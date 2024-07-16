Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

"Tolerance, good temper and sympathy – they are what matter really, and if the human race is not to collapse they must come to the front before long." – E. M. (Edward Morgan) Forster OM CH (1879-1970), was an English author. He is best known for his novels, particularly A Room with a View, Howard's End and A Passage to India. This quote is from "What I Believe," in The Nation (July 16, 1938).

I. Iowa Flash Buzz –

Carousel Theatre of Indianola

This company’s big summer musical opens Urinetown: The Musical this Friday, and the show runs through July 28. Performances will be held at the Indianola High School Performance Hall. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Sassy, irreverent, hilarious and thoroughly thought-provoking, this musical is dynamic. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1454

Jazz in July 2024 continues

A different lineup each week. See free jazz concerts on the newly renovated lawn of Hoyt Sherman Place. Bring your own blankets or chairs for the opening acts outside as the sun sets, then move indoors to the historic stage for the main event.

(Jul 23) https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2024-night-3/

(Jul 30) https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2024-night-4/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa.

The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

II. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Celebrated author Peter James, whose iconic character earned praise from Her Majesty Queen Camilla when she announced “…that Detective Superintendent Roy Grace is my favourite fictional character,” delivers another captivating story with They Thought I Was Dead. Listen as the affable Mr. James shares insights into this story and his wonderful protagonist. “This is the one I’ve been waiting for. And it’s a masterpiece of suspense. I quite literally couldn’t put it down – even when I was supposed to be doing other things . . .” — Barbara Erskine, author of The Dream Weavers https://www.peterjames.com/

11:20 AM – Urbandale Community Theatre becomes a summertime epicenter for musical theatre each year, and brings to vibrant life the beloved show, The Wizard of Oz, Jul 26-Aug 4. Listen as Director Brynn Sweere and cast member/Board Director (and, one sassy haunted forest tree) Carlee Glenn share wonderful insights into what makes a UCT production so special. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

11:34 AM – CAP Classics has become an eagerly anticipated immersion of young talent bringing to life on stage classic theatre. CAP Theatre steps away from Shakespeare this year, spanning back thousands of years to present Antigone. Listen as Assistant Director Joseph Gentzler, Hannah Siefken (as Creon), and Noah Sinclair (as Watchman) deliver a wonderfully insightful conversation about the story and this production. https://www.captheatre.org/home/antigone/

11:50 AM – A few years ago, Susan Werner leveraged her creative might and artistic sass into a delightful, clever EP, The Birds of Florida. Listen as Susan shares the journey for this marvelous addition to any true music lover’s library. https://susanwerner.com/music/

11:58 AM – Poet David Perkins reads “Where I Do Not Know Where” from his collection, Post-Modern Blues. https://icecubepress.com/2021/09/20/post-modern-blues-2/

12:00 PM – Limited engagement Jul 17-20. Emily Coffey, Salisbury House & Gardens Events Coordinator, shares insights about the magnificent setting of their “America’s Castle” home as the backdrop for Shakespeare on the Lawn, a partnership with Iowa Stage Theatre Company. This year, the magical comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream, stimulates an enchanting evening of Elizabethan delight – four nights only. https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/

12:13 PM – Opens Fri Jul 19. Two cast members of the next Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre (DMYAT) musical, The Prom, lead a lively conversation about the appeal and power of this show. Evan Heugel (as Emma Golan) and Ryan Penning (as Barry Glickman) give tantalizing glimpses into this show, which runs from July 19-28. https://www.dmyat.org/theprom

12:28 PM – Series now streaming. Kristian Day is an Iowa-based film and media production professional whose recent docu-series, The Last American Gay Bar, is now available through OUTtv, Apple, and Amazon. Anchored by the fascinating life of Blazing Saddle bar owner, Bob “Mongo” Eikleberry, this insightful, thought-provoking series explores several story lines, from Bob’s military service in Vietnam, to the early AIDS impact on the gay community, to creating a strong meeting point for that community.

“The Last Gay Bar in America is a powerful, insightful homage to a part of American history that has been too long overlooked, and often misunderstood. Kristian Day gives a voice of understanding to the stories of so many who truly shaped their communities through involvement, participation, and contribution.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.kristianday.com/

12:45 PM – Team filming begins Jul 26-28. Sam Pace-Tuomi is the producer of the 48 Hour Film Project – Des Moines, part of an international effort to create movies in just two days. The Des Moines project celebrates its 20th year, and expects more than 60 teams to participate. Discover more about what happens behind the scenes, and how you can become involved or plan to attend a screening. https://www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines https://www.facebook.com/desmoines48/

III. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company and Salisbury House & Gardens. Shakespeare on the Lawn – A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Jul 17-21. https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/

2. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Prom. Jul 19-28. https://www.dmyat.org/

3. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Urinetown. Jul 19-28. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1454

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Storytime Under the Umbrella. FREE FAMILY EVENT for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun-loving grownups. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/storytime-under-the-green-umbrella/

5. Des Moines Playhouse. School of Rock. Thru Jul 28. Due to popular demand, the Des Moines Playhouse has added two performances of School of Rock at 7:30 PM, Friday, Aug. 2, and 7:30 PM, Saturday, Aug. 3. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/school-of-rock/

6. Des Moines Metro Opera – 2024 Festival Season. The Barber of Seville, Salome, Pélleas & Mélisande and American Apollo presented in repertory. Thru Jul 21. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/2024season/

7. Union Street Players (Pella). Grease. Jul 26-Aug 4. https://www.unionstreetplayers.com/

8. Urbandale Community Theatre. The Wizard of Oz. Jul 28-Aug 4. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

9. Ankeny Community Theatre. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Aug 2-11. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

10. Des Moines Performing Arts – Squonk Brouhaha. Aug 9-11. FREE FAMILY EVENT at Cowles Commons, downtown Des Moines. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/squonk-brouhaha/

11. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Frozen Jr. Aug 15-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-frozen-jr/

12. Java Joes (Ankeny) Broadway Cabaret – Miss Saigon Tribute plus Michael Howland’s Musical Journey. https://www.facebook.com/events/990421248665255/?ref=newsfeed

13. Des Moines Performing Arts – Moulin Rouge. Aug 20-Sep 1. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/

14. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 24. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

15. The Cloris Awards. Aug 25, 5 PM. Hoyt Sherman Theatre. https://clorisawards.org/

16. The Cloris Awards – After Party. Aug 25, 7:30 PM. Noce Jazz Club.

IV. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Iowa Exhibited. Thru Aug 15. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/now-showing#iowa-exhibited-2024

2. Des Moines Art Center. Hurricane Season – Caribbean Art + Climate Change. Thru Sep 22. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hurricane-season/

3. Des Moines Art Center. b. Robert Moore: In Loving Memory. Thru Oct 20. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

4. Des Moines Art Center. Coexist. Thru Sep 15. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/coexist/

5. Moberg Gallery. Sara Grant, New Directions. Moberg Gallery (2411 Grand Avenue, Des Moines) https://moberggallery.com/

6. Olson-Larsen Galleries – Annual Landscape Show. https://olsonlarsen.com/show/olson-larsen-galleries-annual-landscape-show-2024

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

“The Arts is a Contact Sport” (A Culture Buzz creed)

Auditions – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Witch. Jul 29, 6-9 PM. Callbacks, if needed, will be on Jul 30. Actors who cannot make this time can submit a self-tape. All self-taped auditions will be reviewed by the Director and Artistic Director. Video submissions will be accepted until 8:00 p.m. on July 29. Send video auditions to production@iowastage.org. For those who send self-tape, please fill out an audition form. Where: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Rehearsal Space, 1472 NE 69th Pl, Ste 101, Ankeny, Iowa 50021

Auditions – Des Moines Playhouse. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Jul 29 at 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/dracula-a-comedy-of-terrors/

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Pella road trip – see the musical Grease

Union Street Players (Pella). Grease. This is a great excuse to make a day trip to Pella, enjoy this quaint community’s amenities during the day, catch a meal, then enjoy the show. Jul 26-Aug 4. https://www.unionstreetplayers.com/

Iowa Artists 2024

b. Robert Moore

Now thru Oct 20, 2024 in the Linda and Tom Koehn Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2024/

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Central Iowa Democratic Socialists of America, Climate Change as Class War: Building Socialism on a Warming Planet. Jul 21, 6 PM

2. Central Avenue Presbyterian Church (3829 Grand Avenue) – Paul Kix. You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live. Jul 23, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Meet the Poets Series. Abraham Smith. Insomniac Sentinel. Steve Timm. Rule of Composition. Jul 23, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Wini Moranville. Love Is My Favorite Flavor: A Midwestern Dining Critic Tells All. Jul 24, 6:30 PM.

5. Northwest Community Center (5110 Franklin Avenue) – Austin Frerick. Barons: Money Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry. Jul 25, 6:45 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. My Life in Brutalist Architecture, John Gallaher*

2. Sleep Lake, Luke Rolfes*

3. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History, Mary Christopher* and Mike Rowley*

4. Grotesque Animal, Amy Lee Lillard*

5. Butcher, Joyce Carol Oates

6. The Archeology of a Good Ragù: Discovering Naples, My Father and Myself Volume 36, John

Domini*

7. James, Percival Everett

8. Pointe of Pride, Chloe Angyal*

9. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental

Illness, Jonathan Haidt

10. The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War, Erik Larson

*Iowa Author!

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them, How to Stop Them. Bill Eddy. This is Bill Eddy’s insightful and informative guide to meet the challenges that this growing social trend has created.

“Our New World of Adult Bullies is timely! Anyone can be bullied. Bill Eddy explains not only the damaging toxicity and effects of bullying but the psychological understanding of how to stop it. Poignant examples, from history and everyday life, bring it home. This book empowers and offers solutions instead of reactions. Much needed in a time of great divide and polarization.”

—Karyl Mcbride, Ph.D., author of Will the Drama Ever End? Untangling and Healing from the Harmful Effects of Parental Narcissism https://highconflictinstitute.com/ https://www.unhookedmedia.com/stock/p/our-new-world-of-adult-bullies

2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

4. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

