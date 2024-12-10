The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week –

“Be silent, if you choose; but when it is necessary, speak – and speak in such a way that people will remember it.” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), was a prolific and influential composer of the Classical period. Despite his short life, his rapid pace of composition resulted in more than 800 works representing virtually every Western classical genre of his time.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – cultural news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Programming note:

The Culture Buzz will not air on Christmas Day.

Traditional KFMG Xmas programming will go from 6 AM until late afternoon on Wed Dec 25 instead. Consider this an opportunity to visit The Culture Buzz Podcast Library and explore that 1000+ interviews archived there while KFMG’s songs of the season play in the background. https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

INTandem Arts & Authors Gallery & Bookstore

Leigh Michaels, Noted and Award-Winning Author Book and Art Event: Thu Dec 12, 4 – 6:30 PM. Meet Leigh Michaels, author of more than 100 books, over 35 million copies in print in 120 countries. Leigh publishes books on local history and Iowa interests as well. Enjoy Leigh’s presentation about her recently released A Marriage Is Announced at this Thursday Sip & Shop event. Ground Floor at The Plaza, 300 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa. https://intandemartsandauthors.com/Events

Auction Palooza

Live auction in person. P.A.R.C. Event Center, 5374 NE 12th Avenue, Pleasant Hill IA. Doors open 5 PM, auction starts at 6 PM. Coins, collectibles, antiques, jewelry, furniture, clothing, signs, electronics, holiday, toys, décor, and more. Drinks and food available for purchase. https://www.facebook.com/auctionpaloozalive

The Peppermint Trail

Presented by Veridian Credit Union, this holiday event is hosted by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand Sat Dec 14, from 10 AM to 6 PM at The Avenues and the Roosevelt Cultural District. More than 50 local shops, restaurants and businesses will be featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and decor at each stop along the Peppermint Trail encouraging our community #ShopLocal and #DineLocal this holiday season!

In addition to holiday specials happening all throughout the day and evening in both districts (The Avenues and the Roosevelt Cultural District), there are other festive activities planned: www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail

Franklin Avenue Library’s Repair Café. Get help from volunteers with expertise on how to fix your item or refer you to a local professional. Do you have an item in your home in need of repair?

The following items can be brought for repair:

Clothing

Bicycles

Small motor home tools: mowers, trimmers, snow blowers.

Small electronics: audio equipment, computer/laptop, gaming consoles. NO PHONES OR TVs.

Small home and kitchen appliances: food processors, blenders, mixers, fans, lights. NO MICROWAVES.

Please bring replacement parts for items needing repair. Volunteers can help find replacement parts if necessary.

The Repair Café aims to reduce waste, share tools and resources, and help build self-reliance skills in our community. This program is presented in partnership with Des Moines Public Library. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please e-mail dsmrepaircafe@gmail.com.

Follow the DSM Repair Cafe on Instagram to stay in the loop about future events.

Noce calendar filled with irresistible shows, including Matt Wilson

Get ready for some joyful and zany holiday music from Matt Wilson’s Christmas Tree-O as they celebrate their 15th anniversary with a new album and an eight-city tour.

On their second recording, Tree Jazz: The Shape of Christmas to Come, the trio (drummer Wilson, reedman Jeff Lederer and bassist Paul Sikivie) highlights Christmas classics, a Puerto Rican Christmas Song, a Sephardic Hanukkah song and so much more! Their digital album is just out via Palmetto Records. The band will be performing in Des Moines as part of their national tour on Thursday December 19 at 7 PM at Noce. https://noce.turntabletickets.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery

GDM Exhibited 2024! The show runs from December 5 to January 30. 47 artists were selected for this year’s prestigious annual show, sharing the best in the Greater Des Moines region. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#gdm-exhibited-2024

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble presents DECK THE HALLS

Two shows:

Sat Dec 14 @ 7:30 p.m. – Marth Ellen Tye Recital Hall, Simon Estes Music Hall, Iowa State University, Ames, IA

Sun Dec15 @ 3 p.m. – Staplin Performing Arts Center, 3650 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA

ADMISSION: FREE!

Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciee.org.

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Dr John Long has done a deep dive into the fascinating world of sharks in his new book, The Secret History of Sharks: The Rise of the Ocean’s Most Fearsome Predators. Listen as John Gives us some peeks inside this captivating book. “In this magnificent book, the eminent paleontologist John Long tells the true story of sharks and their evolutionary legacy spanning hundreds of millions of years. Rich with scientific detail and enlivened with stories from Long’s decades of fossil discoveries and cutting-edge research, this book is the work of a master scientist and storyteller. It will make you see sharks in a new way: not as blood-thirsty monsters that we should fear, but as nature’s ultimate survivors that can teach us about evolution and environmental change.” -Steve Brusatte, professor and paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh and New York Times bestselling author of The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/714624/the-secret-history-of-sharks-by-john-long/

