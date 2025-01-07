Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.



– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week –



“Writing is like driving at night. You can see only as far as the headlights, but you can make the whole trip that way.”

– E. L. Doctorow (1931-2015). Edgar Lawrence Doctorow was an American novelist, editor, and professor, best known for his works of historical fiction. He wrote twelve novels, three volumes of short fiction and a stage drama, including the award-winning novels Ragtime, Billy Bathgate, and The March.in an interview in Vogue magazine (November 1984).

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



I. Iowa Flash Buzz –



Des Moines premiere Screening Fri Jan 10 at 7 PM at xBk Live, Des Moines IA. The documentary “The Negro Artist,” was created by filmmaker Nik Heftman (The 7 Times Productions) and Cedar Rapids IA poet/artist Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey. https://wl.seetickets.us/event/the-negro-artist-film-screening-live-music-and-poetry/629515?afflky=xBkLive

Botanical Blues back in full swing

Sundays through Mar 30, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Bob Pace is up next in the weekly concert series, where you can warm up and shake off the blues.



https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/botanical-blues-details/



Growing the Gardener in You is the theme for Learn on Saturdays 2025 at the Botanical Garden. Eight fantastic experts over eight Saturday mornings will help you grow your gardening skills, learn sustainable gardening techniques, add more eco-friendly practices, and keep your garden adapting to changing Iowa conditions. Growing as a gardener during the winter will result in amazing home gardens in the summer. Come learn with us!

https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/learn-on-saturdays/



II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz – 11:00 AM – Screening Fri Jan 10 at 7 PM at xBk Live, Des Moines IA. Already receiving rave reviews and strong critical accolades, the documentary “The Negro Artist,” was created by filmmaker Nik Heftman (of The 7 Times Productions) and poet/artist Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, this powerful exploration of the dynamic artist is eye-opening, inspirational and immersive. “The magic captured through the lens of Nik Heftman of Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey crackles with an engaging intensity in their documentary, The Negro Artist.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.the7times.com/ https://www.thenegroartist.com/



11:16 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Jan 8 at 6:30 PM. Elodie Opstad takes us on a marvelous journey in time, sharing stories of everyday people in her community’s formative days – people with similarities to those in other small Midwestern towns. This Is the Place: Glimpses of Warren County, Iowa is crafted with a connective appeal, sure to evoke thoughts about one’s own heredity.

“This Is the Place: Glimpses of Warren County, Iowa lovingly threads its way through a memorable cast of community characters in Indianola and Warren County, Iowa. Reading this gem leaves a warm, inspiring glow for readers as they are inspired to think of their own community’s origin stories.”

– The Culture Buzz



Available at regional indie book stores and online. 11:30 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Tue Jan 13 at 6:30 PM. Edward N. McConnell will share insights into his eclectic and appealing short story collection, Where Harry’s Buried. With a gift for spinning a tale, Ed shares glimpses into his journey from State of Iowa Archivist to attorney to collector of “story seeds” that he nurtures into compelling stories. Available at Central Iowa indie bookstores, including Beaverdale Books.

11:43 AM – Heather Pringle is a science writer who loves archeology. Her deep dive into Viking history, backed by meticulous research, has produced her new gem, The Northwomen: Untold Stories from the Other Half of the Viking World. Listen as Heather shares tantalizing glimpses into this fascinating world. “This book is as vivid as it is thoroughly researched, deftly invoking the many powerful women of the Viking age: leaders, sorceresses, voyagers, warriors, and rebels. The book immerses you in the past; you feel the sting of the salty ocean wind, hear the creak of rope against the wooden ships, and taste the tart grapes of ancient Vinland as these extraordinary women are pulled from the shadows of a patriarchal past.” —Kathlyn M. Cooney, author of When Women Ruled the World and Professor of Ancient Egyptian Art & Architecture, University of California Los Angeles https://heatherpringle.com/ 12:00 PM – The first show for 2025 at the Des Moines Playhouse is its Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical (Jan 17-Feb 2). Hailed for its engaging shows, this promises to be a great bonding experience for cross-generations as the kids know the book series, and the adults can channel their inner children in a shared live theatre event. Charlie Syverson (as “Rowley”) and Maia Talarico (as “Joshie”) ignite a lively conversation about the show, its themes ad more. “Through its award-winning literature-based programming, the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre continues to demonstrate through exceptional production values its ability to bring beloved children’s books to vibrant, immersive life on stage. These shows are cross-generational bonding opportunities not to be missed.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/ 12:12 PM – In her thought-provoking book, Believe Like Jesus: Rising from Faith in Jesus to the Faith of Jesus, Rebekah Simon-Peter a 40 days path to spiritual transformation. Listen as Rebekah shares enticing glimpses into her book, a ‘life resource’ of worthy consideration. “Rebekah Simon-Peter’s Believe Like Jesus is a deeply meaningful book that invites readers to move beyond simply having faith in Jesus to embodying the faith of Jesus. She challenges us to embody a more engaged and bold faith that not only knows about Jesus, but experiences the courage of Jesus personally, daring us to trust in the One whom Jesus trusted in. She offers probing questions and examples on how to become more aware of the power of God in our life. Simon-Peter powerfully weaves in her own story, along with the stories of her husband and others, sharing the challenges of life and the world, and also the strength of a faith that is deep and transformative. This is a must-read for anyone wanting to cultivate a faith that reflects the boldness and love of Jesus and deepen their spiritual journey.” – Rev. Kristopher R. Sledge, Lead Pastor, Journey Church https://rebekahsimonpeter.com/

12:27 PM – Pre-order now for Jan 28 release. Poppy Kuroki infuses her vibrant and creative energy into a wonderfully crafted fantasy adventure, Gate to Kagoshima: A Time-Traveling Historical Romantasy of Love and Samurai, Where Past and Present Collide in a Tale of Ancestry, Destiny, and the Power of the Heart (Ancestor Memories, 1). Poppy, born in Scotland, raised in the UK, and smitten with Japanese culture after a Disney Epcot vacation, now lives in Japan and gives us an immersive, thoroughly enjoyable reading experience.

“Gate to Kagoshima is an action-packed adventure that opens in Scotland and makes its way to Kagoshima, Japan, as our heroine flees the ghosts of relationships past only to find new loves―and new heartbreak. Set at the close of the Samurai era, the story blends Outlander by way of Before the Coffee Gets Cold.”—Marie Claire

Poppy Kuroki (@kurokibooks)

12:41 PM – Leah Fisher provides a candid and uniquely unconventional journey in her My Marriage Sabbatical: A Memoir of Solo Travel and Lasting Love. Listen as Leah shares peeks into this thought-provoking adventure that replenished her soul as she describes a year of traveling alone in her sixties and its impact on her husband, herself and on their marriage. “A marriage sabbatical! What a brilliant idea! With courage, goodwill, psychological know-how, and a golden, wide-open heart, psychotherapist Leah Fisher dared to propose, negotiate, and carry out a year off from her thirty-year marriage, and managed to enrich herself, her marriage, and the people she met in her travels. Readers will be captivated by this bold, original, audacious experiment, colorfully described with zest, a shrewd, observing eye, and breathtaking honesty.”

—Judith Viorst, author of Necessary Losses and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day



https://www.mymarriagesabbatical.com/



III. Performance Arts



1. Des Moines Performing Arts – Explorers Series. Jan 13. Pink Boots and a Machette.

https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/explorer-series/pink-boots-and-a-machete

2. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Jan 17-Feb 2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/

3. Theatre Midwest in collaboration with the Des Moines Playhouse. The Gull: A Tragicomedy for One, After Chekhov. Jan 22-25. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-gull/

4. Temple Theatre – Des Moines Performing Arts. A Night of Magic and Comedy. Jan 25. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/a-night-of-magic-and-comedy

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. Jan 28-Feb 2. Shucked. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/shucked

6. Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Thru Dec 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/



IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. GDM Exhibited 2024! The show runs thru January 30. 47 artists were selected for this year’s prestigious annual show, sharing the best in the Greater Des Moines region. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#gdm-exhibited-2024

2. Moberg Gallery. Debuts “Ghosts.” Thru Feb 1. Jeff Fleming delves into family photographs from the 1960s as his source material for this imagery experience. https://moberggallery.com/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. “Winter Sampler,” through Feb 8, Olson-Larsen Galleries. A colorful mixed-media show features Debra Smith’s abstract textiles, Tim Schiffer’s watercolor still lifes, Molly Wood’s photos inspired by the Old Masters, and more. https://olsonlarsen.com/



V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)



· Auditions – Des Moines Playhouse. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. Mon Jan 6, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/knuffle-bunny-a-cautionary-musical/

· Directors needed. Ankeny Community Theatre is gearing up for an exciting 2025-2026 season, and we’re looking for experienced directors to bring our productions to life. If you have a passion for theater and a knack for directing, we want to hear from you! Planning starts now – be a part of our creative journey. Interested? information@ankenycommunitytheatre.com

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



VII. Planning ahead



WINTER PUB CRAWL

IN HISTORIC VALLEY JUNCTION

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 • 1-4 p.m.

CITYVIEW brings its now legendary Valley Junction area pub crawl back again!

Fire and Ice is a hockey-themed liquor sampling event that will be sure to warm up your winter blues! With your event ticket, you will receive 10 individual drink tickets to sample some of the BEST winter cocktails from establishments in the Valley Junction area.

https://fire-and-ice.dmcityview.com/



“Time Travelers,” Feb 14-May 11, Des Moines Art Center. The group show explores the past and how we remember it with a mix of folklore, history and cultural souvenirs. It centers on two very different works in the permanent collection: Tuan Andrew Nguyen’s film “The Boat People” and Mika Rottenberg’s “Cheese,” a surrealist installation built from small TV monitors and old barn wood. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/



DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series: Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025 Explorer Series: Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025 Family Series: Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Edward N. McConnell. Where Harry’s Buried. Mon Jan 13, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Lyle Simpson. Fully Human/Fully Alive. Tue Jan 21, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Local Author Fair featuring Laruen Joiner, Tiffany Killoren, Robbie Orr, Lacy Rose, Angela Younger. Sat Feb 1, 1:30-3 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Basi Affia. Aaru En Duat. Mon Feb 3, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Charles R. Kniker and Dianne Prichard. Raising America: Building a More Perfect Union. Wed Feb 5 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Traci Brimhall. love prodigal. Thu Feb 6, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Brooke Van Sickle. Workshop: “Picture Book Perfection: How to Successfully Write a Picture Book That Sells to Publishers and Readers.” Tue Feb 18, 6-8 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Angel Bour. Just a Kid. Mon Feb 24, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Allen Eskens. The Quiet Librarian. Thu Feb 27, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books – Curtis Sittenfeld. Show Don’t Tell. Mar 11, 6:30 PM.



https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club



VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin*

2. The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World, Robin Wall Kimmerer

3. Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp*

4. James, Percival Everett

5. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan

6. Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville*

7. God of the Woods, Liz Moore

8. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

9. Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (Dog Man #13), Dav Pilkey

10. The Women, Kristin Hannah

*Iowa Author!



Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)



*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created.

“Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.”

—Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism

https://highconflictinstitute.com/

https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews

https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/



Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.



Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532