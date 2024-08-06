The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week –

“While inability to deal with fear may look and feel like a psychological problem, in most cases it isn’t. I believe it is primarily an educational problem, and by reeducating the mind, you can accept fear as simply a fact of life rather than a barrier to success.” — Susan Jeffers (1938—2012), an American psychologist and author of self—help literature, in Feel the Fear…and Do It Anyway (1987)

Des Moines Performing Arts – Squonk Brouhaha

Aug 9—11. FREE FAMILY EVENT at Cowles Commons, downtown Des Moines. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/squonk—brouhaha/

The Lyceum Movement – Tallgrass: The Des Moines Festival of Ideas

Aug 9—10. With roots traced back to ancient Greece, the Lyceum Movement’s 19th century history included such great orators and idea people as Mark Twain, Frederick Douglass, even Abraham Lincoln. Civilly broaching important issues of our time is vital to successfully moving into the future, and Tallgrass: The Des Moines Festival of Ideas brings speakers, panelists, and those wishing to engage in meaningful action together. Interview with Des Moines coordinator Joe Carroll: https://archive.org/details/joe—carroll—lyceum—movement—aug—9—10—2024—online—audio—converter.com https://www.lyceummovement.org/tallgrass

IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore

“Wings of Enchantment” Trunk Show. Thru Aug 10. Louise Mcilhon’s new jewelry collection features cicadas and butterflies in wearable art through a process called copper electroforming. https://intandemartsandauthors.com/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22—25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – One doesn’t have to have children coming into or of school age to appreciate the wisdom contained in The Magical Place We Call School: Creating a Safe Space for Learning and Happiness in a Challenging World. Everyone should be invested in being sure that our community and national school system works to produce a next generation of grounded, critical thinking people. Dr. Kathleen Corley has infused her experience, expertise and insight into this very readable and very essential book.

“Some day, a techie will invent a chip that can pre—install 40 years of classroom wisdom into every new teacher or principal. Until then, we’ve got Dr. Kathleen Corley’s book.” — Lenore Skenazy, president of Let Grow, author of Free—Range Kids https://www.themagicalplacewecallschool.com/

11:20 AM – John McNellis delivers another wonderful story in Scout’s Honor, a riveting tale that is sure to captivate any wise enough to get a copy. Listen as John shares glimpses into his process and the inspirations behind this novel.

“Scout’s Honor is a gripping tale of a man tricked into smuggling drugs followed by his betrayal and violence. Yet, it is also a story of the ability to rise above one’s past to carve a path of honor and selflessness, a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the power of redemption. A must—read for those seeking an enthralling narrative that explores the depths of human experience.” — James Doty, New York Times and international best—selling author of Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart https://www.johnmcnellis.com/

11:37 AM – Susan Werner leveraged her creative might and artistic sass into a delightful, clever EP, The Birds of Florida. Listen as Susan shares the journey for this marvelous addition to any true music lover’s library.

“No one has the diverse musical capacity to entertain, enthrall and awe—inspire like Susan Werner.” — The Culture Buzz https://susanwerner.com/music/

11:45 AM – Des Moines hosts another Penguin Project as it presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Director Derek Phelps is joined by cast member Elias Andersson (who plays Olaf) in a delightful and insightful chat about this production and the special magic that Penguin Project creates for both its production members and its audiences.

“The Des Moines Playhouse is a national leader in innovative and inclusive live performing arts experiences. Few of their worthy endeavors will resonate as deeply or touch the heart and soul so effectively as their productions through the Penguin Project. This is must—see theatre at its very core.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin—project—presents—frozen—jr/

12:00 PM – 2024 Cloris Awards Nominees Announcement. The Culture Buzz is proud to share its exclusive coverage of nominees from this past year’s 41 Greater Des Moines qualifying theatrical productions. Get the first glimpse into the nominees vying for this year’s 17 Cloris Award categories, plus the “Rising Star” award. Veteran Cloris judges and producing members Denise Forney and Timothy Rose share the news, which will be posted later Wed Aug 7 afternoon on the Cloris Awards website. Be sure to mark you calendar to attend the Awards Ceremony Aug 25 – free and open to the public in the beautiful Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre.

“Broadway has its Tony Awards. Central Iowa has its Cloris Awards. With dozens of shows each year, this thriving theatre community shares the wonder and magic of performing arts with tens of thousands each season. Once a year, performers, production people and audiences converge to celebrate the accomplishments of the previous season, basking in the celebratory afterglow in communal appreciation.” – The Culture Buzz https://clorisawards.org/

12:19 PM – Samuel Sattin is an American writer. His books include the multi—volume Unico series for Scholastic Graphix, the Eisner Award—nominated Buzzing, Side Quest, The Silent End, and (as co—author) both A Kids Guide to Anime and Manga and The Essential Anime Guide: 50 Iconic Films, Standout Series, and Cult Masterpieces. He leads a lively discussion about the debut of his new series, Unico, with its first edition, Unico: Awakening.

“With a masterful penchant for drawing inspiration from the wellspring of fables and folklore, then weaving them into a compelling and refreshing new approach in storytelling, Samuel Sattin brings Unico to a new generation. This is reading that reaches far beyond its primary audience of 8—12 year olds. Adults will relish the satisfying interaction with young people as they share and discuss this series and the lessons to be learned with each other.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.samuelsattin.com/

12:34 PM – Moulin Rouge! The Musical will burst onto stage at Des Moines Performing Arts Aug 20—Sep 1. This immersive, magical musical won ten Tony Awards, and is sure to capture the hearts of its audiences in Iowa. Renee Marie Titus (as La Chocolat) shares her excitement for being part of this special production, giving us glimpses from inside the Rouge.

