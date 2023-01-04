The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming globally through www.kfmg.org

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day; begin it well and serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson(1803-1882), an American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist, and poet who led the transcendentalist movement of the mid-19th century.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Botanical Blues begins Jan 8: Sundays through Mar 26 with shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. This event offers tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. Members have free access. Air B & B (Bob Dorr and Brendan McKnight) launch this year’s schedule of musical marvelousness. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Ann R. Williams returns with yet another fascinating and irresistible dive into ancient history with her latest eye candy informative journey, National Geographic’s Treasures of Egypt: A Legacy in Photographs from the Pyramids to Cleopatra . Listen as Ann’s enthusiasm for her passion subject bubbles through with glimpses into the brilliant way she organizes and presents this visual exploration. “Egypt’s rich history astonishes us again and again with priceless treasures, exquisite craftsmanship, and a bounty of artifacts that enables us to envision the past with extraordinary detail. It is an epic saga 5,000 years in the making, and one that National Geographic has covered for more than a century.” https://www.amazon.com/Treasures-Egypt-Photographs-Pyramids-Cleopatra/dp/1426222637

– Ann R. Williams returns with yet another fascinating and irresistible dive into ancient history with her latest eye candy informative journey, National Geographic’s . Listen as Ann’s enthusiasm for her passion subject bubbles through with glimpses into the brilliant way she organizes and presents this visual exploration. https://www.amazon.com/Treasures-Egypt-Photographs-Pyramids-Cleopatra/dp/1426222637 11:16 AM – Harper Lee Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author James Grippando returns with a bold new thriller that asks at what price do we open our lives to Big Data. James shares enticing glimpses into his latest bestseller, sure to keep every reader turning pages as quickly as they can. “A Pandora’s box of demons. … High-stakes espionage, family drama, double crosses, noble gestures … it’s all here.” — Kirkus Reviews https://www.jamesgrippando.com/

– Harper Lee Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author James Grippando returns with a bold new thriller that asks at what price do we open our lives to Big Data. James shares enticing glimpses into his latest bestseller, sure to keep every reader turning pages as quickly as they can. https://www.jamesgrippando.com/ 11:29 AM – Now available. Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger leads a lively conversation about another bounty of informative and insightful stories in the new issue. With a fascinating cover story on George Washington Carver, providing new insights into this major historical figure, its writer, John Skipper, leaves another star in his firmament of writing. John Skipper passed this December, leaving an incredible legacy of journalistic and feature story writing excellence. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Now available. publisher Michael Swanger leads a lively conversation about another bounty of informative and insightful stories in the new issue. With a fascinating cover story on George Washington Carver, providing new insights into this major historical figure, its writer, John Skipper, leaves another star in his firmament of writing. John Skipper passed this December, leaving an incredible legacy of journalistic and feature story writing excellence. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 11:44 AM – Please note: this event has been canceled, and will be rescheduled. Watch for details. The content of this interview will still be of interest, I am sure. – John Busbee. Author of the inspirational Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Wed Jan 4 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. “Mary Potter Kenyon’s Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity is an appealing resource for anyone seeking an encouraging push to elevate their creative process. Whether new to creative exploration, or an experienced explorer, this book is a needed addition to anyone’s creative tool chest.” – The Culture Buzz https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/

– Please note: this event has been canceled, and will be rescheduled. Watch for details. The content of this interview will still be of interest, I am sure. – John Busbee. Author of the inspirational , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Wed Jan 4 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/ 12:00 PM – Opening Fri Jan 6. The Des Moines Community Playhouse’s Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre prepares to ring in the new year with a children’s book classic adapted to stage: Go, Dog, Go! This musical will captivate audiences, young and old alike, as this popular story comes to life on stage. Listen as veteran audience favorites Mary Bricker and Carol Palmer share their enthusiastic perspectives as part of this nationally recognized children’s theatre program. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/go-dog-go/

– Opening Fri Jan 6. The Des Moines Community Playhouse’s Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre prepares to ring in the new year with a children’s book classic adapted to stage: This musical will captivate audiences, young and old alike, as this popular story comes to life on stage. Listen as veteran audience favorites Mary Bricker and Carol Palmer share their enthusiastic perspectives as part of this nationally recognized children’s theatre program. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/go-dog-go/ 12:16 PM – Allan Rivlin represents a trio of contributors to the powerful Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters . Listen as Allan shares how partisan warfare and gridlock in Washington threaten to squander America’s opportunity to show the world that democracy can solve serious economic problems and ensure widely shared prosperity. His glimpses into this book’s content quickly show why this is a must-read for anyone who cares about creating a better future for next generations and our country. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign , and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/

– Allan Rivlin represents a trio of contributors to the powerful . Listen as Allan shares how partisan warfare and gridlock in Washington threaten to squander America’s opportunity to show the world that democracy can solve serious economic problems and ensure widely shared prosperity. His glimpses into this book’s content quickly show why this is a must-read for anyone who cares about creating a better future for next generations and our country. − Frances E. Lee, author, , and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ 12:32 PM – Now on exhibit – free gallery show. The beautiful Beaux Artes setting of the Heritage Art Gallery will host the return of Enchanted Illusion , an exhibition featuring the works of several award-winning Central Iowa artists, to benefit Sunny Porch. Exhibition producers Stephanie Harrington and Katheryn Anderson share insights into this show and the positivity of art in mental health. This organization springs from the loss of Anna Marie Harrington, whose artwork remains as inspiration and testament to how art can positively help with mental health. Anna’s artwork will be showcased alongside ten professional and emerging artists. “When creativity conjoins with a worthy cause, everyone benefits. Sunny Porch shines light on mental illness through art, with a compelling story to fuel its cathartic and positive efforts.” – The Culture Buzz https://sunnyporch.org/

– Now on exhibit – free gallery show. The beautiful Beaux Artes setting of the Heritage Art Gallery will host the return of , an exhibition featuring the works of several award-winning Central Iowa artists, to benefit Sunny Porch. Exhibition producers Stephanie Harrington and Katheryn Anderson share insights into this show and the positivity of art in mental health. This organization springs from the loss of Anna Marie Harrington, whose artwork remains as inspiration and testament to how art can positively help with mental health. Anna’s artwork will be showcased alongside ten professional and emerging artists. https://sunnyporch.org/ 12:48 PM – Now playing thru Jan 8 in Des Moines. Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the national touring production of Cats to town thru Jan 8. Cast member Lexi Bittner (who plays “Cassandra”) leads a lively conversation about what it’s like to be part of such an iconic musical. “Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music and stunning choreography. Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers or its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, original scenic and costume design by John Napier, all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz, all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn make this production a new Cats for a new generation.” https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cats/

– Now playing thru Jan 8 in Des Moines. Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the national touring production of to town thru Jan 8. Cast member Lexi Bittner (who plays “Cassandra”) leads a lively conversation about what it’s like to be part of such an iconic musical. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cats/ 12:56 PM – Always elevating any edition of TCB when one of her songs is scheduled, Susan Werner delights with “Florida La La La,” from her sassy, irrepressible EP, THE BIRDS OF FLRODIA. “Susan Werner’s diversity and brilliance makes listeners fall in love with her and her music every time they listen to it. A delightful immersion every adventure.” – The Culture Buzz http://susanwerner.com/music/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts. Cats. Jan 3-8. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cats/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog, Go! Jan 6-22. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/go-dog-go/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Jan 7. Broadway Karaoke. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Pura Social Club. Jan 14. Best Original Song Cabaret. https://purasocialclub.com/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Jan 20. Exit Laughing. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Comedy Series. Jan 31-Feb 5. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/forbidden-broadway-the-next-generation/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Feb 3-19. God of Carnage. https://tallgrasstheatre.thundertix.com/events/198007 Des Moines Performing Arts. Feb 7-19. SIX the Musical. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/six/ Pyramid Theatre Company & Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb10-19. The Piano Lesson. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-piano-lesson/ Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Feb 17-26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Artisan Gallery 218. “Des Moines Architectural Forms: Artist Renderings of the City” will display the impressions of Gallery partners Marybeth Heikes and Victoria Herring of various interior and exterior forms of architecture in Des Moines, continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. “A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project” continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Alison Elizabeth Taylor. The Sum of It. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Anna K. Meredith Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/alison-elizabeth-taylor-the-sum-of-it/ Des Moines Art Center. Miriam Alarcon Avila. Iowa Artists 2022. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Krause Atrium, Lower Meier Galleries, and Bookey Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2022-miriam-alarcon-avila/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Moberg Gallery. Winter Group Show 2022 will be on view through mid-January. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. How I Became a Pirate. Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Des Moines Metro Opera – Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott.

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Mary Potter Kenyon, author of Called to Be Creative, will present a free creativity workshop Wed Jan 4 at 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Robert Nandell, Jan 17, 6:30 PM. First Editions: Silent Warfare Inside a Chain-Owned Newspaper Beaverdale Books – at Central Library, Des Moines. Stephen Markley, Jan 28, 7:00 PM, The Deluge Beaverdale Books – Jolene Stratton Philo, Feb 6, 6:30 PM. See Jane Sing! Beaverdale Books – Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Nila’s Perfect Coat Beaverdale Books – Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Iowa Trouble Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders Horse, Geraldine Brooks Desert Star, Michael Connelly Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

Plus some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 book set)

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: