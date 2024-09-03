The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Quote of the Week –

“Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!” – Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), a Swedish actress. With a career spanning five decades, Bergman is often regarded as one of the most influential screen figures in cinematic history.

First Friday features fashion

Now one of the region’s top activities on the first Friday of each month is Mainframe Studio’s First Friday. This event is free and offers an eclectic, rewarding monthly themed immersion into one of America’s top artist enclaves. This is a perfect casual evening for cultural adventurers, families, friends, first dates, and more.

Fri Sep 6, 5 – 8 PM, Mainframe Studios, 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, IA, 50309 United States.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events-archive/first-friday-2-k9mbh-hk3wk

Grammy-winning artist Kurt Elling launches CMA 2024-2025 Season

Season 99 begins with a bang when jazz luminaries Kurt Elling performs with pianist Joey Calderazzo fill Sheslow Auditorium with immersive music. Fri Sep 6, 7:30 PM. Known for his poetic swing and compelling storytelling, Elling’s four-octave baritone has earned him two GRAMMY Awards.

Calderazzo has thirteen albums to his name and promises to deliver an impressively improvisational performance. Don’t miss this extraordinary night of jazz!

Touchdown Tailgate Presented by Willis Nissan will take place Sat Sep 7 from 11AM – 9PM at Cowles Commons.

Des Moines’ largest tailgate event is free to attend. There will be two large screens for guests to enjoy the big game. Your Private Bar will be on site throughout the event selling drinks. There will also be three food trucks and one ice cream truck on site:

Farmboys BBQ

Roadside Tacos

Big Red Food Truck

Sweet Swirls

The event kicks off at 11AM, with entertainment provided throughout the day. Kickoff for Iowa State at Iowa will be at 2:30PM. The National Anthem will be just before kickoff.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/touchdown-tailgate/

PorchFest DSM returns Sept. 8 with an incredible lineup of music in the @Union Park Neighborhood.

This year, our porches will feature music by: David Zollo & The Body Electric (Dave solo), Eli Clark of Other Brothers, River City Opry, Jason Walsmith Storyteller, Not Sisters, The Finesse, The Bird Hunters, Jeni Grouws Music, Natalie Simon LIGHTCUBE, Chris Falcon, Monday Night Live Band, Fancy Pants, Blaine Garrett, kelsie james, Jordan Messerole, Marc Bailey, Erik Jarvis, Ryne Doughty & Dave Ducharme-Jones, Leradee & The Positives, Silversonics, Dan Trilk, Hartman, Graham, & Tomlinson, Bradford Johnson, and Findley Elementary School Students.

https://www.porchfestdsm.org/

https://www.facebook.com/PorchFestDSM/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore’s First Birthday

Join us thru Sep 14 as we CELEBRATE the FIRST Anniversary of IN Tandem Arts & Authors!!!

Artist Demos and Balloons on the 7th and the 14th, as well as several special exhibits and in-store specials! (Details to follow on our Facebook page!) Coffee/Soda/Lemonade EVERY day, as well as special treats… Come in and Celebrate with us!!! https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Multicultural Fall Festival

Sat Sep 14 – 11:00am – 2:00pm

Arts & Crafts, Exhibits, Performances for All Ages

Join the fun at Evelyn K Davis Park for a parade and celebration with food, entertainment, and community! Parade begins at 10:30 AM at United Way Building, 1111 9th Street and finishes at the park.

https://www.dmpl.org/event/multicultural-fall-festival-97562

The Food Dude Abides

Consider this your best tip of the day. One of the region’s cultural icons, Jim Duncan, has been penning culinary reviews, tips and news for decades. He is a top source for discovering new dining venues while also getting great deals in grocery shopping. Each weekday, his “Food Dude” postings in the e-newsletter, Daily Umbrella, from the fine folks at Cityview, provide daily insights for culinary exploration and food shopping savings. The newsletter is free, the advice and content – priceless. https://www.thedailyumbrella.com/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Preorder now, available Oct 8. Lenore Borja shares tantalizing glimpses into the second book of her Mirror Realm Series, The Lost Portal.