“Pure magic, razzle—dazzle spectaculars and confetti; true love and tragedy.” – Denver Post https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin—rouge—the—musical/

12:46 PM – The incomparable Brian Freeman blesses his growing fan base with another thrilling experience in Break Every Rule. Listen as Brian shares some backstory about this irresistible gem of a thriller.

“Brian Freeman’s finest work…incredibly addictive.” — Best Thriller Books https://bfreemanbooks.com/

1. Des Moines Performing Arts. Storytime Under the Umbrella. Aug 14, 17, 28.

FREE FAMILY EVENT for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun—loving grownups. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/storytime—under—the—green—umbrella/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Squonk Brouhaha. Aug 9—11. FREE FAMILY EVENT at Cowles Commons, downtown Des Moines. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/squonk—brouhaha/

3. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Disney’s Frozen Jr. Aug 15—18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin—project—presents—frozen—jr/

4. Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Miss Saigon Tribute plus Michael Howland’s Musical Journey. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

5. Des Moines Performing Arts – Moulin Rouge. Aug 20—Sep 1. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin—rouge—the—musical/

6. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

7. The Cloris Awards. Aug 25, 5 PM. Hoyt Sherman Theatre. https://clorisawards.org/

8. The Cloris Awards – After Party. Aug 25, 7:30 PM. Noce Jazz Club.

9. Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Andrew Lo=loyd Webber Cabaret. 1 PM. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

1. IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore – “Wings of Enchantment” Trunk Show Thru Aug 10. Louise Mcilhon’s new jewelry collection features cicadas and butterflies in wearable art through a process called copper electroforming. https://intandemartsandauthors.com/

2. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Iowa Exhibited. Thru Aug 15. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now—showing#iowa—exhibited—2024

3. Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane—season/

4. Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa—artists—2024/

5. Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/

6. Moberg Gallery. Sara Grant, New Directions. Moberg Gallery (2411 Grand Avenue, Des Moines) https://moberggallery.com/

7. Olson—Larsen Galleries – Annual Landscape Show. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson—larsen—galleries—annual—landscape—show—2024

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re—connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff—curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier—art—museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus—life/arts—culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson—Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi—annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions – CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Anastasia – Youth Edition.

Sat Aug 17 9 AM. https://www.captheatre.org/anastasia—the—musical—youth—edition/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short—term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition—2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get—involved/

World Food Festival’s 20th Anniversary

The 2024 World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union will make its return for its 20th year on Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). Fri 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival/

Artist opportunity for cover artwork

Submit your artwork for the opportunity to be featured on the cover of The Annals of Iowa. The journal, established in 1863, is distributed quarterly to hundreds of subscribers throughout the United States and Canada, and its digital footprint is even larger, with more than 3 million downloads from readers throughout the globe, including over 1 million downloads in 2023. This opportunity is administered by the State Historical Society of Iowa. Four opportunities each year. Next application deadline: Aug. 26 https://history.iowa.gov/history/publications/annals—iowa/call—cover—art

PorchFest DSM returns Sept. 8 with an incredible lineup of music in the @Union Park Neighborhood.

This year, our porches will feature music by: David Zollo & The Body Electric (Dave solo), Eli Clark of Other Brothers, River City Opry, Jason Walsmith Storyteller, Not Sisters, The Finesse, The Bird Hunters, Jeni Grouws Music, Natalie Simon LIGHTCUBE, Chris Falcon, Monday Night Live Band, Fancy Pants, Blaine Garrett, kelsie james, Jordan Messerole, Marc Bailey, Erik Jarvis, Ryne Doughty & Dave Ducharme—Jones, Leradee & The Positives, Silversonics, Dan Trilk, Hartman, Graham, & Tomlinson, Bradford Johnson, and Findley Elementary School Students. https://www.porchfestdsm.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PorchFestDSM/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22—25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

1. Beaverdale Books. Claire Sedovic, illustrator. Pony the Moose. Aug 7, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books. David Claassen. Growing Older Gracefully. Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books. Dylan Loring. This Smile Is Starting to Hurt. Casey Knott. This Season, The Next. Aug 14, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books. Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day. Aug 17, 10 AM – 5 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books. Laura Snider. Molly Sand Must Die. Aug 22, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books. Daniel Henderson. The Spiritual Journey to Antiracism: A Travel Guide for White People. Aug 23, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books. Erin Danielle Russell. Seoul Food. Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors Gallery and Bookstore. Steve Dunn. ‘Pug’, ‘Fireball’, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines! Meet Author Steve Dunn (and Enjoy a Root Beer Float!) Aug 29, 4:30 PM.

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog—Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10—11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7—8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5—6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7—8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6—7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride—book—club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa—authored books to consider.

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

2. Love Is My Favorite Flavor, Wini Moranville*

3. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of the American Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

4. Sacrifice State, Drake Community Press*

5. The Women, Kristin Hannah

6. Embracing Queer Family: Learning to Live Authentically in Our Families and Our Communities, Nia

Chiaramonte* and Katie J. Chiaramontei*

7. The God of the Woods, Liz Moore

8. James, Percival Everett

9. The Yellow Bus, Loren Long

10. All the Colors of the Dark, Chris Whitaker

*Iowa Author!

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created.

“Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” —Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our—new—world—of—adult—bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food—First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change—your—diet—change—your—mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no—nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy—to—follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard—won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

