Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Quote of the Week:

“A library in the middle of a community is a cross between an emergency exit, a life raft and a festival. They are cathedrals of the mind; hospitals of the soul; theme parks of the imagination.” — Caitlin Moran, an English journalist, broadcaster, and author at The Times, where she writes two columns a week: one for the Saturday Magazine, and the satirical Friday column “Celebrity Watch”.

Award-winning author with book launch appearance tonight at Beaverdale Books

Carol Roh Spaulding will read from her new novel Heen Button at 6:30 tonight at Beaverdale Books. Daughter of a Collaborationist. Housekeeper to Gertrude Stein. An ordinary woman lives through extraordinary times. This fascinating Eludia Award-winning story will be discussed following the reading with the author and moderator Kali White VanBaale. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/carol-roh-spaulding-helen-button/

Humorist, storyteller, musician stops in Central Iowa

Michael Perry, a beloved storyteller, musician, and all-around good guy, brings his Midwestern charm to Knoxville (Nov 20) and Marshalltown (Nov 21) public libraries for free performances. He will speak (if you’ve never seen Mike speak, you know “speak” doesn’t quite get it–more like roughneck standup comedy with a poetic twist) at these venues. “Michael Perry stands uniquely alone in his multi-faceted skills, blending reflections of Will Rogers and Mark Twain with dashes of Arlo Guthrie. You find your own interpretation, and be prepared to bond with his oratorial and musical magic.” – The Culture Buzz https://sneezingcow.com/events/

Des Moines Symphony

Parker Plays Gershwin. Nov 23-24. Pianist Jon Kimura Parker ignites the Civic Center with the exuberant melodies and syncopated rhythms of Gershwin’s Concerto in F. The Celebration: A Symphonic Jubilee by Des Moines composer, Linda Robbins-Coleman, is also part of the program, and marks Robbins-Coleman’s debut with the Symphony. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/parker-plays-gershwin/

Poetry Open Mic Night at Beaverdale Books

Nov 22, 7 – 8 pm. Kelsey Bigelow & Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey | Emcees. Do you love to write poetry? Or read poetry? If so, grab a friend and head to Beaverdale Books for a free, fun, and informal evening of open mic poetry, emceed by Iowa poet Kelsey Bigelow and special guest Caleb Rainey. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/poetry-open-mic-night-6-2/

11:00 AM – Michael Perry, a beloved storyteller, musician, and all-around good guy, brings his Midwestern charm to Knoxville (Nov 20) and Marshalltown (Nov 21) public libraries for free performances. He will speak (if you’ve never seen Mike speak, you know “speak” doesn’t quite get it–more like roughneck standup comedy with a poetic twist) at these venues. Michael is a farm boy turned humorist, New York Times bestselling author, volunteer firefighter/first responder, corporate speaker, and amateur snow plow driver from rural Wisconsin. After leaving you laughing (and nodding, and sometimes getting misty) from his “reflective roughneck” takes on life in rural America, you will quickly become a fan. “Michael Perry stands alone in his multi-faceted skills, blending Will Rogers and Mark Twain with dashes of Arlo Guthrie. You find your interpretation, and be prepared to bond with his oratorial and musical magic.” – The Culture Buzz https://sneezingcow.com/events/

11:16 AM – MC Kurtis Blow has been an essential cornerstone in sharing Hip Hop Nutcracker with countless audiences, delighting in the explosive energy that hip hop brings to this classic holiday story. Listen as this legendary rapper, songwriter, and producer shares his unabashed enthusiasm for this enthralling show. “In what has become a perfect storm of Tchaikovsky and legendary hip hop originator Kurtis Blow, Hip Hop Nutcracker infuses a new vibrancy into a classic performance piece, expanding its allure to new audiences.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/dance-series/hip-hop-nutcracker

11:30 AM – Aaron Blabey reaches the very satisfying end of a long, successful journey with his mega-brand, The Bad Guys, and talks about its origins and this planned finale, The Bad Guys in One Last Thing. Now a Dreamworks animated feature film, Aaron shares the humble beginnings of this beloved, fantastical franchise. “I wish I’d had these books as a kid. Hilarious!” — Dav Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants and Dog Man

https://www.aaronblabey.com/

11:43 AM – With a name that continues to resonate with its own special allure, Erma Bombeck comes to life on stage through the talents of Pam Sherman, who thoroughly channels Erma in this wondrous immersion, Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End. Listen as the show’s two writers, Allison and Peggy Engel, share enticing glimpses into the magic of this performance. The Engels have Iowa ties, making this holiday run even more special. Note that the writers will be here Dec 3 and 4 for a post-show talk back. “Writing for the moms the world ignored, Erma Bombeck’s legacy continues to resonate with an open and honest power, appealing to all with her captivating real-life insight and undeniable joie de vivre. Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End is a masterpiece homage to the continuing impact of this incredible woman.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/temple-comedy-series/erma-bombeck

12:00 PM – Achieving another “first” in her stellar career, composer Linda Robbins-Coleman is honored to have one of her works included in the upcoming Des Moines Symphony’s Parker Plays Gershwin concert Nov 23-24. Linda’s works have been performed across America and in several countries around the world. Linda was recently inducted into the Midwest All-Music Association’s Hall of Fame, along with previous luminaries Maestro Joseph Giunta and international opera star Simon Estes. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/parker-plays-gershwin/

12:15 PM – In The Causative Factor, Megan Staffel weaves an alluring story that will leave its readers with a thought-provoking experience as she immerses them in this captivating thriller. Listen as Megan shares insights into the story, its characters, and its origins. “The Causative Factor is a beautifully written look at the psychological factors that shape us into the people we ultimately become… a troubling love story about lingering pain and what it means to find peace after a traumatic experience.” – The Indypendent https://www.meganstaffel.com/

12:32 PM – John S. Garrison delivers a masterpiece work in his new book, Red, White + Blue. Red Hot + Blue illuminates music’s capacity to find us, transform us, and help us make sense of our historical moment. Blending memoir and cultural history, the book is the portrait of an album, a pandemic, and a young gay man’s coming of age in the era of both. John provides some resonating glimpses into how this work came to be. “Red Hot + Blue is an ingenious literary mixtape … Garrison’s haunting meditation on the songs themselves, the artists involved, and, crucially, the complex life story of Cole Porter, is an invaluable work of cultural and musical history. I loved it.” — Bill Hayes, author of Insomniac City: New York, Oliver Sacks, and Me https://www.john-garrison.com/

12:47 PM – In The Book of Murder: A Prosecutor’s Journey through Love and Death, Matt Murphy takes his readers on an insider’s perspective of the world of murder. His background as a former senior deputy district attorney coupled with a brilliant flair for writing make this a book that gives a compassionate perspective of a world few of us experience firsthand. “There’s a reason Matt Murphy never lost a murder trial. The combination of passion, ferocious dedication, and talent makes for the kind of grist crime junkies will devour.”

— Matt Gutman | chief national correspondent for abc news https://www.thebookofmurder.com/

Des Moines Symphony. Parker Plays Gershwin. Nov 23-24. This concert includes The Celebration: A Symphonic Jubilee by Des Moines composer, Linda Robbins-Coleman. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/parker-plays-gershwin/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Charlotte’s Web. Thru Nov 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Last Stop on Market Street. Thru Nov 24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/last-stop-on-market-street/

Java Joes (Ankeny). Broadway Karaoke – Nextgen. Nov 30.

Temple Theatre – Des Moines Performing Arts. Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End. Dec 3-21. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/temple-comedy-series/erma-bombeck

Des Moines Playhouse. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Dec 6-22. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/

Ankeny Community Theatre. White Christmas. Dec 6-15. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. A-Sisters Holiday Cabaret. Dec 6-8. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Chicago. Dec 6-8. https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/chicago

1. Moberg Gallery. Debuts “Between Earth and Sky.” Larassa Kabel is curator and participates with new-to-the- gallery artists she connected with online, from Montana, Las Vegas and Santa Fe. Kabel determined to exhibit them together as they all use horses as motifs — “to represent passion.” https://moberggallery.com/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. “<Artist/Couple>” also debuts on Oct. 11, at Olson Larsen Gallery, and will feature an eclectic mix of gallery and invited artists who also happen to be life partners. an eclectic mix of represented and invited artists who also happen to be life partners: Jen P. Harris & R. Kauff, Olivia Valentine & Firat Erdim, Randy Richmond & Audrey Brown, Michael Banning & Melanie Pankau, George Porteus & Holly Murkerson. https://olsonlarsen.com/

3. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Seed Scoops in My Drive. Thru Nov 28. This a series of experimental, collaborative drawings created by members of See Saw Draw through online file sharing. Each piece starts as a SEED: a bundle of images, sounds, or words that serve as a responsive prompt. Artists directly add on, change, or remix existing steps and pieces, creating a connective, branching timeline. Each member recorded their thoughts through a log accompanying each SEED for viewers to read. Participating artists: Ethan Edvenson, Ash Gravity, Rachel Buse, Sundance Moonhound, Cody Schell, Cat Rocketship, Sam McCauley, Paige Knotts. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#seed-scoups-on-my-drive

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

· Polk County Heritage Gallery – Greater Des Moines Exhibited Call for Artists. Submissions go live next Friday, November 1! A link to submit will be available starting that day until Friday, November 8. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#gdm-exhibited-2024

· Auditions – Ankeny Community Theatre. Harvey. Sun Dec 8 at 6:30 pm & Mon Dec 9 at 6:30 pm. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-harvey/

· Auditions – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Ripcord. Mon Dec 9, Tue Dec 10 at 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Auditions – Des Moines Playhouse. Jesus Christ Superstar. Mon Dec 9, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/jesus-christ-superstar/

· Directors needed. Ankeny Community Theatre is gearing up for an exciting 2025-2026 season, and we’re looking for experienced directors to bring our productions to life. If you have a passion for theater and a knack for directing, we want to hear from you! Planning starts now – be a part of our creative journey. Interested? information@ankenycommunitytheatre.com

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Terrace Hill’s annual Holiday Teas!

During this treasured, annual event, guests will enjoy tea service and hors d’oeuvres in the historic rooms of Terrace Hill while adorned for the holiday season.

The Holiday Teas will take place on Mon Dec 9 with a morning tea at 10:30 am and an afternoon tea at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per individual + processing fees, with pre-registration required.

To purchase tickets to the 10:30 am tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea1030.eventbrite.com

To purchase tickets to the 2:30 pm tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea230.eventbrite.com

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Hip Hop Nutcracker | November 26, 2024

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

1. Beaverdale Books. Carol Roh Spaulding. Helen Button. Winner of the Eludia Award. Tue Nov 19, 6:30 PM.

2. Knoxville Public Library. Michael Perry. Forty Acres Deep. Wed Nov 20, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Pat Henneberry. My Soul Showed Up. Wed Nov 20, 6:30 PM.

4. Marshalltown Public Library. Michael Perry. Forty Acres Deep. Thu Nov 21, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Open Mic Night. Kelsey Bigelow & Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, Emcees. Fri Nov 22, 7 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns. One Dollar (American) Tutor. Mon Nov 25, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Melissa Rose Harris. Where Our Humanity Meets Our Divinity. Mon Jan 6, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Jamie Seitz. Weight of Water. Tue Jan 7, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Charles R. Kniker, Dianne Prichard. Raising America: Building a More Perfect Union. Feb 5, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books – Traci Brimhall. love prodigal. Feb 6, 6:30 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books – Curtis Sittenfeld. Show Don’t Tell. Mar 11, 6:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Current bestsellers are:

1. The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates

2. When My Husband Ran for President and Other Short Stories, Ruth Harkin*

3. God of the Woods, Liz Moore

4. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. The Women, Kristin Hannah

6. The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Amy Tan

7. Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout

8. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

9. Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering, Malcolm Gladwell

10. Mighty Red, Louise Erdrich

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.”

—Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

