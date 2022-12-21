Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“We turn not older with years but newer every day.” – Emily Dickinson(1830-1886), an American poet. Little-known during her life, she has since been regarded as one of the most important figures in American poetry.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Special Cultural Headline News:

State Historical Museum offers winter break options for the entire family

Dec 27-30 – enjoy a variety of activities, including a day camp, museum collection tours and exhibit tours as well as complimentary films and drop-in activities.

https://iowaculture.gov/calendar/goldie-s-family-day-camp

https://iowaculture.gov/calendar/family-vault-tour

https://iowaculture.gov/calendar/goldie-s-winter-break-programming

Check specific calendar dates for daily programming.

11:00 AM – Now available. Abena Sankofa Imhotep crafts an engaging children's book with Omari's Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe. Beautifully and boldly illustrated, Abena's book will become a favorite to be read and re-read in family's who add this to their children's library. Abena shares insights into the timely and positive messages contained in this wonderful story. "In Abena Sankofa Imhotep's Omari's Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, she weaves meaningful messages into her special story as children – and, adults – follow Omari as he travels a path of personal illumination." – The Culture Buzz https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828641-omaris-big-tree-and-the-mighty-djembe

Miguel Luciano is an actor in the Greater Miami area, and takes time from his busy schedule to provide insights into his career, and how he uses his talents as performer, director and producer to "pay it forward" for his community. https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6600491/

Drawing from his experience in law enforcement and as a gifted fiction writer, Aaron Philip Clark delivers another tour de force in Blue Like Me. Aaron gives great insights into how he crafts his dynamic stories, and this one is another winner. "T.S. Eliot referred to it as tradition and individual talent, the manner in which new work at once honors, builds upon, and questions what has come before. Chester Himes, Richard Wright, James Baldwin–Aaron Philip Clark has been paying attention." – JAMES SALLIS, DRIVE & CHESTER HIMES: A LIFE https://www.aaronphilipclark.com/

Special appearance at Beaverdale books Jan 3. Sean Adams returns from his well-received debut, The Heap, with another delve into his newest story, The Thing in the Snow. Listen as Sean provides enticing glimpses into this captivating tale. "Sean Adams conjures stories that spring from elements of science fiction, mystery and other influences – giving readers an intriguing journey into an emerging storyteller of wonderful promise." – The Culture Buzz https://www.iamseanadams.com/

Poet David M. Perkins reads "As It Ever Rolls Over" from his recent collection, Post-Modern Blues. "Perkins' lines make the mundane significant, and we are always drawn into his work as if by a warm magic that we can trust, teeming with the language of living and loving that we can hold close without the dread of betrayal … I applaud these poems' capacity for love." - Pushcart Prize, American Book Award-winning writer Jim Barnes https://icecubepress.com/2021/09/20/post-modern-blues-2/

Special appearance Dec 15, 6:00 PM at Jasper Winery. Sonya Mack shares her intimate, heart-searing journey in This Changes Everything: When Death No Longer Has the Final Say. Sonya captures her story through a universal lens that provides insights for everyone. "Filled with light in the darkness and joy through the rain." – Elaine Marie Cooper, author of Sacred Vessels https://sonyajoymack.com/

Mary Beth Albright gifts us with a brilliant dive into food, with all of its complex benefits awaiting the conscientious consumer. Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being leads readers into a masterful understanding of the essential aspects of eating are intimately tied to our mental health, too. "Mary Beth Albright makes a compelling case that by understanding food holistically, we can unlock its potential to improve our physical and emotional well-being." – José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen https://www.marybethalbright.com/books/

Always elevating the content of any given edition of The Culture Buzz when one of her songs is included, the incomparable Susan Werner reminds us of our Iowa roots in "Iowa," from her landmark album, HAYSEED. "Susan Werner, a clever songwriter and an engaging performer, brings literacy and wit back to popular song." – The New Yorker https://susanwerner.com/

Bonnie MacBird delivers another immersive experience into a Sherlock Holmes-ian world as she channels the essence while honoring Conan Doyle's writing with her seasonal gem, What Child Is This. Listen as Bonnie delights with glimpses into the creation and development of this wonderful read. "No one can surpass Conan Doyle at his best, but a select few pastiche writers get close enough that they can almost reach out and touch the master. Bonnie MacBird is one of those writers that, in my opinion, achieves this consistently. If you need a Holmes story for Christmas (and who doesn't?) get hold of this immediately." — The Doyleockian, September 2022 https://macbird.com/

A band that will get anyone tapping their toes and jiving to their beat, the Hot Sardines share "Your Feet's Too Big," one of many great tracks in their albums. "100-year-old jazz standards get reborn." – ROLLING STONE https://hotsardines.com/

Des Moines Performing Arts. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Dec 22. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/rudolph-2022/ Pura Social Club. A Merry Little Holiday Show. Dec 23. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

Artisan Gallery 218. “Des Moines Architectural Forms: Artist Renderings of the City” will display the impressions of Gallery partners Marybeth Heikes and Victoria Herring of various interior and exterior forms of architecture in Des Moines, continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. “A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project” continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Alison Elizabeth Taylor. The Sum of It. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Anna K. Meredith Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/alison-elizabeth-taylor-the-sum-of-it/ Des Moines Art Center. Miriam Alarcon Avila. Iowa Artists 2022. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Krause Atrium, Lower Meier Galleries, and Bookey Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2022-miriam-alarcon-avila/

Heritage Art Gallery. Annual Juried Show: DSM Exhibited XXXVII (Thru Dec 30).

Des Moines Art Center. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/
Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum
The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum
Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines. I added this destination for its unique value as a "living gallery," where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble performs “Holiday Spectacular” Sun Dec 18, 3 p.m. Franklin Junior High – Large Auditorium, 48th & Franklin, Des Moines, Iowa. ADMISSION: FREE! TICKETS: Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available at the door or at www.ciwe.org

Sun Dec 18, 3 p.m. Franklin Junior High – Large Auditorium, 48th & Franklin, Des Moines, Iowa. ADMISSION: FREE! TICKETS: Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available at the door or at www.ciwe.org With Mother Nature shifting into holiday season mode, consider a short drive to Pella. Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides in Downtown Pella. Various dates through December 17. There are few things more festive than horse-drawn carriage rides! Join us for a trot aroud the town! Carriages pick up and drop off in front of the Information Windmill at the corner of Franklin Street and Main Street, directly kitty-corner from Smokey Row. No advanced reservations, tickets may be purchased at the loading zone during ride hours (Corner of Main & Franklin Streets in Central Park). $5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under; FREE under 2 years old. https://www.facebook.com/events/292423426260081/292423432926747/

There are few things more festive than horse-drawn carriage rides! Join us for a trot aroud the town! Carriages pick up and drop off in front of the Information Windmill at the corner of Franklin Street and Main Street, directly kitty-corner from Smokey Row. No advanced reservations, tickets may be purchased at the loading zone during ride hours (Corner of Main & Franklin Streets in Central Park). $5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under; FREE under 2 years old. https://www.facebook.com/events/292423426260081/292423432926747/ New Year’s Eve is fast approaching

Des Moines Symphony – welcomes the new year with its special orchestral flair. With a fresh take on the music of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more, performed by award-winning vocalist Capathia Jenkins and Tony DeSare, this New Year’s Eve Pops show, “Frank & Great Ladies of Song” will everyone into 2023 in euphoric style. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/frank-the-great-ladies-of-song/

Beaverdale Books – Sean Adams, Jan 3, 6:30 PM. The Thing in the Snow Beaverdale Books – Robert Nandell, Jan 17, 6:30 PM. First Editions: Silent Warfare Inside a Chain-Owned Newspaper Beaverdale Books – at Central Library, Des Moines. Stephen Markley, Jan 28, 7:00 PM, The Deluge Beaverdale Books – Jolene Stratton Philo, Feb 6, 6:30 PM. See Jane Sing! Beaverdale Books – Norene Paulson, Feb 8, 6:30 PM. Nila’s Perfect Coat Beaverdale Books – Tyler Granger, Feb 13, 6:30 PM. Iowa Trouble Beaverdale Books – Joy Neal Kidney, Feb 20, 6:30 PM. Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders Horse, Geraldine Brooks Desert Star, Michael Connelly Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 book set)

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz's insightful interviews for these and other authors' interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: