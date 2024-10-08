Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Historic Valley Junction

Historic Valley Junction’s galleries have come together to showcase new artwork by regional, national and international artists during their annual Fall Gallery Night on Fri Oct 11, 5 – 8 p.m. Admission is free. The Galleries of Historic Valley Junction offer original artwork, custom jewelry, ceramics, glass, furniture, folk art, and fine art reproductions as well as many one-of -a-kind objects. https://valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/fall-gallery-night/

The Des Moines Public Library Foundation holds its annual Iowa Author Awards Oct 10, 6 PM

This year’s fundraiser for DMPL programming will feature:

· Lyz Lenz, New York Times bestselling author whose writing has appeared in The Washington Post, the Columbia Journalism Review, The New York Times, and other publications. Her latest book, This American Ex-Wife, published this year, was an instant New York Times best seller. She hosts the This American Ex-Wife Podcast.

· Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey, is an author, performer, and producer. He has published two books, Look, Black Boy, and Heart Notes, released two albums, and produced a short film. He is the winner of several slams across the United States, and curates a community of spoken word in Iowa City through his high school program, IC Speaks, and producing events like the Mic Check Poetry Fest.

· Carol Roh Spaulding is a writer and professor living in central Iowa. A California native and granddaughter of Korean immigrants, she has taught at Drake University since 1996, where she offers courses in writing and American literature. Since 2014, she has directed the Drake Community Press. In 2022, she received the Flannery O’Conner Award for the Short Story from University of Georgia Press, selected by Lori Ostlund.

· The event will also celebrate Tim Hickman and Frank Vaia as the 2024 “Friend of Literacy” recipients. https://www.dmpl.org/iowa-author-awards-2024

Varsity Cinema

We are proud to present ENO, the groundbreaking generative documentary about visionary musician and artist Brian Eno — known for producing David Bowie, U2, Talking Heads, among many others; pioneering the genre of ambient music; and releasing more than 40 solo and collaboration albums — reveals his creative processes in the groundbreaking generative documentary ENO: a film that’s different every time it’s shown. Showing at the Varsity one night only on Thu Oct 10, 7 pm!

Tallgrass Theatre Company

Broadway Karaoke. Oct 12, 7 PM. This ongoing opportunity to hear Central Iowa’s best musical theatre performers, accompanied by the exceptional pianist, Francine Griffith, has become a staple for newbies and veterans alike to share favorite Broadway tunes with each other and a very appreciative and welcoming audience. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Stephen J. Dinsmore, with his father James J. Dinsmore, wrote a fascinating book about Iowa’s nature. Iowa’s Changing Wildlife: Three Decades of Gain and Loss provides an up-to-date, scientifically based summary of changes in the distribution, status, conservation needs, and future prospects of about sixty species of Iowa’s birds and mammals whose populations have increased or decreased in the past three decades. “Since Iowa is one of Earth’s most modified landscapes, it’s critically important to examine how native animals have changed in response. Here the Dinsmores provide well-synthesized wildlife records, as well as rich, historically accurate stories about Iowa’s remaining birds and mammals. This book opens the door to understanding the diverse and fascinating lives that still abound around us.” –Cornelia F. Mutel, author, A Sugar Creek Chronicle: Observing Climate Change from a Midwestern Woodlandhttps://uipress.uiowa.edu/books/iowas-changing-wildlife

11:15 AM – Now available. In Love Is for the Birds, women’s fiction author Diane Owens Prettyman shares a wonderful story anchored by the rejuvenation of the whooping crane in its natural environment. Listen as Diane shares glimpses into the crafting of this captivating novel. “Hurricane effects, tangled relationships, beloved environment and the recovery of the whooping crane are masterfully woven into Diane Owens Prettyman’s new novel, Love Is for the Birds. Let this gifted author beguile you with this story.’” – The Culture Buzzhttps://dianeowensprettyman.com/

11:29 AM – Ben Lytle returns with a new installment of The Potentialist series, The Pursuit of Wisdom. An excellent ‘life resource’ book, listen as Ben provides some glimpses into the expertise, advice and acumen distilled into this gem. “The Potentialist: The Pursuit of Wisdom is a must-read for anyone looking to increase their decision-making wisdom and unlock their full potential. In today’s quickly changing world of technological advancements, Ben Lytle’s groundbreaking work gives us the tools to adapt and thrive.” –JOSH LINKNER, five-time tech entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, and venture capitalisthttps://potentialistfuture.com/

11:49 AM – Now available. In Echoes of Us, Joy Jordan-Lake spins an irresistible story in the midst of World War II about a Tennessee farm boy, a Jewish Cambridge student, and a German POW who forge a connection that endures―against all odds. Joy shares tantalizing insights about these characters and this storyline. “Joy Jordan-Lake takes readers on an immersive historical journey brimming with detail and characters who positively leap off the page. Brilliantly researched and meticulously plotted, Echoes of Us runs the emotional gamut from loss to forgiveness, allowing us to step into the shoes of a protagonist, who both breaks our hearts and leaves us cheering.”

―Barbara Davis, bestselling author of The Keeper of Happy Endings and The Echo of Old Bookshttps://www.joyjordanlake.com/about-1

12:00 PM – Landing in Des Moines Oct 15-20, Back to the Future: The Musical is one of the most eagerly anticipated Broadway shows that Des Moines Performing Arts has presented. Listen as Zan Berube (as “Lorraine Baines”) livens the conversation about being part of this exceptional, award-winning show as she returns to Des Moines (last seen as Anne Boleyn in SIX: The Musical last year).https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/back-to-the-future

12:13 PM – Opening Fri Oct 18. The Des Moines Playhouse selected a gem of a seasonal offering with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running Oct 18-Nov 3. Listen as Director David VanCleave and cast member Paden Sheumaker (multiple roles) bring their A-game to this lively preview chat about a thoroughly entertaining, amazingly fast-paced 90-minute theatrical immersion.https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dracula/

12:27 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Oct 16, 6:30 PM. Christopher Brown captures his journey and fascination with oft-overlooked places in communities from small towns to metropolises in A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes from Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and other Wild Places. Chris shares his fascination for finding natural rebirth on land that most have forsaken. “A loving, deeply pleasurable, and sprawling investigation of place, community, personal history, and larger contexts. A Natural History of Empty Lots has the shape and liveliness of something organic, as if it has grown out of the neglected, teeming hidden places of the landscape Brown knows so well. An incredible book.” – Kelly Link, Pulitzer finalist, MacArthur Fellow, and award-winning author of The Book of Lovehttps://christopherbrown.com/

12:43 PM – Robin Benway provides a perfect opportunity for cross-generational reading with her first foray into middle school literature, The Girls of Skylark Lane. Drawing from a wealth of writing experience in other younger audience genres, Robin brings a story that resonates with a special warmth, energy, and understanding that will stimulate shared reading teams into wonderful conversations beyond the story. “The well-developed, spirited, and diverse cast of characters is reminiscent of those in the film A League of Their Own. The narrative, told in the siblings’ alternating third-person perspectives, contrasts easygoing Jac with anxious Aggie, allowing both of their distinct voices to shine and reflecting the unique struggles and complexities of growing up with (and potentially apart from) a twin….A heartwarming, richly told coming-of-age story that radiates humor and care.” – Kirkus Reviews (starred review)https://www.robinbenway.com/

III. Performance Arts

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Witch. Thru Oct 13. https://www.iowastage.org/witch

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 12, 7 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Back to the Future: The Musical. Oct 15-20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/back-to-the-future/

Des Moines Playhouse. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Oct 18-Nov 3. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dracula/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Peter and the Star Catcher. Oct 25-Nov 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Anastasia – Youth Edition. Oct 25-Nov 10. https://www.captheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Second City’s 65th Anniversary Tour. Oct 29-Nov 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/second-city-2024/

Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Halloween Show. Oct 29, 7:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Charlotte’s Web. Nov 8-24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Last Stop on Market Street. Nv 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/last-stop-on-market-street/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK.

An exhibition to celebrate the working artist. All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run thru Oct 11. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work

2. Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Des Moines Playhouse. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical. Mon Oct 21. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/

· Des Moines Playhouse. Men on Boats. Mon Nov 4. (Author’s note on characters for this play: “The characters in Men On Boats were historically cisgender white males. The cast should be made up entirely of people who are not. I’m talking about racially diverse actors who are female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender-fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming.” – Jaclyn Backhaus, playwright.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/men-on-boats/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Hip Hop Nutcracker | November 26, 2024

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster | November 2, 2024

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

RHPS returns to Varsity Cinema Oct 31

The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Varsity Cinema for a very special HALLOWEEN performance on Thursday, October 31 at 10 pm! The film will be accompanied by Des Moines’s only local, live Shadow Cast performance, lip-syncing and dancing along. Prop bags will be available for purchase in-person before the show. https://varsitydesmoines.com/showtimes/the-rocky-horror-picture-show-with-live-shadow-cast-10-31-24-1000-pm/

Michael Perry, Wisconsin-based humorist and author, coming to Iowa.

Listen to previous TCB interviews at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

2024 Nov 20 – Knoxville Public Library – (6pm CT)

2024 Nov 21 – Marshalltown Public Library – (6pm CT)

Grant Wood legacy shared

Terrace Hill, Iowa Governor’s Residence and National Historic Landmark, has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit organization to host a free, educational presentation entitled Grant Wood: Artistic Rags to Riches presented by Randy Lengeling, on Thursday, November 7 at 5:00 pm in the Terrace Hill Drawing Room.

This is a free program, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Register online at https://terracehillgrantwood.eventbrite.com or contact Allison Wergeland at allison.wergeland@governor.iowa.gov or 515-281-7205.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Special Ticketed Event at the Franklin Events Center. Ta-Nehisi Coates. The Message. Mon Oct 14, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Christopher Brown. A Natural History of Empty Lots. Wed Oct 16, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Laura Farmer. Catch and Release. Fri Oct 18, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Melissa Clark-Wharff. We Can Play. Mon Oct 21, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Mary Swander. The Maverick M.D.: Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez and His Fight for a New Cancer Treatment. Tue Oct 22, 6:30 PM.

6. Knoxville Public Library. Chris Jones. The Swine Republic Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality. Thu Oct 24, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Joyce Rupp. Vessels of Love: Poems and Prayers for the Later Years of Life. Sun Nov 3, 2:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. R. E. Bellesmith. The Wilderlands. Mon Nov 4, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Forrest Lonefight. Life Belongs to the Loud. Thu Nov 7, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Mary Freeman Boardman. Heart Smiles. Fri Nov 8, 6:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. By Any Other Name, Jodi Picoult

2. Replacement Parts, Marc Dickinson*

3. Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just

World, Jennifer Harvey*

4. Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout

5. Spiritual Journey to Anti-Racism, Daniel Henderson*

6. Somewhere Beyond the Sea, TJ Klune

7. Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love, Scott Dominic Carpenter

8. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

9. The Life Impossible, Matt Haig

10. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” –Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee