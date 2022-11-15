Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“The rock of democracy will founder when people in other parts of the country or in other parties being to see each other as The Other, rather than as common citizens.” – Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), often referred to as Teddy or by his initials, T. R., was a leader in the Republican Party, and was an American politician, statesman, soldier, conservationist, naturalist, historian, and writer who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

Cultural Adventurism at its global best

John Shors is a mutli-faceted creative, basing his bestselling novels in the Far East. He expanded his talents by leveraging his knowledge, experience and familiarity with SE Asia and other exotic destinations into one of the most memorable tours anyone could experience. He has a few open places for his upcoming trip in late January to SE Asia. He also is offering some other memorable travel experiences to Bhutan, Japan, Uzbekistan, Greece, and Morocco. Find out more by contacting John at www.johnshorstravel.com.

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger returns to the show to share insights into the new issue’s cover story and how Iowa connections were much more prevalent at the OK Corral gunfight than most knew. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

Senator Phil Gramm co-authors The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate, a perspective about how the authors see statistics are skewed to present a certain view. Senator Gramm speaks frankly about the numbers as his teams interprets them. "What books do you think should be required reading? Because this book definitely makes my list. Phil Gramm, Robert Ekelund, and John Early authored this book to dispel a myth that we are often sold by the American Left. It's a must-read." ― Conservative Bookstore.Com https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538167397/The-Myth-of-American-Inequality-How-Government-Biases-Policy-Debate

M.L. Huie masterfully brings another Livy Nash mystery to readers, and Nightshade adds an exciting new tale set in the pins-and-needles era of World War II. M.L. shares glimpses into this story and its irresistible protagonist, Livy Nash. "Livy faces brutality, betrayal, double-crosses, and worse as she takes advantage of there being little honor among spies. Huie does a masterly job." – Publishers Weekly https://www.mlhuie.com/

The Gentle Guide to Des Moines Theatre is back after a COVID-induced hiatus, and Timothy Rose leads a lively conversation about the performing arts scene. https://gentleguidetheatre.com/?fbclid=IwAR2kF6TYLjHwe8tq1-xjSxhYRQcqkQfLh_483gPWK4lDN64yiWFVVejYNGA

Opening Tue Nov 22, Come From Away is a heartwarming story of people coming together in a time of crisis. Based on events from 9/11 and the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, this musical will keep reverberating in the heart and soul long past the final curtain. Listen as Harter Clingman (Ottumwa IA native who has been traveling with this show for 4 years) shares his insights about this experience. "New York Times Critics' Pick" https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/come-from-away-2022/

Jan Kaiser shares news about a great way that book lovers can not only get some wonderful titles, but help put new books into the hands of children who otherwise may not have the opportunity to get them. This project will go through November, so get to Beaverdale Books and get holiday shopping under way. https://beaverdalebooks.com/2022/10/31/november-book-drive/

Micaela Preskill is the Midwest States Advocate for E2, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding paths of success for both economy and environment. Listen as Micaela shares fascinating details about how being good to the Earth can also be good to the economy. This continued dialogue follows the interview with Bob Keefe, E2's Executive Director, and his book, Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet (check out the interview in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library). This book is both timely and essential, coming at this most pivotal moment in the battle against the climate crisis. In Climatenomics, Bob Keefe boldly lays out a framework for Washington, Wall Street, policy and business to unite in an all-hands-on-deck-approach to tackling this crisis. This is a must read for everybody who has a stake in the future of our planet and our economy." – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on Finance https://e2.org/

Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD, has written an essential resource for everyone to best understand the residual effects of trauma in HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Listen as Melissa provides some 'aha' tips and information in this conversation, and get this life resource text to be better informed. "In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide." —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine https://melissagoldbergmintz.com/

Sassy, irreverent and delivering absolutely irresistible songs, Susan Werner continues to reign supreme as The Culture Buzz preferred chanteuse with "What Did You Do to Your Face" from her EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS album. "Always an impressive songwriter, Werner continues to compose sharp, funny, compassionate lyrics, a gift rare enough to set her apart…" – The Washington Post http://susanwerner.com/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts. Come From Away. Nov 22-27. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/come-from-away-2022/ Des Moines Symphony. The Planets – experience one of the greatest symphonic blockbusters ever written. Nov 19-20. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2022-11-19/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley Thru Nov 20. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Class Act Productions, Altoona. Cinderella. Thru Nov 20. https://www.captheatre.org/main/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Artisan Gallery 218. “Des Moines Architectural Forms: Artist Renderings of the City” will display the impressions of Gallery partners Marybeth Heikes and Victoria Herring of various interior and exterior forms of architecture in Des Moines, continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. “A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project” continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Hold Me Closer. Thru Dec 11. John Brady Print Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hold-me-closer/ Des Moines Art Center. Alison Elizabeth Taylor. The Sum of It. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Anna K. Meredith Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/alison-elizabeth-taylor-the-sum-of-it/ Des Moines Art Center. Miriam Alarcon Avila. Iowa Artists 2022. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Krause Atrium, Lower Meier Galleries, and Bookey Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2022-miriam-alarcon-avila/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

Des Moines Art Center. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines. I added this destination for its unique value as a "living gallery," where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Ankeny Community Theatre. Exit Laughing. Nov 12, 13 2:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/exit-laughing.html Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Original date was Jan. 9, 2023.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ CAP Theatre. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Sat Nov 19, 9:00 AM-Noon. Check age eligibility. https://www.captheatre.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CAP-Audition-Form-Singin-in-the-Rain.pdf Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Peppermint Trail – Sat Dec 10

Produced by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District, your favorite local shops, restaurants and businesses will be featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and decor at each stop along the Peppermint Trail. More than 40 local businesses have already signed up to be a stop on the Peppermint Trail. Each will be celebrating in their own unique way within their business hours so that customers can participate in the event throughout the day and evening. All participating businesses and their specials will be listed on www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail.

To see all the stops on the Peppermint Trail or to sign up your business to participate, visit www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail or contact director@theavenuesdsm.com

Produced by The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District, your favorite local shops, restaurants and businesses will be featuring peppermint or holiday-themed specials and decor at each stop along the Peppermint Trail. More than 40 local businesses have already signed up to be a stop on the Peppermint Trail. Each will be celebrating in their own unique way within their business hours so that customers can participate in the event throughout the day and evening. All participating businesses and their specials will be listed on www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail.

To see all the stops on the Peppermint Trail or to sign up your business to participate, visit www.theavenuesdsm.com/peppermint-trail or contact director@theavenuesdsm.com

With Mother Nature shifting into holiday season mode, consider a short drive to Pella.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Downtown Pella

Various dates beginning November 12 through December 17

There are few things more festive than horse-drawn carriage rides! Join us for a trot around the town! Carriages pick up and drop off in front of the Information Windmill at the corner of Franklin Street and Main Street, directly kitty-corner from Smokey Row. No advanced reservations, tickets may be purchased at the loading zone during ride hours (Corner of Main & Franklin Streets in Central Park).

$5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under; FREE under 2 years old. https://www.facebook.com/events/292423426260081/292423432926747/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Nov 16, 6:30 PM. Don McLeese. Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety Beaverdale Books – Nov 18, 6:30 PM. Dr. Ken Duckworth. You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health – with Advice from Experts and Wisdom from Real People and Families All regional indie bookstores – Nov 26, all day. Small business Saturday and Indies First Day.

Recurring bookstore events –

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

More Than Words: Turn #Metoo into #Isaidsomething, Kirsten Anderson* World Piece: A Pie Baker’s Global Quest for Peace, Love, and Understanding, Beth M. Howard* Beyond Any Experience, Anne E. Terpstra* The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby* Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman Kiss and Tell, Adib Khorram Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy The Winners, Fredrik Backman

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/
Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/
Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/
Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/
Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/
Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/
Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/
Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

