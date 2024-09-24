The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week:

“Democracy arises out of the notion that those who are equal in any respect are equal in all respects; because men (and, women) are equally free, they claim to be absolutely equal.” —Aristotle (384-322 BC), an Ancient Greek philosopher and polymath. His writings cover a broad range of subjects spanning the natural sciences, philosophy, linguistics, economics, politics, psychology, and the arts.

Newsletter content:

I. Iowa Flash Buzz – news of the week

II. Guests on this week’s show;

III. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VI. Planning ahead;

VII. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VIII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

2024 Art Harvest Tour – “A Weekend in the Country, I’m excited*…”

Sept. 28-29, 10A-5P. Self-guided tour of 22 artists at 11 unique studio locations.

The “ART HARVEST TOUR” is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in Sept. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area’s best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you’ll see a much wider selection of the artists’ work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demoing their work as well.

There will be around a dozen stops on the approximately 90-mile loop around the beautiful Des Moines River Valley. Several locations will be hosting multiple artists. This lets us include artists without sufficient studio space to host, as well as keeping the number of stops manageable so you can do the tour in an afternoon. https://www.facebook.com/events/3103032370002661/?active_tab=discussion

*a tip of the hat to Stephen Sondheim’s song in A Little Night Music

Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association’s 75th season’s opening concert will be a CELEBRATION IN SONG, featuring three winners of the prestigious Young Concert Artists International Vocal Competition: Chelsea Guo, soprano/piano; Erin Wagner, mezzo-soprano; Joseph Parrish, baritone; and pianist Ye Ik Kwan. The program will feature each of the three singers in art song, with the second half of the concert devoted to operatic arias, duos, and trios. Sat Sep 28, 7:30 PM at ISU’s Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall. http://www.amestownandgown.org

Regional cultural icon Jim Duncan has his finger firmly on the pulse of all things culinary and food. His “Food Dude” postings in the Cityview e-newsletter, Daily Umbrella, provide daily insights for culinary exploration and food shopping savings. The newsletter is free, the advice and content – priceless. https://www.thedailyumbrella.com/

PS – If you’d like to hear what Jim and his culinary compatriot, George Formaro, share through their weekly KFMG show, The Kitchen Insider, tune into their show Saturdays at 10 AM, or find archived episodes listed under “Kitchen Insider” through a partnership with The Culture Buzz at: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Get this on your calendar. The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble prepares to launch its new season with a Sousa Spectacular on Oct 27. Christian Carichnar and Rich Timmons lead a lively conversation about this enticing program, a doubly great family treat as its performance value is the best, and the concerts for CIWE are always free. https://www.ciwe.org/

11:15 AM – Opening Oct 4. Jen Silverman's final graduate step was at the celebrated Iowa Playwrights Workshop at the University of Iowa. She has not looked back since, with the current Broadway opening of her play The Roommate, and a production of her captivating play, Witch, opening Oct 4 at Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Listen to their insightful understanding of this play, based on a Jacobean play from centuries ago, and how it not only has relevance today, but was almost prescient in its content. https://www.iowastage.org/witch

11:30 AM – One night only. The Des Moines Symphony prepares for a major concert event Oct 5 when Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (for his role in Tootsie, along with the Best Actor Award for Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award) headlines the evening. "Santino Fontana's smart and empathetic performance is always winning." – BroadwayWorld https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/santino-fontana-with-the-des-moines-symphony/

11:40 AM – George Formaro and Jim Duncan are impressive resources for all things culinary. Their weekly show on KFMG 98.9 FM, streaming www.kfmg.org, is now being archived at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library. Listen as George and Jim share glimpses into the appealing variety their show offers. https://kfmg.org/program-schedule/?day=Saturday

11:55 AM – Lots of home spun sass is packed into Susan Werner's cautionary song, "Egg Money," from her seminal album, HAYSEED. https://susanwerner.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. Ankeny Community Theatre brings the classic story, Arsenic and Old Lace, to their stage, a dark comedy sure to delight all ages…but too young, and you'll be explaining the poisonings, mayhem and other slapstick larceny to them. Director Dan Chase leads a lively chat about this show. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/arsenic-and-old-lace/

12:11 PM – This weekend – Sep 28-29. Just in time for some exceptional cultural cruising along the scenic backroads in Central Iowa is the Art Harvest Tour 2024. Listen as the brain trust of Flock 9 Studios, Pam Dennis and Ryk Weiss, share an enticing overview of this year's open-studio tour Sep 28-29, 10 AM to 5 PM. There will be around a dozen stops on the approximately 90-mile loop around the beautiful Des Moines River Valley. Several locations will be hosting multiple artists. "This is a rare opportunity to visit some of Iowa's top artists in their studio environments without the congestion or limitations of an art festival or fair. The Art Harvest Tour has evolved into a diverse and enticing array of artists sharing their creativity for two glorious fall days." – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/events/3103032370002661/?paipv=0&eav=AfaZn8bM0G7huGpkFoQLel4VvibqX3Bc5VkUdBzSLeP8wdDMFHVl_O4LL2suI7mioTg&_rdr

12:30 PM – Joy Neal Kidney not only captured her family's story in her Leora book series, she has captured the hearts and souls of a legion of readers who have bonded with her keepsake and inspiring writing about family and Iowa. In What Leora Didn't Know: A Granddaughter's Quest for Answers, she expands the narrative and takes us outside of her grandmother's writings and takes readers to an expanded understanding of her family experienced, knowingly and unknowingly, during those years. https://joynealkidney.com/

12:45 PM – Author, humorist, and musician Michael Perry returns to chat about his albums, The Clodhopper Monologues, an irreverent, thought-provoking, mirth-filled collection of short sketches sure to make anyone delight in his pastoral observations. "With an unspoken homage to the humor of Mark Twain, and a rustic elegance in his delivery, Michael Perry continues to shine as an ambassador and connecting point between city and country, and diverse folks across the country." – The Culture Buzz https://sneezingcow.com/product/michael-perry-the-clodhopper-monologues-live/

12:57 PM – Poet Teresa Miller shares #39 from her collection, Our Own Worst Consequences. https://teresakmiller.net/

III. Performance Arts

Opening Friday. Ankeny Community Theatre. Arsenic and Old Lace. Sep 27-Oct 6. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Des Moines Playhouse. Jersey Boys: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Thru Sep 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jersey-boys/

Varsity Cinema. Poetry & Film at Varsity Cinema (Poetry Palooza event). Oct 1, 7-8:30 PM: Performance by 3 local spoken word poets (Kelsey Bigelow, Jaleesha Johnson, Sabur Muhammad), Screening of Caleb Rainey’s short film “Willing to Grow,” and a Q&A.

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Witch. Oct 4-13. https://www.iowastage.org/witch

Des Moines Symphony. Santino Fontana, Tony Award-winning Broadway star, headlines this Des Moines Symphony pops concert. Oct 5, 7:30 PM. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/santino-fontana/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 12, 7 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Back to the Future: The Musical. Oct 15-20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/back-to-the-future/

Des Moines Playhouse. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Oct 18-Nov 3. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dracula/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Peter and the Star Catcher. Oct 25-Nov 3. https://www.dmyat.org/

CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Anastasia – Youth Edition. Oct 25-Nov 10. https://www.captheatre.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Second City’s 65th Anniversary Tour. Oct 29-Nov 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/second-city-2024/

Des Moines Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble. Halloween Show. Oct 29, 7:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK.

An exhibition to celebrate the working artist. All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run thru Oct 11. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/ Olson-Larsen Galleries – R.J. Kern. Divine Animals: Photographs By R. J. Kern. Opening reception Thu Aug 29. See how Kern’s interest in animals, community, photography, and light combine in large and small scale photographic prints and artist books. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-divine-animals-photographs-by-r-j-kern

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Auditions. Des Moines Playhouse. Beauty and the Beast. Sep 23, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/

Ankeny Community Theatre. White Christmas. Oct 6, 7 PM; Oct 7, 6 PM. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition-notice-irving-berlins-white-christmas/

Des Moines Playhouse. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical. Mon Oct 21. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/\ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

DMPA programming has much more than Broadway shows

All DMPS single tickets on sale now.

Dance Series:

Hip Hop Nutcracker | November 26, 2024

Momix: Alice | February 12, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Chicago Tap Theatre | April 17, 2025

Explorer Series:

Pink Boots and a Machete | January 21, 2025

East Meets West: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo | March 11, 2025

The Blue Zones: Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity | May 1, 2025

Family Series:

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster | November 2, 2024

Fiesta Con Sonia De Los Santos | February 22, 2025

The Remember Balloons | March 29, 2025

Underneath a Magical Moon | April 19, 2025

360 All-Stars | April 27, 2025

Michael Perry, Wisconsin-based humorist and author, coming to Iowa.

2024 Nov 20 – Knoxville Public Library – (6pm CT)

2024 Nov 21 – Marshalltown Public Library – (6pm CT)

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books. Shannon K. Evans. The Mystics Would Like a Word. Wed Sep 25, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Nina Lohman. The Body Alone: A Lyrical Articulation of Chronic Pain. Thu Sep 26, 6:30 PM. West Des Moines Public Library. Ruth Harkin. When My Husband Ran for President……..and Other Short Stories. Thu Sep 26, 6:30 PM. Des Moines Public Library – Central Branch. Jennifer Berkshire. The Education Wars: A Citizen’s Guide and Defense Manual. Sun Oct 6, 12:30 PM.

https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

By Any Other Name, Jodi Picoult Replacement Parts, Marc Dickinson* Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just

World, Jennifer Harvey* Tell Me Everything, Elizabeth Strout Spiritual Journey to Anti-Racism, Daniel Henderson* Somewhere Beyond the Sea, TJ Klune Paris Lost and Found: A Memoir of Love, Scott Dominic Carpenter Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* The Life Impossible, Matt Haig Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/ The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – http://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – http://www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – http://www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – http://www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more http://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – http://www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – http://www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – http://www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – http://www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – http://www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – http://www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.