Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

Jazz in July 2024 finale July 30

See free jazz concerts on the newly renovated lawn of Hoyt Sherman Place. Bring your own blankets or chairs for the opening acts outside as the sun sets, then move indoors to the historic stage for the main event.

(Jul 30) https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2024-night-4/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa.

The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – The Avenues Executive Director Lauren Kollauf shares details about this year’s milestone 20th anniversary event – the greatest street party in Central Iowa. Learn how to volunteer and be part of the dynamic team that makes this happen. https://www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-2024/

11:14 AM – Michael Hoffen is a dedicated young Egyptologist, and has written a fascinating journey into the ancient world of Egypt with his captivating Be a Scribe! Working for a Better Life in Ancient Egypt. Listen as Michael shares how he wove a brilliant father-son story into this bygone world. “Michael Hoffen, with the guide of co-author Egyptologist mentors Christian Casey and Jen Thum, has conceived a brilliant and compelling storyline that introduces readers to an enlightened perspective of a father encouraging his son’s future profession – in the captivating world of ancient Egypt. Masterfully written, irresistibly told, this needs to be a book everyone reads.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.beascribe.com/

11:27 AM – First to Leave the Party: My Life with Ordinary People…Who Happen to Be Famous is a wonderful collection of stories thoughtfully stitched together through Salah Bachir’s memoir. Listen as Salah shares delightful glimpses into his cavalcade of celebrity experiences. “The glamorous Salah Bachir has led an extraordinary life, as evidenced by his memoir—always championing important causes for countless individuals and charities close to his heart. His drive and actions have made the world a better place.” – Kim Cattrall https://salahbachir.com/

11:44 AM – Now available. The new issue of Iowa History Journal features the cover story by Bill Friedricks, one of Iowa’s preeminent historians. His story, “Saved by Schindler’s List,” shares a glimpse into the unique life of Celine Karp Biniaz. The author of an award-winning book by the same title, Bill shares exceptional insights into a history that must never be forgotten. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:00 PM – Opens this Friday. Urbandale Community Theatre becomes a summertime epicenter for musical theatre each year, and brings to vibrant life the beloved show, The Wizard of Oz, Jul 26-Aug 4. Listen as Director Brynn Sweere and cast member/Board Director (and, one sassy haunted forest tree) Carlee Glenn share wonderful insights into what makes a UCT production so special. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

12:14 PM – Opens this Thursday. CAP Classics has become an eagerly anticipated immersion of young talent bringing to life on stage classic theatre. CAP Theatre steps away from Shakespeare this year, spanning back thousands of years to present Antigone. Listen as Assistant Director Joseph Gentzler, Hannah Siefken (as Creon), and Noah Sinclair (as Watchman) deliver a wonderfully insightful conversation about the story and this production. https://www.captheatre.org/home/antigone/

12:30 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre continues a bold, enticing season with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, the engaging comedy from celebrated playwright Christopher Durang. Listen as Director Nick Root and cast member Amy McGrew (as Sonia) share marvelous insights into this production. Production dates Aug 2-11. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

12:46 PM – Abigail Paxton has set up shop in Des Moines’ East Village next to Raygun, including developing author event programming in that iconic space, with her indie book store, Storyhouse Bookpub. Listen as Abigail shares her journey into becoming a much-needed destination spot for immersive literature acquisition and experiences. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

12:57 PM – Kelli Lage, poet, reads “A Neon Bar Sign and Disco Ball Fall in Love” from her new collection, Early Cuts. https://www.kellilage.com/p/home-page.html

Performance Arts

Class Action Productions/CAP Theatre. Antigone. Jul 25-28. https://www.captheatre.org/

Union Street Players (Pella). Grease. Jul 26-Aug 4. https://www.unionstreetplayers.com/

Urbandale Community Theatre. The Wizard of Oz. Jul 28-Aug 4. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Prom. Thru Jul 28. https://www.dmyat.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Urinetown. Thru Jul 28. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1454

Des Moines Performing Arts. Storytime Under the Umbrella. Jul 24, Aug 14, 17, 28. FREE FAMILY EVENT for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun-loving grownups. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/storytime-under-the-green-umbrella/

Des Moines Playhouse. School of Rock. Thru Jul 28. Due to popular demand, the Des Moines Playhouse has added two performances of School of Rock at 7:30 PM, Friday, Aug. 2, and 7:30 PM, Saturday, Aug. 3. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/school-of-rock/

Ankeny Community Theatre. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Aug 2-11. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

Des Moines Performing Arts – Squonk Brouhaha. Aug 9-11. FREE FAMILY EVENT at Cowles Commons, downtown Des Moines. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/squonk-brouhaha/

Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Frozen Jr. Aug 15-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-frozen-jr/

Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Miss Saigon Tribute plus Michael Howland’s Musical Journey. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

Des Moines Performing Arts – Moulin Rouge. Aug 20-Sep 1. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

The Cloris Awards. Aug 25, 5 PM. Hoyt Sherman Theatre. https://clorisawards.org/

The Cloris Awards – After Party. Aug 25, 7:30 PM. Noce Jazz Club.

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Iowa Exhibited. Thru Aug 15. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#iowa-exhibited-2024

Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane-season/

Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/

Moberg Gallery. Sara Grant, New Directions. Moberg Gallery (2411 Grand Avenue, Des Moines) https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries – Annual Landscape Show.

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Auditions – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Witch. Jul 29, 6-9 PM. Callbacks, if needed, will be on Jul 30. Actors who cannot make this time can submit a self-tape. All self-taped auditions will be reviewed by the Director and Artistic Director. Video submissions will be accepted until 8:00 p.m. on July 29. Send video auditions to production@iowastage.org. For those who send self-tape, please fill out an audition form. Where: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Rehearsal Space, 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa 50021

Auditions – Des Moines Playhouse. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Jul 29 at 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/dracula-a-comedy-of-terrors/

·Auditions – Ankeny Community Theatre. Arsenic and Old Lace. Sun Aug 4, Mon Aug 5 at 7 PM. Callbacks on Aug 6, 7 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.html

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

PorchFest DSM returns Sept. 8 with an incredible lineup of music in the @Union Park Neighborhood.

This year, our porches will feature music by: David Zollo & The Body Electric (Dave solo), Eli Clark of Other Brothers, River City Opry, Jason Walsmith Storyteller, Not Sisters, The Finesse, The Bird Hunters, Jeni Grouws Music, Natalie Simon LIGHTCUBE, Chris Falcon, Monday Night Live Band, Fancy Pants, Blaine Garrett, kelsie james, Jordan Messerole, Marc Bailey, Erik Jarvis, Ryne Doughty & Dave Ducharme-Jones, Leradee & The Positives, Silversonics, Dan Trilk, Hartman, Graham, & Tomlinson, Bradford Johnson, and Findley Elementary School Students. https://www.porchfestdsm.org/ https://www.facebook.com/PorchFestDSM/

Pella road trip – see the musical Grease

Union Street Players (Pella). Grease. This is a great excuse to make a day trip to Pella, enjoy this quaint community’s amenities during the day, catch a meal, then enjoy the show. Jul 26-Aug 4. https://www.unionstreetplayers.com/

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Wini Moranville. Love Is My Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All. Jul 24, 6:30 PM.

Northwest Community Center (5110 Franklin Avenue) – Austin Frerick. Barons: Money Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry. Jul 25, 6:45 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Local Author Fair. Heather Brown, Abby Jacobson, LoraKim Joyner, Susie Kundrat, Jeanne Martz, Lindsay Meleshko. Aug 3, 1-3 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Claire Sedovic, illustrator. Pony the Moose. Aug 7, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. David Claassen. Growing Older Gracefully. Aug 12, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Dylan Loring. This Smile Is Starting to Hurt. Casey Knott. This Season, The Next. Aug 14, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day. Aug 17, 10 AM – 5 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Laura Snider. Molly Sand Must Die. Aug 22, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Daniel Henderson. The Spiritual Journey to Antiracism: A Travel Guide for White People. Aug 23, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books. Erin Danielle Russell. Seoul Food. Aug 28, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. My Life in Brutalist Architecture, John Gallaher*

2. Sleep Lake, Luke Rolfes*

3. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

4. Grotesque Animal, Amy Lee Lillard*

5. Butcher, Joyce Carol Oates

6. The Archeology of a Good Ragù: Discovering Naples, My Father and Myself Volume 36, John

Domini*

7. James, Percival Everett

8. Pointe of Pride, Chloe Angyal*

9. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental

Illness, Jonathan Haidt

10. The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War, Erik Larson

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration – Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created. “Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.” — Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews

The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

*open 24/7

