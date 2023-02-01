The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming globally through www.kfmg.org

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Stay away from those people who try to disparage your ambitions. Small minds will always do that, but great minds will give you a feeling that you can become great too.” – Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain (1835-1910), was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer. He was praised as the “greatest humorist the United States has produced,” and William Faulkner called him “the father of American literature.” Twain also said, “I came in with Halley’s Comet in 1835. It is coming again next year, and I expect to go out with it. It will be the greatest disappointment of my life if I don’t go out with Halley’s Comet. The Almighty has said, no doubt: “Now here are these two unaccountable freaks; they came in together, they must go out together.””

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Music Under the Dome – Sat Feb 11 at 4:00 PM. Roosevelt André Credit headlines “Lift Every Voice in Love,” an inspirational evening at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, with the Des Moines Community Choir and the House Wide Open Band. Lara MacLean on violin and Margaret K. Jellison on piano and organ are also featured. Credit is a Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and “Twelve Years as a Slave” artist and brings his incredible talent to Des Moines for this concert. “Roo” will also lead worship Sun Feb 12 at 10:30 AM. Free will offering for Saturday’s event, services are always free. https://dmfirstchurch.org/event/broadway-metropolitan-opera-and-twelve-years-a-slave-artist-in-concert-and-worship-feb-11-12-lift-every-voice-in-love/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Sara Routh has carved a creative journey for herself while inspiring others to pursue their passions. Listen as this gifted musician and songwriter shares candid insights into her personal journey of fulfilment. “Sara Routh brings an alluring layering of lyricism and understanding through her music. Her presence elevates any room to a more vibrant positivity.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.sararouth.com/

11:22 AM – With seductive allure, Sonali Dev brings another scintillating romance novel to readers with The Vibrant Years . Listen as Sonali shares glimpses into this story and her path of literary success in her genre. "Bursting with humor, banter, and cringeworthy first dates, Sonali Dev's The Vibrant Years is a joyful and fun read, but it's also very much a timely tale about a group of underestimated women demanding respect and embracing their most authentic selves." ―Mindy Kaling https://sonalidev.com/

11:39 AM – The Under the Dome series will take audiences to rarified heights of musical and cultural celebration on Sat Feb 11 at 4:00 PM when Lift Every Voice with Love is presented. Featuring Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and Twelve Years a Slave artist Roosevelt André Credit, this immersive celebration promises to be one of the most memorable Central Iowa has ever experienced. The event is free; goodwill donations welcomed. "Under Ben Allaway's gifted and experienced guidance, a special kind of spiritual and aesthetic programming is happening in the First United Methodist Church's Music Under the Dome series. This is don't miss programming of high acclaim." – The Culture Buzz https://dmfirstchurch.org/event/broadway-metropolitan-opera-and-twelve-years-a-slave-artist-in-concert-and-worship-feb-11-12-lift-every-voice-in-love/

12:00 PM – Opens Fri Feb 3. Tallgrass Theatre Company presents its 8 th Annual Sara Frank and Jack Balcombe Dream Project production, God of Carnage . Three members of this four-actor cast lead a lively conversation – Kim Haymes, Dan Haymes, and Michael LaDell Harris. "Tallgrass Theatre Company's Dream Project is one of America's great programming concepts – provide a track where the best theatre artists can recommend a show that Tallgrass should produce. What audiences get is superb talent, enthusiastically committed to the production, at the pinnacle of their talents." – The Culture Buzz https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

12:17 PM – Opens Fri Feb 3. August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Piano Lesson , a collaboration between Pyramid Theatre Company and the Des Moines Community Playhouse, runs Feb 3-19 in the John Viars Theater. Director and Pyramid cofounder Ken-Matt Martin brings great insights into this production and Wilson's legacy as one of America's greatest playwrights. "Greater Des Moines is fortunate to have a visionary theatre company like Pyramid based here. Add a collaboration with the venerable Des Moines Community Playhouse for the upcoming production of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, and audiences should be in eager anticipation for a special performing arts experience." – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/

12:31 PM – Celebrated Iowa artist Mary Kline-Misol presents Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library Feb 3 – Apr 20. Through the power of her imagery, Mary brings a layered and compelling vibrancy to the themes of the suffrage movement and George Washington Carver's legacy. "Mary Kline-Misol has a special gift of infusing her historic images with a depth and somber energy that beckons viewers to more completely reflect upon her subject matter." – The Culture Buzz https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

– Celebrated Iowa artist Mary Kline-Misol presents at the Clive Public Library Feb 3 – Apr 20. Through the power of her imagery, Mary brings a layered and compelling vibrancy to the themes of the suffrage movement and George Washington Carver’s legacy. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 12:45 PM – Danielle Clode PhD is a zoologist, biologist, natural history author, and animal expert based at Flinders University in Adelaide Australia, and is an award-winning author of non-fiction Australian books. She captures a compelling depth and understanding in Koala: A Natural Life and an Uncertain Future, and shares fascinating glimpses into the life and understanding of one of the world’s most beloved marsupials, the koala. “A vividly written and thoroughly researched celebration of the lives of koalas.” – David George Haskell, author of Sound Wild and Broken and The Songs of Trees https://danielleclode.com.au/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Thru Feb 5. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/forbidden-broadway-the-next-generation/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Feb 3-19. God of Carnage. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007 Des Moines Performing Arts. Feb 7-19. SIX the Musical. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/ Pyramid Theatre Company & Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb10-19. The Piano Lesson. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/ Central Iowa Blues Society – annual Blues Fest. Warm your soul at Winter Blues Fest — In the midst of winter, Iowans need something to look forward to. How about a weekend full of blues music to warm the soul? The Central Iowa Blues Society (CIBS) is hosting its 28th annual Winter Blues Fest on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. This year, 20 regional bands will provide a foot-tapping, grooving two days of rock and blues. … https://cibs.org/ https://www.dmcityview.com/…/warm-your-soul-at-winter…/ Music Under the Dome – First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, Des Moines. Sat Feb 11, 4:00 PM. Roosevelt André Credit (Broadway, Metropolitan Opera and more) headlines Lift Every Voice in Love, featuring the Des Moines Community Choir and the House Wide Open Band. https://www.facebook.com/events/845355413199774/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D Pura Social Club. Feb 11. SEASONS OF LOVE – Broadway Love Songs. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events Tallgrass Theatre Company. Sun Feb 12, 6 PM – 9 PM. Broadway Karaoke. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Celtic Music Association. The Drowsy Lads. Sa Feb 18. 8:00-10:00 PM. Franklin Junior High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/the-drowsy-lads Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library Feb 3 – Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery. Ukraine’22 Project, a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery. The Sunny Porch’s 2nd Annual Art Exhibition for Mental Wellness: Enchanted Illusion. The show features the work of Anna Marie Harrington and ten additional Iowan artists. The show focuses on mental health awareness through art. Thru Feb 3. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#sunny-porch-enchanted-illusion Des Moines Art Center. Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Heritage Art Gallery. February 9th from 6:30-8:30 to celebrate Iowa printmakers and explore printmaking’s fascinating history. Printmaking is an ever-evolving medium and can be complicated to define. Woodcut, dating back to 200 BCE, remains popular with contemporary artists. But with advances in commercial printing, printmakers are also embracing new methods and applying them on a smaller scale of image-making. Today, printmakers are even combining new and old techniques, like creating woodcuts with lasers. Our upcoming show, “Old School New School,” Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wonder of the World. Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. How I Became a Pirate. Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

2:00 PM each Sat event. $10/event; $35/series. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com, or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205. Feb 4 – Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa. Feb 11 – John David Thompson, . Feb 18 – Melissa Burdick, Brenton Arboretum. Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How a Kid from OKRA-home Became an Iowan. Des Moines Metro Opera –Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – at Central Library, Des Moines. Stephen Markley, Jan 28, 7:00 PM, The Deluge Beaverdale Books – Jolene Stratton Philo, Feb 6, 6:30 PM. See Jane Sing! Beaverdale Books – Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Nila’s Perfect Coat Beaverdale Books – Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Iowa Trouble Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders Horse, Geraldine Brooks Desert Star, Michael Connelly Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

Plus some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 book set)

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