“Borja dazzles in the second of her Mirror Realm fantasy series. . . . Borja makes time travel, magic, and death-defying adventure feel eminently plausible in this irresistible universe.” — BookLife Reviews https://www.lenoreborja.com/

11:16 AM – In her True Confessions of an Ambivalent Caregiver: A Memoir in Essays, Cindy Eastman shares her unique journey, giving readers a bounty of insight into her role as a caregiver. Whether a caregiver oneself, or knowing close ones who are caregivers, this book is a candid and important read for all. “An unfiltered, invitingly irreverent look at what it means to be an adult caretaker.” – Kirkus Reviews https://cindyeastman.com/index.html

11:31 AM – Poet Marilyn Baszczynsi reads her work, “On Burying Mom’s Teeth” from her exceptional collection, daughter, while i’m still here. https://marilynbaszczynski.com/index.html

11:33 AM – Poet Julie Hanson reads her poem, “Improvisation or The Bluebird of Happiness” from her Iowa Poetry Prize winning Unbeknownst. https://uipress.uiowa.edu/people/julie-hanson

11:36 AM – Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart reads “Chokecherry.” https://debramarquart.com/

11:39 AM – Mark your calendars for Sep 28-29. Just in time for some exceptional cultural cruising along the scenic backroads in Central Iowa is the Art Harvest Tour 2024. Listen as the brain trust of Flock 9 Studios, Pam Dennis and Ryk Weiss, share an enticing overview of this year’s open-studio tour Sep 28-29, 10 AM to 5 PM. There will be around a dozen stops on the approximately 90-mile loop around the beautiful Des Moines River Valley. Several locations will be hosting multiple artists. “This is a rare opportunity to visit some of Iowa’s top artists in their studio environments without the congestion or limitations of an art festival or fair. The Art Harvest Tour has evolved into a diverse and enticing array of artists sharing their creativity for two glorious fall days.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/events/3103032370002661/?paipv=0&eav=AfaZn8bM0G7huGpkFoQLel4VvibqX3Bc5VkUdBzSLeP8wdDMFHVl_O4LL2suI7mioTg&_rdr

11:57 AM – Kyle McCord reads his “Poem Set to Black & White with https://kylemccord.wordpress.com/

12:00 PM – Opening Sep 6. It’s Only a Play transforms from a brilliant script from “the Bard of American Theatre,” Terrence McNally onto the stage in uproarious and successful fashion thanks to the direction of Maxwell Schaeffer and his uber-talented cast. Tallgrass Theatre Company is producing this gem, and it will be one show not to be missed. This comedy runs Sep 6-22. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

12:13 PM – Now available. The new issue of Iowa History Journal is out and it features a marvelous story by historian and superb storyteller, Dennis Spragg. The life of musician Glenn Miller is captured in a two-part cover story series, and Dennis shares glimpses into what this inaugural part of the story is about. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:31 PM – Opens Fri Sep 13. The Des Moines Playhouse has a rich tradition in delivering topnotch musicals, and Jersey Boys: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons holds the promise of another masterpiece musical immersion. Director Katrina Ploof shares insight into this production, and the magic of the story and the music. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jersey-boys/

12:45 PM – 2024 Oprah’s Book Club selection author David Wroblewski shares glimpses into his latest masterpiece, Familiaris. This is a companion story to his 2008 Oprah’s Book Club selection, The Story of Edward Sawtelle. “By taking us back to the origins of the Sawtelle family, Wroblewski has set a story-telling bonfire as enthralling in its pages as it is illuminating of our fragile and complicated humanity. Familiaris is as expansive and enlightening a saga as has ever been written.” — Tom Hanks, author of The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece and Uncommon Type https://www.davidwroblewski.com/familiaris

III. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company. It’s Only a Play. Sep 6-22. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

2. Des Moines Playhouse. Jersey Boys: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Sep 13-29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/jersey-boys/

3. Java Joes Ankeny – Cabaret. TV Musicals Cabaret. Sep 21, 1 PM. https://www.facebook.com/events/1186345619240079/?ref=newsfeed

4. Ankeny Community Theatre. Arsenic and Old Lace. Sep 27-Oct 6. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK.

An exhibition to celebrate the working artist. All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run thru Oct 11. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work

2. Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane-season/

3. Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

4. Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/

5. Olson-Larsen Galleries – R.J. Kern. Divine Animals: Photographs By R. J. Kern. Opening reception Thu Aug 29. See how Kern’s interest in animals, community, photography, and light combine in large and small scale photographic prints and artist books. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-divine-animals-photographs-by-r-j-kern

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

· Auditions. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Charlotte’s Web. Sep 8, 9 at 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Auditions. Des Moines Playhouse. Last Stop on Market Street. Auditions for Last Stop on Market Street will be held at City Voices, 4001 Ingersoll Ave., 12:00 PM, Sunday, Sept. 8, and at The Des Moines Playhouse, 6:00 PM, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/last-stop-on-market-street/

· Auditions. Des Moines Playhouse. Adventure Clubhouse. Sep 17, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/adventure-clubhouse/

· Auditions. Des Moines Playhouse. Beauty and the Beast. Sep 23, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/

· Ankeny Community Theatre

ACT’s Annual Membership Event and Awards will be Sat Sep 14 at 10 AM. Brunch will be provided. A little business – annual report, welcoming new board members, thanks to board members whose terms are expire. Outstanding performance awards to be announced, including the Darel Hildreth Outstanding Volunteer Award. You can become a member by donating $20 to ACT prior to the event for full benefits. https://ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural traditions of the Latino community at Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival on September 21st-22nd at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. This celebration is the only two-day Latino Heritage festival in Iowa featuring a wide range of activities, including Latin musical performances, cultural booths representing various Latin American countries, art exhibits, and Latin food vendors. https://www.latinoheritagefestival.org/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’ To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

The “ART HARVEST TOUR” is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September – Sep 28-29. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area’s best artists. In addition to enjoying the studios, you’ll see a much wider selection of the artists’ work, and great prices and specials too. A number of artists will be demoing their work as well. There will be around a dozen stops on the approximately 90-mile loop around the beautiful Des Moines River Valley. Several locations will be hosting multiple artists. This lets us include artists without sufficient studio space to host, as well as keeping the number of stops manageable so you can do the tour in an afternoon. https://www.facebook.com/events/3103032370002661/?active_tab=discussion

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. T. Patrick Graves. All the Lonely People. Sep 4, 6:30 PM.

2. Tom and Ruth Harkin Center (2800 University Avenue, Drake University). Ruth Harkin. When My Husband Ran for President and Other Short Stories. Sep 5, 5-7 PM. Free but tickets required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-and-signing-with-ruth-harkin-tickets-940547792767?aff=oddtdtcreator

3. Des Moines Public Library – 2024 Fall Author Series. Shawntelle Madison. The Fallen Fruit. Sep 5, 7 PM at Central Library. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series

4. Franklin Event Center – Beaverdale Books. Ticketed meet-the-author event. Jodi Picoult. By Any Other Name. Sep 6, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Stacy A. Cordery. Becoming Elizabeth Arden: The Woman Behind the Global Beauty Empire. Sep 9, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Dr. Jennifer Harvey. Antiracism as a Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just World. Sep 10, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Marc Dickinson. Replacement Parts. Sep 11, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books. Poetry Open Mic Night, Kelsey Bigelow, Emcee. Sep 13, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books. Kaveh Akbar. Martyr! Sep 16, 7 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books. Scott Dominic Carpenter. Paris Lost & Found: A Memoir. Sep 20, 6:30 PM.

11. Towncraft Building, Perry IA – Beaverdale Books. Penguin Random House present the Banned Wagon. Sep 22, 12-4 PM.

12. Des Moines Public Library – 2024 Fall Author Series. Austin Frerick. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry. Sep 25, 7 PM at Central Library. https://www.dmpl.org/dmpl-fall-author-series *Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

2. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

3. Pony the Moose, Emily Mitchell*

4. Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just

World, Jennifer Harvey*

5. The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War, Erik

Larson

6. Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World, Anne Applebaum

7. Growing Older Gracefully: 31 Reflections on Finishing Well, David Classen*

8. Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes, Jerry Harrington*

9. The Women of Swenson Farm, Jeanne Martz*

10. The Women, Kristin Hannah

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” — Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee