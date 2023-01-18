Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“We resist the notion we will become mere handfuls of dust. That’s why we want our stories to be told “that we might become breath in the mouths of others.”” – Margaret Eleanor Atwood CC, OOnt, CH, FRSC, FRSL, is a Canadian poet, novelist, literary critic, essayist, teacher, environmental activist, and inventor.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Guests on this week's show

Special Cultural Headline News:

Preview interview in today’s show West Des Moines Historical Society and the Val Air partner for exclusive advance peak

The West Des Moines Historical Society and the Val Air Ballroom will pull the curtains during a private tour Sat Jan 28 at 1pm. Built in 1939, the Val Air (301 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines) was originally an open-air music and dance venue, bringing everyone from Big Band artists such as Duke Ellington to modern acts, such as Snoop Dog. In early 2022 local music promoter Samuel Summers acquired the Val Air and the building is in the midst of extensive remodeling. Ticketholders will be given a backstage pass to see the Val Air in the midst of the remodel and hear what Mr. Summers has planned for this 83-year-old landmark. Tickets are free for members of the West Des Moines Historical Society and $20 per person for non-members. Call the WDMHS at 515.225.1286 to reserve your ticket.

Terrace Hill welcomes guests for their popular “Tea & Talk” Series beginning Feb 4.

Once again, the Terrace Hill Partnership will present the Tea & Talk series at 2:00 pm each Saturday in February. Tickets are $10 per individual session or $35 for a series pass. The speakers are donating their time, and all proceeds will benefit the gardens of Terrace Hill. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com , or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com Feb 4 – Michelle Book, Food Bank of Iowa

Hunger isn’t a problem “somewhere else;” it happens right here in Iowa. Michelle Book, CEO of Iowa Food Bank, will discuss how the organization helps meet the needs of thousands of Iowans who struggle with food insecurity.

Feb 11 – John David Thompson, Iowa Poems 175

In his book, Iowa Poems 175 , John David Thompson celebrates the people, events, places, and customs that make Iowa unique. Thompson will read excerpts and discuss his process of creating the book in honor of his beloved home state.

TCB interview: https://archive.org/details/john-d-thompson-poet.-mar-2021-iowa-poems-175-online-audio-converter.com

https://archive.org/details/john-d-thompson-poet.-mar-2021-iowa-poems-175-online-audio-converter.com Feb 18 – Melissa Burdick, Brenton Arboretum

Get a taste of spring and fine weather as Melissa Burdick talks about Brenton Arboretum and its mission for all to experience the quiet enjoyment at a living museum of trees, shrubs, and native prairie.

Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How the Kid from OKRA-homa Became an IOWAN

Elvin McDonald, one of America’s most prolific plant writers, will recount his life and career through pictures and stories. From a southern boy-genius of botany to a well-respected gardening and horticulture expert who transplanted to Iowa, Elvin’s tale will knock your stalks off!

TCB interview: https://archive.org/details/terrace-hill-gardens.-jan-2022-w.-elvin-mc-donald

https://archive.org/details/terrace-hill-gardens.-jan-2022-w.-elvin-mc-donald Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Botanical Blues begins Jan 8: Sundays through Mar 26 with shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. This event offers tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. Members have free access. Air B & B (Bob Dorr and Brendan McKnight) launch this year’s schedule of musical marvelousness. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Executive Director Gale Brubaker gives a tantalizing introduction to a rare behind-the-scenes event as the West Des Moines Historical Society teams up with historic Val Air Ballroom’s new owner, Sam Summers, who has initiated a multi-million dollar renovation of this classic landmark. Gale extends an invitation to everyone for a personal tour “behind the curtains” on Jan 28. https://www.wdmhs.org/

– Executive Director Gale Brubaker gives a tantalizing introduction to a rare behind-the-scenes event as the West Des Moines Historical Society teams up with historic Val Air Ballroom’s new owner, Sam Summers, who has initiated a multi-million dollar renovation of this classic landmark. Gale extends an invitation to everyone for a personal tour “behind the curtains” on Jan 28. https://www.wdmhs.org/ 11:11 AM – Jenna Podjasek MD leverages her career in the medical profession with an exceptional penchant for penning a medical thriller in her debut novel, Particles in the Air . Listen as Jenna shares glimpses into the plausible potential anchoring this page-turning adventure. “Particles in the Air takes the modern medical thriller to the next level, with a fast-paced, heart-pumping investigation of a suspiciously lethal outbreak in the United States. Perfectly balanced with enough twists and turns to keep you guessing until the end, Dr. Podjasek’s medical debut thriller novel grabs you from the first chapter and doesn’t let go.” — Steve Konkoly, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post Bestselling Author Of More Than Twenty Thriller Novels . https://jennapodjasek.com/

– Jenna Podjasek MD leverages her career in the medical profession with an exceptional penchant for penning a medical thriller in her debut novel, . Listen as Jenna shares glimpses into the plausible potential anchoring this page-turning adventure. https://jennapodjasek.com/ 11:25 AM – Deborah Dash Moore PhD and editor-in-chief at the Posen Library for Jewish Culture and Civilization returns to share more insights about the incredible free resource the archives of the Posen Library are. Deborah shares poignant historical stories as the Jan 27 anniversary of Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches. “The Posen Library for Jewish Culture and Civilization is one of the world’s most detailed and comprehensive archives of history covering its mission. Deborah Dash Moore is a scholar, deeply committed to preserving and sharing this wealth of history that touches all lives.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.posenlibrary.com/

– Deborah Dash Moore PhD and editor-in-chief at the Posen Library for Jewish Culture and Civilization returns to share more insights about the incredible free resource the archives of the Posen Library are. Deborah shares poignant historical stories as the Jan 27 anniversary of Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches. https://www.posenlibrary.com/ 11:41 AM – In The Girl Who Counted Numbers , Roslyn Bernstein delivers a vibrant historical fiction novel based in facts and history as a young girl determinedly pursues a family mystery. “All families must deal with the past in order to move forward, but for some families that is harder than others. Roslyn Bernstein’s beautiful new novel chronicles one family’s difficult quest for peace. Moving, nuanced and inspiring, this gripping book rings achingly true.” – Gish Jen, Author of Thank You, Mr. Nixon https://www.roslynbernstein.com/

– In , Roslyn Bernstein delivers a vibrant historical fiction novel based in facts and history as a young girl determinedly pursues a family mystery. https://www.roslynbernstein.com/ 12:00 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre prepares for its next show, Exit Laughing , opening Fri Jan 20. Listen as Director Brad Church and cast member Debbie Kinseth (“Connie”) share a raucous and delightful chat about their show. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/exit-laughing.html

– Ankeny Community Theatre prepares for its next show, , opening Fri Jan 20. Listen as Director Brad Church and cast member Debbie Kinseth (“Connie”) share a raucous and delightful chat about their show. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/exit-laughing.html 12:13 PM – Now available. Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger leads a lively conversation about another bounty of informative and insightful stories in the new issue. With a fascinating cover story on George Washington Carver, providing new insights into this major historical figure, its writer, John Skipper, leaves another star in his firmament of writing. John Skipper passed this December, leaving an incredible legacy of journalistic and feature story writing excellence. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Now available. publisher Michael Swanger leads a lively conversation about another bounty of informative and insightful stories in the new issue. With a fascinating cover story on George Washington Carver, providing new insights into this major historical figure, its writer, John Skipper, leaves another star in his firmament of writing. John Skipper passed this December, leaving an incredible legacy of journalistic and feature story writing excellence. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 12:28 PM – Jonathan Cohen’s powerful and revealing uncovering of the reality of lotteries brings its readers to cold water immersion awakening about what truly has shaped the pervasive nature of lotteries in America. For a Dollar and a Dream: “More than just fascinating history of state lotteries but a window into the nation’s hot mess of humanity: our tribal tendencies, social hierarchies, economic insecurities, political chicanery, religious delusions, aversion to taxation and deeply held beliefs about work, fate, self-reliance, and deservedness of our fortunes, good or ill.” – Michael Mechanic author of Jackpot: How the Super-Wealthy Really Live, and How Their Wealth Harms Us All https://www.jonathandcohen.com/

– Jonathan Cohen’s powerful and revealing uncovering of the reality of lotteries brings its readers to cold water immersion awakening about what truly has shaped the pervasive nature of lotteries in America. https://www.jonathandcohen.com/ 12:45 PM – Not only is Brian Freeman a prolific writer, he is an exceptional one. In his recent thriller, The Zero Night, he continues his psychological thrilling ways, drawing his readers willingly into the vibrant, evocative worlds and characters he creates. This book brings the return of his irresistible Jonathan Stride. “Freeman makes the inner lives of the Strides accessible even for newcomers, and perfectly balances plot twists and character development. Those who like their crime thrillers infused with humanity will be rewarded.” — Publishers Weekly https://bfreemanbooks.com/

Performance Arts

Ankeny Community Theatre. Jan 20-29. Exit Laughing. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog, Go! Jan Thru 22. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/go-dog-go/ Nocé. Jan 21, 7:00-9:15 PM. Gina Gedler, along with a stellar nine-piece band, and two sassy back up girls, is bringing the Fab 4 show back. www.nocedsm.com Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Jan 31-Feb 5. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/forbidden-broadway-the-next-generation/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Feb 3-19. God of Carnage. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007 Des Moines Performing Arts. Feb 7-19. SIX the Musical. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/ Pyramid Theatre Company & Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb10-19. The Piano Lesson. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/ Central Iowa Blues Society – annual Blues Fest. Warm your soul at Winter Blues Fest — In the midst of winter, Iowans need something to look forward to. How about a weekend full of blues music to warm the soul? The Central Iowa Blues Society (CIBS) is hosting its 28th annual Winter Blues Fest on Feb. 10 and 11 at the Downtown Des Moines Marriott. This year, 20 regional bands will provide a foot-tapping, grooving two days of rock and blues. … https://cibs.org/

https://www.dmcityview.com/…/warm-your-soul-at-winter…/ Pura Social Club. Feb 11. SEASONS OF LOVE – Broadway Love Songs. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Moberg Gallery. Ukraine’22 Project, a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery. The Sunny Porch’s 2nd Annual Art Exhibition for Mental Wellness: Enchanted Illusion. The show features the work of Anna Marie Harrington and ten additional Iowan artists. The show focuses on mental health awareness through art. Thru Feb 3. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#sunny-porch-enchanted-illusion Des Moines Art Center. Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Gateway Dance Theatre. Let’s Bhangra Workshop – back with a BANG! No experience necessary. Sat Jan 21 1-3 PM. After the very successful Bhangra Workshop that took place in 2022, we are back with another power-packed workshop – This time with TWO INSTRUCTORS! Pooja Mayur, our in-house Bhangra experts is being joined by a very special visiting Bhangra enthusiast and performer – Nirmal Maxwell. Both Pooja and Nirmal have been part of several competitive Bhangra Teams such as Hurrican Bhangra, Florida and Ministry of Bhangra, Chicago. https://www.gatewaydance.org/classes-2022 (note: this link does take you to the 2023 Bhangra workshop) Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wonder of the World. Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. How I Became a Pirate. Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Des Moines Metro Opera –Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – at Central Library, Des Moines. Stephen Markley, Jan 28, 7:00 PM, The Deluge Beaverdale Books – Jolene Stratton Philo, Feb 6, 6:30 PM. See Jane Sing! Beaverdale Books – Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Nila’s Perfect Coat Beaverdale Books – Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Iowa Trouble Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders Horse, Geraldine Brooks Desert Star, Michael Connelly Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

Plus some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 book set)

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

