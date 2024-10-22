Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Iowa Flash Buzz –

A most immersive, unforgettable musical and cultural experience: Four Shillings Short

Returning to Iowa for another series of eclectic concerts, events and even leading a church service, the incomparable duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama and Christy Martin, known collectively as Four Shillings Short and masters of Celtic, folk, and world music, return to the Midwest with five performances in Iowa from Oct 24-Nov 3. Many of these are free concerts, and a great family experience. Oct 25 – Williamsburg; Oct 26 – UU Fellowship of Ames; Oct 27 – UU Fellowship as part of their service; Nov 1 – Indianola; Nov 3 – Ames Public Library. Loo for details on their website: https://4shillingsshort.com/home

A most worthy road trip – NCSML to Host Czech-Slovak Cultural Festival Featuring Multi-Genre Performances and Workshops Week of October 28

Classical Music Concerts, including concert version of Rusalka

New Exhibits:

Fashion Show by Beata Rajská

Baking Workshops led by Petra Burianová

Painting and Illustration Workshop with Czech Illustrator Markéta Vydrová

Due to the generous support of the Czech and Slovak Governments and other donors, FREE ADMISSION TO ALL EVENTS (Freewill donations suggested)

From October 25 to November 4, 2024, a cultural festival titled Czech and Slovak Echoes in the USA will take place in Chicago, Cedar Rapids, and Spillville. The event is part of the museum’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration. The main portion of the festival will be held at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids from October 28 to November 3, 2024. The program, curated by the Czech arts organization Sagittario, will oNer a wide range of cultural events including classical music concerts, an exhibition, a fashion show, workshops, documentary film screenings, and a concert version of the opera Rusalka. www.ncsml.org

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Enticing her fans into a fantasy adventure, Katie Keridan delivers Book Three of the Felserpent Chronicles, Realm United. This YA fantasy is filled with enemies-to-lovers, coming-of-age, and plenty of assassins, necromancers, and dragons. Listen as she shares the creation of her special world, and drops hints of this rewarding conclusive novel of the trilogy. “A fast-paced epic fantasy adventure with plenty of thrills and charms. Keridan’s writing sparkles and provides the perfect blend of suspense, adventure, and romance that will keep you turning the pages long into the night.” – Lenore Borja, author of The Last Hunters https://www.katiekeridan.com/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Peter and the Star Catcher. Oct 25-Nov 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Anastasia – Youth Edition. Oct 25-Nov 10. https://www.captheatre.org/

Des Moines Symphony – second concert in its Masterworks Series. Lewis Plays Brahms, at 7:30 PM Sat Oct 26, 2:30 PM Sun Oct 27, 2024, at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines). Geneva Lewis makes her Des Moines debut playing Brahms’ virtuosic and emotionally profound Violin Concerto. Still’s Serenade, with lush harmonies that weave American jazz and blues with classical traditions, opens the concert. The Orchestra shines during Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/lewis-plays-brahms/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Second City’s 65th Anniversary Tour. Oct 29-Nov 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/second-city-2024/

Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Halloween Show. Oct 29, 7:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Xperiment – Iowa’s longest continuous improv comedy troupe. Nov 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Charlotte’s Web. Nov 8-24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Last Stop on Market Street. Nv 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/last-stop-on-market-street/

Tallgrass Theatre Company – Broadway Karaoke. Nov 17. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Moberg Gallery. Debuts “Between Earth and Sky.” Larassa Kabel is curator and participates with new-to-the- gallery artists she connected with online, from Montana, Las Vegas and Santa Fe. Kabel determined to exhibit them together as they all use horses as motifs — “to represent passion.” https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. “<Artist/Couple>” also debuts on Oct. 11, at Olson Larsen Gallery, and will feature an eclectic mix of gallery and invited artists who also happen to be life partners. an eclectic mix of represented and invited artists who also happen to be life partners: Jen P. Harris & R. Kauff, Olivia Valentine & Firat Erdim, Randy Richmond & Audrey Brown, Michael Banning & Melanie Pankau, George Porteus & Holly Murkerson. https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Seed Scoops in My Drive. Thru Nov 28. This a series of experimental, collaborative drawings created by members of See Saw Draw through online file sharing. Each piece starts as a SEED: a bundle of images, sounds, or words that serve as a responsive prompt. Artists directly add on, change, or remix existing steps and pieces, creating a connective, branching timeline. Each member recorded their thoughts through a log accompanying each SEED for viewers to read. Participating artists: Ethan Edvenson, Ash Gravity, Rachel Buse, Sundance Moonhound, Cody Schell, Cat Rocketship, Sam McCauley, Paige Knotts. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#seed-scoups-on-my-drive

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Auditions – Iowa Stage Theatre Company A Christmas Carol. Fri Oct 25, 6-9 PM. Full details: https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Polk County Heritage Gallery – Greater Des Moines Exhibited Call for Artists. Submissions go live next Friday, November 1! A link to submit will be available starting that day until Friday, November 8. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#gdm-exhibited-2024

Des Moines Playhouse. Men on Boats. Mon Nov 4. (Author’s note on characters for this play: “The characters in Men On Boats were historically cisgender white males. The cast should be made up entirely of people who are not. I’m talking about racially diverse actors who are female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender-fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming.” – Jaclyn Backhaus, playwright.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/men-on-boats/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Central Iowa Blues Society

CIBS will feature live Iowa Blues on each floor of Mainframe Studios at the November 1st “First Friday” event as we celebrate the official unveiling of the new home of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame exhibit!

Cruise the open studios of the largest nonprofit creative workspace in the nation.

5-5:20 / 6:30-6:50 – 2nd Floor – Heath Alan

5:30 – 5:50 / 7-7:20 – 3rd Floor – Rob Lumbard

6-6:20 / 7:30-7:50 – 4th Floor – Scott Eggleston Music

8-9pm – 1st Floor in the Big Room – Blues Hall of Fame All-Star Band featuring JC Anderson, Greg Sutherland, and Dwight Dario

Mainframe Studios – 900 Keo Way, Des Moines, IA https://cibs.org/

Terrace Hill’s annual Holiday Teas!

During this treasured, annual event, guests will enjoy tea service and hors d’oeuvres in the historic rooms of Terrace Hill while adorned for the holiday season.

The Holiday Teas will take place on Mon Dec 9 with a morning tea at 10:30 am and an afternoon tea at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per individual + processing fees, with pre-registration required.

To purchase tickets to the 10:30 am tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea1030.eventbrite.com

To purchase tickets to the 2:30 pm tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea230.eventbrite.com

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Hip Hop Nutcracker | November 26, 2024

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster | November 2, 2024

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

RHPS returns to Varsity Cinema Oct 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Varsity Cinema for a very special HALLOWEEN performance on Thursday, October 31 at 10 pm! The film will be accompanied by Des Moines’s only local, live Shadow Cast performance, lip-syncing and dancing along. Prop bags will be available for purchase in-person before the show. https://varsitydesmoines.com/showtimes/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-live-shadow-cast-10-31-24-1000-pm/

Grant Wood legacy shared

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Grant Wood: Artistic Rags to Riches presented by Randy Lengeling, on Thursday, November 7 at 5:00 pm in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Register online at https://terracehillgrantwood.eventbrite.com or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

Michael Perry, Wisconsin-based humorist and author, coming to Iowa.

Listen to previous TCB interviews at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

2024 Nov 20 – Knoxville Public Library – (6pm CT)

2024 Nov 21 – Marshalltown Public Library – (6pm CT)

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Knoxville Public Library. Chris Jones. The Swine Republic Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality. Thu Oct 24, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Joyce Rupp. Vessels of Love: Poems and Prayers for the Later Years of Life. Sun Nov 3, 2:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. R. E. Bellesmith. The Wilderlands. Mon Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Forrest Lonefight. Life Belongs to the Loud. Thu Nov 7, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Mary Freeman Boardman. Heart Smiles. Fri Nov 8, 6:30 PM. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

By Any Other Name, Jodi Picoult Replacement Parts, Marc Dickinson* Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just World, Jennifer Harvey* Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout Spiritual Journey to Anti-Racism, Daniel Henderson* Somewhere Beyond the Sea, TJ Klune Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love, Scott Dominic Carpenter Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* The Life Impossible, Matt Haig Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

