats/

12:00 PM – Limited run Feb 14-15. Vagrant Fear Theatre has established a strong niche style of shows in Central Iowa, and will present its fifth world premiere Feb 14-15 at the Stoner Theater in Des Moines. Hell and Back is stage horror at its most original – in a live theatre format sure to thrill, surprise and captivate. Listen as founder David Detlefs shares insights into this show and their company. “With a penchant for psychological horror akin to Hitchcockian thrills, Vagrant Fear Theatre stands alone in presenting innovative, new works designed to engage and excite its audiences.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/groups/VagrantFear/

12:12 PM – Annie Fitzsimmons is one of the world’s most celebrated travel writers and brings us the ultimate guide to destinations, 100 Hotels of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Retreats, a National Geographic publication. Listen as Annie shares glimpses into this tantalizing array of dream destinations.

“Annie Fitzsimmons is the quintessential guide for travelers seeking the best in understanding what destinations have to offer. She shares so much information in her new guide, 100 Hotels of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Retreats, an eye-candy coffee table gem. Whether preparing to make a trip to such a destination, or be an armchair traveler, Fitzsimmons’ book should guide you.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.anniefitzsimmons.com/



12:27 PM – Filled with sass, vigor and the unmistakable irresistibility of the vibrant Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa, How to Chase Change: 30 Days to Master Your Mindset is a masterfully conceived and written audiobook for anyone seeking a better self. Listen as Alexis provides glimpses into her successful strategy of self-improvement, written in a step-by-step, achievable appeal.

“Alexis Fernandez-Preiksa understands how to distill a seemingly daunting goal into an achievable path for a better you into a fully understandable audiobook – How to Chase Change: 30 Days to Master Your Mindset.

https://www.dyfmpod.com/

12:47 PM – Kenneth Lyftogt is one of Iowa’s premier authorities on the state’s involvement in the Civil War, and he dedicated 20 years of his life to researching, verifying and capturing an essential, very readable overview of this span of Iowa’s history in his opus trilogy, Iowa and the Civil War. Volume 3 is now out – The Longest Year: 1864-1865 – and it wraps up this incredible coverage beautifully. As with volumes 1 and 2, this won an Excellence in Iowa History Award. “Anyone who has a fascination with Iowa’s significant role in the Civil War must have this trilogy by Professor Emeritus Kenneth Lyftogt in their personal library. Written with a precision and clarity seldom found in such historical works, readers will gain a comprehensive understanding of Iowa’s importance in this monumental conflict.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.camppope.com/ourbks.html#longest

Performance Arts



1. Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Beauty and the Beast Jr. Feb 14-Mar 2. https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast-jr/

2. Vagrant Fear Productions at the Stoner Theater in DMPA. Vagrant Fear: To Hell and Back. Feb 14-15. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/vagrant-fear

3. Des Moines Symphony. Feb 14-15. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/harry-potter-6

4. Ankeny Community Theatre. Harvey. Thru Feb 16. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

5. Des Moines Playhouse. Men on Boats. Thru Mar 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/men-on-boats/

6. AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse. Alice in Wonderland. Feb 17, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/alice-in-wonderland/

7. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Mary Poppins Jr. Feb 21-Mar 2. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Open Mic Poetry Night – Kelsey Bigelow | Emcee @ Beaverdale Books, Feb 21 @ 7-8:30 PM. Do you love to write poetry? Or read poetry? If so, grab a friend and head to Beaverdale Books for a free, fun, and informal evening of open mic poetry, emceed by Iowa poet Kelsey Bigelow. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/open-mic-poetry-night-february-2025/

9. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Feb 22, 7 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

10. Des Moines Performing Arts. Life of Pi. Feb 25-Mar 2. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/life-of-pi



Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. “Time Travelers,” Feb 14-May 11. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. “Winter Sampler,” through Feb 8, Olson-Larsen Galleries. A colorful mixed-media show features Debra Smith’s abstract textiles, Tim Schiffer’s watercolor still lifes, Molly Wood’s photos inspired by the Old Masters, and more. https://olsonlarsen.com/



Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites



1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)



· AUDITIONS. Des Moines Playhouse. Alice in Wonderland. Feb 17, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/alice-in-wonderland/

· Public Art RFQs welcomed for Franklin Avenue Library work. Entry Deadline: Mar 10, 2025. The proposed artwork should be inspired by themes explored in Rick Riordan’s fantasy novel series based on Greek mythology, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The work should be welcoming, youth-friendly, inclusive, and inspiring to the library’s visitors, and particularly, its teen community. https://www.dmpl.org/franklin-avenue-library-public-art-project

· Directors needed. Ankeny Community Theatre is gearing up for an exciting 2025-2026 season, and we’re looking for experienced directors to bring our productions to life. If you have a passion for theater and a knack for directing, we want to hear from you! Planning starts now – be a part of our creative journey. Interested? information@ankenycommunitytheatre.com

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/

13. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



Planning ahead



The Des Moines Women’s Club – 117th Annual Art Exhibition

Sun Mar 2 through Sat Mar 8. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is Diane Kunzler.

Save the Dates: Artist Registration is required by February 28 at https://www.desmoineswomensclub.com/art-exhibition.

Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: 1-3 PM, Sunday, March 2. Open to the public.

Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: 10 AM-4 PM Monday through Saturday.

Gallery Night: 5-7 PM, Friday, March 7. Open to the public. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served. The Des Moines Women’s Club was established in 1885, and its primary objective was to develop and maintain a free public art gallery in Des Moines. The Hoyt Sherman Place Gallery is home to a large collection of nineteenth and twentieth century paintings and classical sculptures. Twelve paintings from the original DMWC collection can be seen in the Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery today.

For inquiries: Des Moines Women’s Club / 515-348-6946 / dmwclub@hoytsherman.org



Open Mic Poetry Night – Kelsey Bigelow | Emcee

@ Beaverdale Books, February 21 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Beaverdale Books 2629 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA, United States

Do you love to write poetry? Or read poetry? If so, grab a friend and head to Beaverdale Books for a free, fun, and informal evening of open mic poetry, emceed by Iowa poet Kelsey Bigelow.

https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/open-mic-poetry-night-february-2025/



Through 2025, University Museums is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with special events, exhibitions, acquisitions, projects, historic preservation, conservation and more. University Museums, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is a distinctive organization that encompasses two art museums, a National Historic Landmark historic home museum, a sculpture garden, and one of the largest campus public art collections in the nation

https://www.museums.iastate.edu/



Des Moines Metro Opera

Sample the night away as 40 of the finest restaurants, breweries, caterers, wineries and distilleries in Iowa come together to support the arts at the popular tasting event and fundraiser, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase!

The Showcase is presented by TruBank and will be held on Friday, March 7 from 6-9pm at the downtown Des Moines Marriott.

All-inclusive tickets for the Grand Showcase are $55 if purchased in advance. Upgrade to the Reserve Experience to gain access to rare, fine wines from private collections paired with exquisite culinary creations from exclusive DSM restaurants.

For tickets and to see the full lineup of vendors → bit.ly/2025WFBS



Iowa Bird Rehabilitation’s 2nd Annual Gala

Wings of Iowa, A Celebration of Birds

On Mar 8, please join us for food, fun, and entertainment, as we celebrate and honor Iowa’s wild birds. “Wings of Iowa, a Celebration of Birds” is a way for us to bring awareness of the importance of wild birds in Iowa and the impact on our communities, our environment, and our future. Iowa is a major flight path for migratory birds, and also home to hundreds of species of birds who choose Iowa as a place to raise their young each summer. Many bird populations are experiencing major population declines due to habitat loss, climate change, light pollution, and decrease in food sources. It is our goal to support and help injured, orphaned, and sick birds, while serving our community. We hope to be a beacon of light, hope, and inspiration as we share our future goals, dreams, and stories during a magical night below the birds. Come and listen to our special guest and keynote speaker Anne Shimerdla, CEO and president of the Blank Park Zoo and enjoy music from Iowa’s own Chad Elliott, watch live art, bid on the silent auction, play games, connect, and be inspired. You are who the birds count on for their future, and with your attendance, you are giving birds a second chance and creating a future for our feathered friends. Iowa Bird Rehabilitation is at a point where for us to continue doing our work, we need to grow and expand, and we need you to do so. This is going to be a night to spread your wings and have some fun!

This year’s gala will be located at the elegant and sophisticated event venue The Monroe, 1805 90th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266. Time: 6-9pm. Individual seats or a table of 8 can be purchased at: Early Bird pricing until Feb 8, 2025. www.iowabirdrehab.org



Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Brooke Van Sickle. Workshop: “Picture Book Perfection: How to Successfully Write a Picture Book That Sells to Publishers and Readers.” Tue Feb 18, 6-8 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Sharon L. Clark. I’ll Call You Mine. Wed Feb 19, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Amy Wilson. Happy to Help: Adventures of a People-Pleaser – Essays. Thu Feb 20, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Kelsey Bigelow, Emcee. Open Mic Poetry Night. Fri Feb 21, 7-8:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Angel Bour. Just a Kid. Mon Feb 26, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books at the West Des Moines Library – Allen Eskens. The Quiet Librarian. Thu Feb 27, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books at Franklin Events Center (4801 Franklin Avenue) – Special ticketed event. Kaleb Wyse. There’s Always Room at the Table. Mon Mar 3, 7-9 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – B J Soloy. Birth Center in Corporate Woods. Poet. Thu Mar 6, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books at the Franklin Events Center, 4801 Franklin Avenue – Curtis Sittenfeld. Special ticketed event. Show Don’t Tell. Mar 11, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books – Zaq Baker Unspectacular. Fri Mar 14, 6:30 PM.

11. Des Moines Book Festival. Mar 22, includes Children’s Book Writing Panel with Brooke Van Sickle.



https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin*

2. The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer

3. Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp*

4. James, Percival Everett

5. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan

6. Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville*

7. God of the Woods, Liz Moore

8. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

9. Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), Dav Pilkey

10. The Women, Kristin Hannah

*Iowa Author!



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created.

“Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.”

—Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism

https://highconflictinstitute.com/

https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews

https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/



Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