11:16 AM – Stephen J. Dinsmore, with his father James J. Dinsmore, wrote a fascinating book about Iowa’s nature. Iowa’s Changing Wildlife: Three Decades of Gain and Loss provides an up-to-date, scientifically based summary of changes in the distribution, status, conservation needs, and future prospects of about sixty species of Iowa’s birds and mammals whose populations have increased or decreased in the past three decades. “Since Iowa is one of Earth’s most modified landscapes, it’s critically important to examine how native animals have changed in response. Here the Dinsmores provide well-synthesized wildlife records, as well as rich, historically accurate stories about Iowa’s remaining birds and mammals. This book opens the door to understanding the diverse and fascinating lives that still abound around us.” -Cornelia F. Mutel, author, A Sugar Creek Chronicle: Observing Climate Change from a Midwestern Woodland

https://uipress.uiowa.edu/books/iowas-changing-wildlife

11:31 AM – Wini Moranville blends her experience and expertise as a dining critic with an appealing and deeply informative journey behind the restaurant industry in her memoir, Love Is My Favorite Food: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All. Wini’s book is a captivating, insightful journey through the eyes of a trusted guide. “Wini Moranville has convinced me that the very best preparation for becoming a restaurant critic is working as a waitress. Fortunately for us, she is a former waitress with a sharp wit and a way with words. Her memories of serving at many Des Moines restaurants in her teens and twenties are entertaining, but also truly enlightening. Her experience, insight, and humanity give us a new window into the restaurant industry. You might just find yourself thinking differently about the restaurants that you love and feeling a little nostalgic for long-gone restaurants you’ve never heard of before. Spoiler alert: it’s never just about the food. Savored or devoured, this book will leave you feeling deeply satisfied.” – Charity Nebbe, Iowa Public Radio

https://www.winimoranville.com/

11:47 AM – In Creation Lake, bestselling author Rachel Kushner spins another fascinating tale, sure to capture readers in her celebrated nonstop action and evocative writing. Listen as she provides informative glimpses into the literary journey awaiting you. “Kushner has proved to be one of America’s most intellectually curious novelists….Creation Lake bears all the hallmarks of her inquisitive mind and creative daring… a spy thriller laced with a killer dose of deadpan wit… Kushner inhabits the spy’s perspective with such eerie finesse that you feel how much fun she’s having…thereal covert operative here is Kushner, who’s never felt more cunning than in this novel…vital and profound.” -Ron Charles, The Washington Post

https://rachelkushner.com/

11:57 AM – Poet Teresa Miller shares #39 from her collection, Borderline Fortune.

12:00 PM – Opening this Fri Dec 13. Listen as Director Davida Williams, Assistant Director Clifton Antoine, and John Earl Robinson in the lead role of Ebeneezer Scrooge share glimpses into this unique adaptation of the Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Running Dec 13-22, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience this time-honored tale through a new lens.

https://www.iowastage.org/christmascarol

12:15 PM – Christopher Vuk, originally from Iowa, trained at one of the world’s most prestigious musical schools, the Berklee College of Music, parlays his wealth of experience and innovation into a captivating, multi-sensory musical experience with his touring show, Candlelight Christmas. Shared with a passion and flawless professionalism, this show will become an “instant classic” for the holidays. “Raised on a ranch in Northeastern Iowa, the Blue Violin is a conservatory trained, rock and roll violin virtuoso. With soul-stirring melodies and an electrifying stage presence, Blue Violin’s shows are an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary.”

12:29 PM – Hannah Pollin-Galay reveals a fascinating aspect of history and language in Occupied Words: What the Holocaust Did to Yiddish. The Holocaust radically altered the way many East European Jews spoke Yiddish. Finding prewar language incapable of describing the imprisonment, death, and dehumanization of the Shoah, prisoners added or reinvented thousands of Yiddish words and phrases to describe their new reality. Hannah does an incredible job of researching and sharing this burst of added words to reflect the times that Jews experienced. “Anyone who reveres the impact of cultural evolution and survival will appreciate the deep dive Hannah Pollin-Galay does in sharing a profound addition to the Yiddish language precipitated by the Holocaust. Writing with verve, this meticulously researched book provides an essential understanding in the context of World War II’s horrific consequences.” – The Culture Buzz

12:49 PM – In The Mystics Would Like a Word: Six Women Who Met God and Found a Spirituality for Today, Shannon K. Evans takes a fascinating exploration into the lives of six exceptional women in a thought-provoking quest for spirituality. “The feminist reading of women mystics I’ve wanted for ages . . . invites us into the hopeful possibility for communal healing that we desperately need right now.” -Sarah Bessey, bestselling author of Field Notes for the Wilderness and Jesus Feminist

https://www.shannonkevans.com/

III. Performance Arts

Temple Theatre – Des Moines Performing Arts. Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End. Thru Dec 21. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/temple-comedy-series/erma-bombeck

Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Thru Dec 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/

Ankeny Community Theatre. White Christmas. Dec 6-15. SOLD OUT https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

xBk Live. THEM COULEE BOYS w/Simon Cropp

Thu Dec 12, 7 pm, xBk Live, 1159 24th St, Des Moines, IA 50311 (515) 344-3348

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Moberg Gallery. Debuts “Between Earth and Sky.” Larassa Kabel is curator and participates with new-to-the- gallery artists she connected with online, from Montana, Las Vegas and Santa Fe. Kabel determined to exhibit them together as they all use horses as motifs — “to represent passion.” https://moberggallery.com/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. “<Artist/Couple>” at Olson Larsen Gallery, an eclectic mix of represented and invited artists who also happen to be life partners: Jen P. Harris & R. Kauff, Olivia Valentine & Firat Erdim, Randy Richmond & Audrey Brown, Michael Banning & Melanie Pankau, George Porteus & Holly Murkerson. https://olsonlarsen.com/

V. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

VI. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Call for volunteers – National History Day in Iowa needs judges! NHD challenges students to become historians as they investigate primary sources, craft historical arguments, and create projects about historical topics they’re passionate about. Judges work in teams to review projects and interview students, select the strongest projects to advance to the next level of competition, and provide written feedback about each project they view. It’s a great opportunity to support young historians in your community (and learn a thing or two along the way)! Never judged before? No worries! You’ll receive training materials ahead of time and you’ll attend an orientation the morning of the contest. Check the calendar below and contact NHD.Iowa@iowa.gov to get involved! https://history.iowa.gov/history/education/national-history-day/volunteers

Mississippi River Regional Contest (Davenport): March 3

Spirit Lake Regional Contest (Storm Lake): March 5

Voltaire Twombly Regional Contest (Ottumwa): March 7

Western Trails Regional Contest (Council Bluffs): March 10

Sergeant Floyd Regional Contest (Orange City): March 11

Grant Wood Regional Contest (Cedar Rapids): March 14

Montauk Regional Contest (Calmar): March 19

Sullivan Brothers Regional Contest (Cedar Falls): March 24

Historic Highways Regional Contest (Pella): March 26

NHD in Iowa State Contest (Ames): April 28

· Auditions – Des Moines Playhouse. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. Mon Jan 6, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/knuffle-bunny-a-cautionary-musical/

· Directors needed. Ankeny Community Theatre is gearing up for an exciting 2025-2026 season, and we’re looking for experienced directors to bring our productions to life. If you have a passion for theater and a knack for directing, we want to hear from you! Planning starts now – be a part of our creative journey. Interested? information@ankenycommunitytheatre.com

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VII. Planning ahead

The West Des Moines Historical Society has taken possession of the historic Nolte/Lynn log cabin from the State Historical Society of Iowa. The disassembled pieces are now in storage, awaiting reconstruction and joining the Historic Campus portion of Legacy Woods Arboretum & Nature Sanctuary to be used to tell the stories of the lives of West Des Moines’ early pioneers. We need to raise money for a cement pad and reconstruction to make this dream a reality. You can be part of this project by adopting a log! Your $100 “adoption fee” includes a frameable certificate of adoption that would be a wonderful gift for the history buff. If you purchase 5 logs, you receive the certificates, and your name or a name of your choosing will be included on a permanent plaque which will be part of the recognition of supporters of the Historic Campus. https://www.wdmhs.org/historic-log-cabin/

Terrace Hill’s annual Holiday Teas!

During this treasured, annual event, guests will enjoy tea service and hors d’oeuvres in the historic rooms of Terrace Hill while adorned for the holiday season.

The Holiday Teas will take place on Mon Dec 9 with a morning tea at 10:30 am and an afternoon tea at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per individual + processing fees, with pre-registration required.

To purchase tickets to the 10:30 am tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea1030.eventbrite.com

To purchase tickets to the 2:30 pm tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea230.eventbrite.com

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

VIII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Melissa Rose Harris. Where Our Humanity Meets Our Divinity. Mon Jan 6, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Jamie Seitz. Weight of Water. Tue Jan 7, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Charles R. Kniker, Dianne Prichard. Raising America: Building a More Perfect Union. Feb 5, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Traci Brimhall. love prodigal. Feb 6, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Curtis Sittenfeld. Show Don’t Tell. Mar 11, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, Paula Kermin*

2. Vessels of Love: Prayers and Poems for the Later Years of Life, Joyce Rupp*

3. The Perennial Kitchen: Simple Recipes for a Healthy Future, Beth Dooley

4. Replacement Parts, Marc Dickinson*

5. Helen Button, Carol Roh Spaulding*

6. Shapeshifter: The Art of Family Tragedy and How to be Amazing Anyway, Amy Putnam Koenig*

7. When My Husband Ran for President and Other Short Stories, Ruth Harkin*

8. Serviceberry, Robin Wall Kimmerer

9. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

10. James, Percival Everett

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” -Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee