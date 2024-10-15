The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

— John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week –

“The Office of President is such a bastardized thing, half royalty and half democracy, that nobody knows whether to genuflect or spit.” – James Earle “Jimmy” Breslin (1928-2017), an American journalist and author.

Newsletter content:

I.Iowa Flash Buzz – news of the week

II.Guests on this week’s show;

III.Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV.Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V.Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI.Planning ahead;

VII.Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII.Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Fall Spirit Seekers Fair

Sat Oct 19: 10am-5pm, UNITY OF DES MOINES414 31st Street

For more information and a list of vendors, visit: www.unitydesmoines.com

Free Admission1 Free Speakers!

Bring your family for a day of Intuition, Healing and Purpose

Featuring: Vendors from the healing arts, intuitive readers, gifts, stones, jewelry, personal growth workshops, and much more!We offer a welcoming place for you to sample central Iowa’s rich spiritual community, to connect with other seekers, be positive and have FUN!

Annual Gem, Jewelry, Mineral & Fossil Show

The Des Moines Lapidary Society (DMLS) Annual Gem, Jewelry, Mineral & Fossil Show returns to the Iowa State Fairgrounds – Elwell Food Center! Sat Oct 19, 9am – 5pm & Sun Oct 20, 9am – 4pm.

The event has 20+ vendors from around the world. This event is family friendly, with activities, speakers, demonstrations, displays, and much more to see!

Gemstones — Beads — Jewelry — Silver — Crystals — Cabochons — Slabs — Rough — Mineral Specimens — Fossils — Tools — Findings — Children’s Activities — Demonstrations — Displays — Speakers

Admission: $6 per day – $1 off with show postcard, show business card, or photo of show advertising!

Mainframe Studios active every day – here is one opportunity

Fri Oct 18, 5-10 PM. Painter TERI TEMPLETON CADMAN, Studio #211, offers the popular Friday Afterwork for adults, 5-10 PM. Paint what you want, drink what you want. Teri’s works range from nature to abstract, custom pet portraits and painted furniture. She also offers classes and painting events to encourage people to let their Inner Artist out. Visit teri-templeton-cadman.square.site for more info and to get tickets.

For more events, workshops and other opportunities through Mainframe Studios and its ivese community of artists, visit: https://www.mainframestudios.org/events

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Opening Fri Oct 25. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre opens its next production, Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition) Oct 25-Nov 10. Listen as Director Julie Rodish-Reed is joined by as cast members Noah Sinclair (as Dmitri) , Lucy Mitchell (as Anya) and Jude Mangum (as Vlad) lead a lively and insightful chat about this excellent family theatre opportunity.https://www.captheatre.org/

11:16 AM – Heather Pringle is a science writer who loves archeology. Her deep dive into Viking history, backed by meticulous research, has produced her new gem, The Northwomen: Untold Stories from the Other Half of the Viking World. Listen as Heather shares tantalizing glimpses into this fascinating world. “This book is as vivid as it is thoroughly researched, deftly invoking the many powerful women of the Viking age: leaders, sorceresses, voyagers, warriors, and rebels. The book immerses you in the past; you feel the sting of the salty ocean wind, hear the creak of rope against the wooden ships, and taste the tart grapes of ancient Vinland as these extraordinary women are pulled from the shadows of a patriarchal past.” —Kathlyn M. Cooney, author of When Women Ruled the World and Professor of Ancient Egyptian Art & Architecture, University of California Los Angeleshttps://heatherpringle.com/

11:33 AM – Opening Fri Oct 25. Peter and the Star Catcher is the next show produced by Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre (DMYAT). This irresistible tale is an origins story of J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan story, providing thought-provoking action about how Barrie’s characters became who they were. Listen as Dakota Skinner (as Smee) and Berry Stevens (as Molly Aster) lead a marvelous conversation about the magic that awaits young and old alike.https://www.dmyat.org/peterandthestarcatcher

11:47 AM – Matt Murphy backs his irresistible storytelling skills with a career in the field as a senior deputy district attorney, packing all the experience, acumen and action into his The Book of Murder: A Prosecutor’s Journey through Love and Death. Readers find themselves on the inside of cases, gaining a deep understanding from Matt’s compassionate process. “There is a reason Matt Murphy never lost a murder trial. He’s not just a legendary lawyer – obsessive about details, compulsive about achieving justice, hardworking to a fault – as his Book of Murder reveals, and as anyone who has heard him spellbind a jury knows, he is a master storyteller. His writing transports the reader into those cold early morning Orange County crime scenes, where he and his team need to make those initial assessments about what the hell happened to that particular victim, and into the courtroom, where he jousts with defendants and their lawyers.Murphy has ceded a “normal life” to the craft of crime busting… and the combination of passion, ferocious dedication, and talent makes for the kind of grist crime junkies will devour.” —MATT GUTMAN, Chief National Correspondent for ABC Newshttps://www.thebookofmurder.com/

12:00 PM – Opening Fri Oct 18. The Des Moines Playhouse selected a gem of a seasonal offering with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running Oct 18-Nov 3. Listen as Director David VanCleave and cast member Paden Sheumaker (multiple roles) bring their A-game to this lively preview chat about a thoroughly entertaining, amazingly fast-paced 90-minute theatrical immersion.https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dracula/

12:13 PM – National Broadway tour in Des Moines thru Oct 20, Back to the Future: The Musical is one of the most eagerly anticipated Broadway shows that Des Moines Performing Arts has presented. Listen as Zan Berube (as “Lorraine Baines”) livens the conversation about being part of this exceptional, award-winning show as she returns to Des Moines (last seen as Anne Boleyn in SIX: The Musical last year).https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/back-to-the-future

12:25 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Oct 16, 6:30 PM. Christopher Brown captures his journey and fascination with oft-overlooked places in communities from small towns to metropolises in A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes from Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and other Wild Places. Chris shares his fascination for finding natural rebirth on land that most have forsaken. “A loving, deeply pleasurable, and sprawling investigation of place, community, personal history, and larger contexts. A Natural History of Empty Lots has the shape and liveliness of something organic, as if it has grown out of the neglected, teeming hidden places of the landscape Brown knows so well. An incredible book.” — Kelly Link, Pulitzer finalist, MacArthur Fellow, and award-winning author of The Book of Lovehttps://christopherbrown.com/

12:43 PM – Returning to Iowa Oct 24-Nov 3. The incomparable duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama and Christy Martin, known collectively as Four Shillings Short and masters of Celtic, folk, and world music, return to the Midwest with five performances in Iowa Oct 24-Nov 3. Listen as these two, with equal parts irresistibility, experience, talent and charm, share an update about their world travels and their eagerly anticipated return to Iowa and the bounty of friends they’ve made over the years.https://4shillingsshort.com/home

12:57 PM – Esteemed poet Jennifer Perrine reads her “If Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade.” https://www.jenniferperrine.org/

III.Performance Arts

Des Moines Playhouse. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Oct 18-Nov 3. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dracula/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Back to the Future: The Musical. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/back-to-the-future/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Scriptease. The Woman in Black. Oct 21. https://www.iowastage.org/scriptease

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Peter and the Star Catcher. Oct 25-Nov 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Anastasia – Youth Edition. Oct 25-Nov 10. https://www.captheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Second City’s 65th Anniversary Tour. Oct 29-Nov 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/second-city-2024/

Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Halloween Show. Oct 29, 7:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

Comedy Xperiment at Tallgrass Theatre Company. Comedy Xperiment – Iowa’s longest continuous improv comedy troupe. Nov 1. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Charlotte’s Web. Nov 8-24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Last Stop on Market Street. Nv 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/last-stop-on-market-street/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Des Moines Playhouse. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical. Mon Oct 21. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/

Des Moines Playhouse. Men on Boats. Mon Nov 4. (Author’s note on characters for this play: “The characters in Men On Boats were historically cisgender white males. The cast should be made up entirely of people who are not. I’m talking about racially diverse actors who are female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender-fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming.” – Jaclyn Backhaus, playwright.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/men-on-boats/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Central Iowa Blues Society

CIBS will feature live Iowa Blues on each floor of Mainframe Studios at the November 1st “First Friday” event as we celebrate the official unveiling of the new home of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame exhibit! Cruise the open studios of the largest nonprofit creative workspace in the nation.

5-5:20 / 6:30-6:50 – 2nd Floor – Heath Alan

5:30 – 5:50 / 7-7:20 – 3rd Floor – Rob Lumbard

6-6:20 / 7:30-7:50 – 4th Floor – Scott Eggleston Music

8-9pm – 1st Floor in the Big Room – Blues Hall of Fame All-Star Band featuring JC Anderson, Greg Sutherland, and Dwight Dario

Mainframe Studios – 900 Keo Way, Des Moines, IA https://cibs.org/

Terrace Hill’s annual Holiday Teas!

During this treasured, annual event, guests will enjoy tea service and hors d’oeuvres in the historic rooms of Terrace Hill while adorned for the holiday season.

The Holiday Teas will take place on Mon Dec 9 with a morning tea at 10:30 am and an afternoon tea at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per individual + processing fees, with pre-registration required.

To purchase tickets to the 10:30 am tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea1030.eventbrite.com

To purchase tickets to the 2:30 pm tea, visit the following link: https://terracehillholidaytea230.eventbrite.com

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Hip Hop Nutcracker | November 26, 2024

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster | November 2, 2024

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

RHPS returns to Varsity Cinema Oct 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Varsity Cinema for a very special HALLOWEEN performance on Thursday, October 31 at 10 pm! The film will be accompanied by Des Moines’s only local, live Shadow Cast performance, lip-syncing and dancing along. Prop bags will be available for purchase in-person before the show. https://varsitydesmoines.com/showtimes/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-live-shadow-cast-10-31-24-1000-pm/

Grant Wood legacy shared

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Grant Wood: Artistic Rags to Riches presented by Randy Lengeling, on Thursday, November 7 at 5:00 pm in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Register online at https://terracehillgrantwood.eventbrite.com or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

Michael Perry, Wisconsin-based humorist and author, coming to Iowa.

Listen to previous TCB interviews at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

2024 Nov 20 – Knoxville Public Library – (6pm CT)

2024 Nov 21 – Marshalltown Public Library – (6pm CT)

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books. Christopher Brown. A Natural History of Empty Lots. Wed Oct 16, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Laura Farmer. Catch and Release. Fri Oct 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Melissa Clark-Wharff. We Can Play. Mon Oct 21, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Mary Swander. The Maverick M.D.: Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez and His Fight for a New Cancer Treatment. Tue Oct 22, 6:30 PM. Knoxville Public Library. Chris Jones. The Swine Republic Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality. Thu Oct 24, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Joyce Rupp. Vessels of Love: Poems and Prayers for the Later Years of Life. Sun Nov 3, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. R. E. Bellesmith. The Wilderlands. Mon Nov 4, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Forrest Lonefight. Life Belongs to the Loud. Thu Nov 7, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Mary Freeman Boardman. Heart Smiles. Fri Nov 8, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

By Any Other Name, Jodi Picoult eplacement Parts, Marc Dickinson* Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just

World, Jennifer Harvey* Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout Spiritual Journey to Anti-Racism, Daniel Henderson* Somewhere Beyond the Sea, TJ Klune Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love, Scott Dominic Carpenter Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* The Life Impossible, Matt Haig Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/ The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

(https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

– this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine . This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 (Polk County Crisis & Advocacy)

Poison Control: 800.222.1222

Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 (Children & Families of Iowa)

Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 (Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 (National US Child Abuse Hotline)

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 (Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee