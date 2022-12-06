Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

BALLET DES MOINES reaches new levels of inclusiveness with this year’s Nutcracker

Ballet Des Moines’ production of The Nutcracker (performances at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre Dec 8, 9, 10, 11), including partnerships with CultureALL, Oakridge Neighborhood Services, and the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust in Algona, Iowa.

· Ballet Des Moines announces six performances of The Nutcracker at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place

· Groundbreaking partnerships with CultureALL, Oakridge Neighborhood Services and the city of Algona broadly expand access and inclusion in the arts across Iowa

· Sold-out school show invites over 1,000 school children to Hoyt Sherman Place to experiences not only ballet, but dance representing Japan, Thailand and India, in partnership with CultureALL

· Ballet Des Moines is the only professional ballet company in the state to follow in the footsteps of companies across the globe removing cultural stereotypes for a more thoughtful inclusive production of The Nutcracker

Produced by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District, your favorite local shops, restaurants and businesses will be featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and decor at each stop along the Peppermint Trail. More than 40 local businesses have already signed up to be a stop on the Peppermint Trail. Each will be celebrating in their own unique way within their business hours so that customers can participate in the event throughout the day and evening. All participating businesses and their specials will be listed on www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail.

To see all the stops on the Peppermint Trail or to sign up your business to participate, visit www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail or contact director@theavenuesdsm.com

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Behind the cultural scenes, managing support for more than 80 Greater Des Moines nonprofits, is Sally Dix, Executive Director for Bravo Greater Des Moines. Listen as she provides an invitational conversation to learn more about the dynamic and essential impact this organization has in Central Iowa. "Bravo Greater Des Moines is the cultural glue that binds so many positive elements in the community together. Their website is a veritable fount of information and resources, a gateway to the cultural vibrancy of this community." – The Culture Buzz https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Thru Dec 18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella/ Ankeny Community Theatre. She Loves Me. Thru Dec 11. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ Ballet Des Moines. The Nutcracker. Dec 8-11. Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/nutcracker2022 Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Christmas Carol. Dec 9-18. https://www.iowastage.org/achristmascarol Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre/Des Moines Community Playhouse. Hansel and Gretel interactive children’s show. Dec 9. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/hansel-and-gretel/ TeeHee’s Comedy Club. Coming off their very successful opening show, “Iowa Nice”, the Des Moines Sketch Pad returns with, “MerryThanksMas” on Sat Dec 10. Shows are at 7:00 and 9:30 PM. https://www.teeheescomedy.com/merrythanksmas Robert Thomas Dancenter. The Nutcracker. Dec 11-12. C.Y. Stephens Auditorium. https://www.center.iastate.edu/events/nutcracker-saturday-december-10-at-1-pm/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. Final Act Ensemble: Holiday Broadcast to the Troops 1943. Tue Dec 13, 7:00-9:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/fae-holiday-show-2022/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. A Very Merry Tallgrass Holiday. Dec 16-18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Des Moines Performing Arts. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Dec 22. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/rudolph-2022/ Pura Social Club. A Merry Little Holiday Show. Dec 23. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Artisan Gallery 218. “Des Moines Architectural Forms: Artist Renderings of the City” will display the impressions of Gallery partners Marybeth Heikes and Victoria Herring of various interior and exterior forms of architecture in Des Moines, continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. “A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project” continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Hold Me Closer. Thru Dec 11. John Brady Print Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hold-me-closer/ Des Moines Art Center. Alison Elizabeth Taylor. The Sum of It. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Anna K. Meredith Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/alison-elizabeth-taylor-the-sum-of-it/ Des Moines Art Center. Miriam Alarcon Avila. Iowa Artists 2022. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Krause Atrium, Lower Meier Galleries, and Bookey Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2022-miriam-alarcon-avila/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Ankeny Art Center. Members’ Art Exhibition and Reception. Thu Dec 8, 5:00 PM.

Heritage Art Gallery. Annual Juried Show: DSM Exhibited XXXVII (Thru Dec 30).

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Playhouse. The Piano Lesson. Mon Dec 5, 6:00 PM https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/august-wilsons-the-piano-lesson/ Des Moines Playhouse. The Hundred Dresses. Mon Dec 12, 6:00 PM https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-hundred-dresses/ Carousel Community Theatre. Rumors. Auditions Mon-Tue, Dec 12-13 at 7:00 PM to be held at La Vida Loca Winery in Indianola, 7852 Jesup St, Indianola, IA 50125. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble performs “Holiday Spectacular” Sun Dec 18, 3 p.m. Franklin Junior High – Large Auditorium, 48th & Franklin, Des Moines, Iowa. ADMISSION: FREE! TICKETS: Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available at the door or at www.ciwe.org

Sun Dec 18, 3 p.m. Franklin Junior High – Large Auditorium, 48th & Franklin, Des Moines, Iowa. ADMISSION: FREE! TICKETS: Tickets are required for all events. Tickets are available at the door or at www.ciwe.org With Mother Nature shifting into holiday season mode, consider a short drive to Pella. Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides in Downtown Pella. Various dates through December 17. There are few things more festive than horse-drawn carriage rides! Join us for a trot aroud the town! Carriages pick up and drop off in front of the Information Windmill at the corner of Franklin Street and Main Street, directly kitty-corner from Smokey Row. No advanced reservations, tickets may be purchased at the loading zone during ride hours (Corner of Main & Franklin Streets in Central Park). $5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under; FREE under 2 years old. https://www.facebook.com/events/292423426260081/292423432926747/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – at Jasper Winery, Dec 14, 6:00 PM. Sonya Mack. This Changes Everything: When Death No Longer Has the Final Say

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders Horse, Geraldine Brooks Desert Star, Michael Connelly Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

Plus some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 book set)

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

