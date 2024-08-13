Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945), commonly known by his initials FDR, was an American politician who served as the 32nd president of the United States from 1933 until his death in 1945. The longest serving U.S. president, he is the only president to have served more than two terms.

Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day

If you love to read romance novels, head to Beaverdale Books!

Sat Aug 17 from 10 AM to 5 PM. We’ve invited several local romance writers to stop by, and this is a great chance to mix and mingle with fellow romance readers. We will have FREE chocolates and will give a 10% DISCOUNT on most romance novels. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/bookstore-romance-day-2024/

Community Comes Together for a Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser in Honor of Beloved Sister

On Aug 17, 5-9 PM, The Hall, 111 South 11th Street, Suite 200, West Des Moines IA 50265, the community will gather for a heartwarming and entertaining evening as Wendi Smith, of Body Mechanix by Wendi, along with her mother, Ali, host a special DIY fundraiser in her sister Mikki Smith’s honor. The event, a Lip Sync Battle, will raise money for MS Moments, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing grants to individuals in Iowa living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), helping them and their families live their best lives.

Tickets for the Lip Sync Battle fundraiser are available at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjA3Mzg5.

Donations are also welcomed for those who are unable to attend but still wish to support the cause.

Please visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjA3Mzg5 for more information about the event or visit https://www.msmomentsiowa.org/ to learn more about MS Moments. Feel free to contact Amy Nigg at 515-681-5531 / ARNIGG@GMAIL.COM for more information.

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa.

The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – In a marvelous collaboration authors Patricia L. Bryan and Tom Wolf deliver an historic gem, Midnight Assassins: A Murder in America’s Heartland. “Historical whodunit devotees who have devoured all the literature on famous real-life mysteries will delight in this stirring and evocative account of an obscure turn-of-the-century Iowa murder.” — Publishers Weekly Starred Review https://www.midnightassassin.com/

11:13 AM – Lucy Antek Johnson is the daughter of her first violin father, whose long musical relationship was with one of the most iconic names in the arts: Toscanini. In her exceptional biography and memoir, “This Was Toscanini: The Maestro, My Father, and Me.” Lucy shares glimpses into her unique viewpoint of an incredible musician, and her father who played such an important role in his life. Now Lucy has nurtured this book into a marvelous and immersive audio book experience. Listen as she shares how she infused this gem with music. “Music lovers will find this book irresistible … the writing is gorgeous, the characters are well-sculpted, the scenes are focused, and the author brings to life moments that music aficionados will savor for a long time. The book itself is a symphony that arrests the edges of the hearts of readers.” —The Book Commentary https://www.lucyantekjohnson.com/

11:30 AM – Iowa author Rachel Yoder’s debut novel, Nightbitch, soared to become ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED BOOKS of SUMMER 2021 according to Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Nylon, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, the Chicago Tribune, Business Insider, Bustle, Lit Hub, Book Riot, The Chicago Review of Books, Thrillist, The Millions, Amazon, and more… It now is on the brink of making its cinematic debut at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, then its theatrical debut at the end of the year. Listen as Rachel shares insights about this unique and irresistible novel. “Yoder’s guttural and luminous debut blends absurdism, humor, and myth to lay bare the feral, violent realities underlying a new mother’s existence… An electric work by an ingenious new voice, this is one to devour.” —Publishers Weekly *starred review* https://www.racheljyoder.com/

11:47 AM – The setting is a 1903 Iowa community, and its creator, Rachel Fordham, spins a captivating tale of romance, mystery and family in Beyond Ivy Walls. Listen as Rachel shares her backstory of how this Washington State resident chose Iowa for this richly textured story. “A tender tale of faith and new beginnings set in 1903 Iowa…it’s a touching, resonate ode to the power of hope.” – Publishers Weekly https://rachelfordham.com/

12:00 PM – Des Moines hosts another Penguin Project as it presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Director Derek Phelps is joined by cast member Elias Andersson (who plays Olaf) in a delightful and insightful chat about this production and the special magic that Penguin Project creates for both its production members and its audiences. “The Des Moines Playhouse is a national leader in innovative and inclusive live performing arts experiences. Few of their worthy endeavors will resonate as deeply or touch the heart and soul so effectively as their productions through the Penguin Project. This is must-see theatre at its very core.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-frozen-jr/

12:13 PM – In her powerful and revealing book, The End of Love: Racism, Sexism, and the Death of Romance, Professor Sabrina Strings candidly broaches subjects that have long been ignored. With the leadership of co-host Rachelle Chase (https://www.rachellechasewrites.com/), Sabrina provides glimses into her masterfully and deeply researched book. Everyone will benefit from reading this, as what happens to one in our world, affects us all. “[A] blistering critique on love and relationships . . . Personal, historical, rigorous and readable, this is a fresh and essential feminist analysis on sexism, whiteness and toxic masculinity.” —Ms. Magazine https://www.sabrinastrings.com/

12:33 PM – Moulin Rouge! The Musical will burst onto stage at Des Moines Performing Arts Aug 20-Sep 1. This immersive, magical musical won ten Tony Awards, and is sure to capture the hearts of its audiences in Iowa. Renee Marie Titus (as La Chocolat) shares her excitement for being part of this special production, giving us glimpses from inside the Rouge. “Pure magic, razzle-dazzle spectaculars and confetti; true love and tragedy.” – Denver Post https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/

12:44 PM – Samuel Sattin is an American writer. His books include the multi-volume Unico series for Scholastic Graphix, the Eisner Award-nominated Buzzing, Side Quest, The Silent End, and (as co-author) both A Kids Guide to Anime and Manga and The Essential Anime Guide: 50 Iconic Films, Standout Series, and Cult Masterpieces. He leads a lively discussion about the debut of his new series, Unico, with its first edition, Unico: Awakening. “With a masterful penchant for drawing inspiration from the wellspring of fables and folklore, then weaving them into a compelling and refreshing new approach in storytelling, Samuel Sattin brings Unico to a new generation. This is reading that reaches far beyond its primary audience of 8-12 year olds. Adults will relish the satisfying interaction with young people as they share and discuss this series and the lessons to be learned with each other.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.samuelsattin.com/

Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Scriptease. Scriptease Open House: Resistance by Taylor Sklenar. Monday, August 19 | Happy Hour & Tours: 6pm | Scriptease: 7pm/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company Rehearsal Space, 1472 NE 69th Place, Suite 101 | Ankeny, Iowa 50021

2. Des Moines Performing Arts. Storytime Under the Umbrella. Aug 17, 28.

FREE FAMILY EVENT for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun-loving grownups. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/storytime-under-the-green-umbrella/

3. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Disney’s Frozen Jr. Aug 15-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-frozen-jr/

4. Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Miss Saigon Tribute plus Michael Howland’s Musical Journey. Aug 17, 1 PM. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

5. Des Moines Performing Arts – Moulin Rouge. Aug 20-Sep 1. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/

6. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

7. The Cloris Awards. Aug 25, 5 PM. Hoyt Sherman Theatre. https://clorisawards.org/

8. The Cloris Awards – After Party. Aug 25, 7:30 PM. Noce Jazz Club.

9. Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Andrew Lo=loyd Webber Cabaret. 1 PM. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK.

An exhibition to celebrate the working artist. All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run from Aug 22 to Oct 11 with an opening reception on Thu Aug 22 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work

2. Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane-season/

3. Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

4. Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/

5. Moberg Gallery. Sara Grant, New Directions. Moberg Gallery (2411 Grand Avenue, Des Moines) https://moberggallery.com/

6. Olson-Larsen Galleries – R.J. Kern. Divine Animals: Photographs By R. J. Kern. Opening reception Thu Aug 29. See how Kern’s interest in animals, community, photography, and light combine in large and small scale photographic prints and artist books. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-divine-animals-photographs-by-r-j-kern

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Auditions – CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre . Anastasia – Youth Edition. Sat Aug 17 9 AM. https://www.captheatre.org/anastasia-the-musical-youth-edition/

. Anastasia – Youth Edition. Sat Aug 17 9 AM. https://www.captheatre.org/anastasia-the-musical-youth-edition/ Artist opportunity for cover artwork. Submit your artwork for the opportunity to be featured on the cover of The Annals of Iowa. The journal, established in 1863, is distributed quarterly to hundreds of subscribers throughout the United States and Canada, and its digital footprint is even larger, with more than 3 million downloads from readers throughout the globe, including over 1 million downloads in 2023. This opportunity is administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa. Four opportunities each year. Next application deadline: Aug. 26 https://history.iowa.gov/history/publications/annals-iowa/call-cover-art

Submit your artwork for the opportunity to be featured on the cover of The Annals of Iowa. The journal, established in 1863, is distributed quarterly to hundreds of subscribers throughout the United States and Canada, and its digital footprint is even larger, with more than 3 million downloads from readers throughout the globe, including over 1 million downloads in 2023. This opportunity is administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa. Four opportunities each year. Next application deadline: Aug. 26 https://history.iowa.gov/history/publications/annals-iowa/call-cover-art Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Polk County Heritage Gallery and Erin Mathisen are proud to present ART/WORK.

An exhibition to celebrate the working artist.

All around us, contributing to every professional field, art-related or non, are talented individuals also maintaining personal artistic careers. here, the heart of the artist is firmly demonstrated. We recognize the tenacity and devotion it takes to keep one’s practice alive while operating between passions, professions and opportunities. The exhibition will run from Aug 22 to Oct 11 with an opening reception on Thu Aug 22 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. Featured artists include: Ethan Edvenson, Paige Knotts, Jon Lemons, Madison Bishop, Christian D’Cruz, Zoë Violett, Tyler Erickson, Maggie Douglas, Cynthia O’Hern, Matt Niebuhr, Yvette Sutton, Chuck Purviance, Robin Mulvey, Chase Lilleholm, Leah Landrum, Nick LaPole, and Ryan Koning. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#art/work

World Food Festival’s 20th Anniversary

The 2024 World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union will make its return for its 20th year on Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). Fri 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival/

PorchFest DSM returns Sept. 8 with an incredible lineup of music in the @Union Park Neighborhood.

This year, our porches will feature music by: David Zollo & The Body Electric (Dave solo), Eli Clark of Other Brothers, River City Opry, Jason Walsmith Storyteller, Not Sisters, The Finesse, The Bird Hunters, Jeni Grouws Music, Natalie Simon LIGHTCUBE, Chris Falcon, Monday Night Live Band, Fancy Pants, Blaine Garrett, kelsie james, Jordan Messerole, Marc Bailey, Erik Jarvis, Ryne Doughty & Dave Ducharme-Jones, Leradee & The Positives, Silversonics, Dan Trilk, Hartman, Graham, & Tomlinson, Bradford Johnson, and Findley Elementary School Students. https://www.porchfestdsm.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PorchFestDSM/

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books. Dylan Loring. This Smile Is Starting to Hurt. Casey Knott. This Season, The Next. Aug 14, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day. Aug 17, 10 AM – 5 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Laura Snider. Molly Sand Must Die. Aug 22, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Daniel Henderson. The Spiritual Journey to Antiracism: A Travel Guide for White People. Aug 23, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Erin Danielle Russell. Seoul Food. Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

6. IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore. Steve Dunn. ‘Pug’, ‘Fireball’, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines! Meet Author Steve Dunn

(and Enjoy a Root Beer Float!) Aug 29, 4:30 PM.

7. Tom and Ruth Harking Center (2800 University Avenue, Drake University). Ruth Harkin. When My Husband Ran for President and Other Short Stories. Sep 5, 5-7 PM. Free but tickets required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-and-signing-with-ruth-harkin-tickets-940547792767?aff=oddtdtcreator

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

1. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

2. Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville*

3. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

4. Sacrifice State, Drake Community Press*

5. The Women, Kristin Hannah

6. Embracing Queer Family: Learning to Live Authentically in Our Families and Our Communities, Nia

Chiaramonte* and Katie J. Chiaramontei*

7. The God of the Woods, Liz Moore

8. James, Percival Everett

9. The Yellow Bus, Loren Long

10. All the Colors of the Dark, Chris Whitaker

*Iowa Author!

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

