Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

From Iowa's cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org)

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for Iowa History Journal magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week:

“The library is an arena of possibility, opening both a window into the soul and a door onto the world.” — Rita Dove, an American poet and essayist. From 1993 to 1995, she served as Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress. She is the first African American to have been appointed since the position was created by an act of Congress in 1986 from the previous “consultant in poetry” position.

I. Iowa Flash Buzz:

The Food Dude Abides

Consider this your best tip of the day. One of the region’s cultural icons, Jim Duncan, has been penning culinary reviews, tips and news for decades. He is a top source for discovering new dining venues while also getting great deals in grocery shopping. Each weekday, his “Food Dude” postings in the e-newsletter, Daily Umbrella, from the fine folks at Cityview, provide daily insights for culinary exploration and food shopping savings. The newsletter is free, the advice and content – priceless. https://www.thedailyumbrella.com/

48 Hour Film Festival’s Best of Des Moines

This year’s bounty of dozens of films has been whittled down to a precious few, thanks to the diligent work of dedicated judges. Aug 22 at 7 PM at the Fleur Cinema & Café is the place to be for this red carpet screening of the top films, all vying to “Best of Des Moines” to represent this community in the national “Best of” even. https://www.facebook.com/desmoines48/

World Food Festival’s 20th Anniversary

The 2024 World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union will make its return for its 20th year on Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). Fri 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’ To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz:

11:00 AM – Dylan Huey is one of a village of creatives making their artistic careers happen under the vast roof of Mainframe Studios. A major work “Above and Beyond Cancer,” was written by Dr. Richard L. Demin, and he provided the images for this exceptional book. Dylan takes time to visit with us about his work. “Dylan Huey’s image work captures the unseen vibrancy and essence of his subjects, as he freezes a moment in time to be studied, savored and enjoyed well into the future.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.hueyphotography.com/

III. Performance Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts – Moulin Rouge. Aug 20-Sep 1. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/ Indie film awards: The 48 Hour Film Project is screening this year’s best submissions, as chosen by a panel of judges, on Aug. 22 at the Fleur Cinema and Cafe. The winners will be announced at the end of the night. https://fleurcinema.theatertoolkit.com/movie/FleurCinema/48-Hour-Film-Project-Best-of-City# Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ The Cloris Awards. Aug 25, 5 PM. Hoyt Sherman Theatre. https://clorisawards.org/ The Cloris Awards – After Party. Aug 25, 7:30 PM. Noce Jazz Club. Des Moines Performing Arts. Storytime Under the Umbrella. Aug 28.

FREE FAMILY EVENT for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun-loving grownups. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/storytime-under-the-green-umbrella/

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK. An exhibition to celebrate the working artist. All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run from Aug 22 to Oct 11 with an opening reception on Thu Aug 22 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane-season/ Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/ Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/ Moberg Gallery. Sara Grant, New Directions. Moberg Gallery (2411 Grand Avenue, Des Moines) https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries – R.J. Kern. Divine Animals: Photographs By R. J. Kern. Opening reception Thu Aug 29. See how Kern’s interest in animals, community, photography, and light combine in large and small scale photographic prints and artist books. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-divine-animals-photographs-by-r-j-kern

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Artist opportunity for cover artwork – Submit your artwork for the opportunity to be featured on the cover of The Annals of Iowa. The journal, established in 1863, is distributed quarterly to hundreds of subscribers throughout the United States and Canada, and its digital footprint is even larger, with more than 3 million downloads from readers throughout the globe, including over 1 million downloads in 2023. This opportunity is administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa. Four opportunities each year. Next application deadline: Aug. 26 https://history.iowa.gov/history/publications/annals-iowa/call-cover-art Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/ Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK. An exhibition to celebrate the working artist.

All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run from Aug 22 to Oct 11 with an opening reception on Thu Aug 22 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work

This year, our porches will feature music by: David Zollo & The Body Electric (Dave solo), Eli Clark of Other Brothers, River City Opry, Jason Walsmith Storyteller, Not Sisters, The Finesse, The Bird Hunters, Jeni Grouws Music, Natalie Simon LIGHTCUBE, Chris Falcon, Monday Night Live Band, Fancy Pants, Blaine Garrett, kelsie james, Jordan Messerole, Marc Bailey, Erik Jarvis, Ryne Doughty & Dave Ducharme-Jones, Leradee & The Positives, Silversonics, Dan Trilk, Hartman, Graham, & Tomlinson, Bradford Johnson, and Findley Elementary School Students. https://www.porchfestdsm.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PorchFestDSM/

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’ To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books. Laura Snider. Molly Sand Must Die. Aug 22, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Daniel Henderson. The Spiritual Journey to Antiracism: A Travel Guide for White People. Aug 23, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books. Erin Danielle Russell. Seoul Food. Aug 28, 6:30 PM. IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore. Steve Dunn. ‘Pug’, ‘Fireball’, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines! Meet Author Steve Dunn (and Enjoy a Root Beer Float!) Aug 29, 4:30 PM. Tom and Ruth Harking Center (2800 University Avenue, Drake University). Ruth Harkin. When My Husband Ran for President and Other Short Stories. Sep 5, 5-7 PM. Free but tickets required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-and-signing-with-ruth-harkin-tickets-940547792767?aff=oddtdtcreator

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM) Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley* Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville* Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick* Sacrifice State, Drake Community Press* The Women, Kristin Hannah Embracing Queer Family: Learning to Live Authentically in Our Families and Our Communities, Nia Chiaramonte* and Katie J. Chiaramontei* The God of the Woods, Liz Moore James, Percival Everett The Yellow Bus, Loren Long All the Colors of the Dark, Chris Whitaker

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back , Nicole Baart*

, Nicole Baart* The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History , Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby* Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions , Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe , Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

, Abena Sankofa Imhotep* The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew, Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” –Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/ The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moine s – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

s – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

– https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

– https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

– https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine – This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast – An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/ National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

988 or info@nami.org United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

#CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

(877) 565-8860 LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

(800) 246-7743 LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

(888) 843-4564 Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

dmpcc.org Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

(515) 282-5752 Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

(855) 581-8111 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

iowacrisischat.org MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

515-643-9030. Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area:

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600 — Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

515.286.3600 — Polk County Crisis & Advocacy *Poison Control: 800.222.1222

800.222.1222 *Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 — Broadlawns Crisis Team

515.282.5752 — Broadlawns Crisis Team *LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

866.488.7386 *Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 — Children & Families of Iowa

515.243.7386 — Children & Families of Iowa *Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 — Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

800.273.8255 press1 — Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line *Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 — National US Child Abuse Hotline

800.422.4453 — National US Child Abuse Hotline Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 — Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee