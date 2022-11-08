Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

"The truth has no defense against a fool determined to believe a lie." – Mark Twain (1835-1910). Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer. He was praised as the "greatest humorist the United States has produced," and William Faulkner called him "the father of American literature." Twain was born shortly after an appearance of Halley's Comet, and he predicted that he would "go out with it" as well, dying the day after the comet made its closest approach to Earth.

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Celtic inspiration for the body, mind and spirit

“The Celtic music of Irish piper Tim Britton, Clear Joy, and Ben Allaway will inspire the Sunday service at First United Methodist Church in Des Moines on Nov. 13 at 10:30 am. Part of their new Music Under the Dome series, the Celtic musicians will be joined by the church’s House Wide Open Band presenting the great hymns of Ireland, Scotland and Wales on authentic instruments like the Uillean (ILL-en) pipes, penny whistle, fiddle, guitar and bodhran (BOH-rahn) or Irish drum. The finale of Ben Allaway’s HEAVEN & EARTH: Mass on the Celtic Journey will be performed by the Choir at “First Church,” where Allaway is Director of Music and Composer in Residence. Info at dmfirstchurch.org Rose Colella returns to her home state for special Nocé show

The incomparable jazz goddess comes home for a special performance at Iowa’s preeminent jazz club, Nocé, located in the heart of Des Moines. Fri Nov 11 only.

https://www.simpletix.com/e/la-vocalist-rose-colella-national-act-tick-tickets-112429 Poetry on the Prairie anchors this year’s Art on the Prairie in Perry IA

The Studio on Second (1218 Warford) will be the home for poetry readings and workshops on both Sat and Sun. Sat begins with a welcome from State Poet Laureate Deb Marquart, Kyle McCord, Paul Brooke, Marc Dickinson and Dawn Terpstra. For more information about all the events that will be offered during the weekend, visit: www.artontheprairie.org 15th Annual National Immigrant Entrepreneur Summit (IES)

You are cordially invited to the 15th Annual National IES. Nov 19, 2022 at the FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy, Ankeny, IA 50023. 8:30am – 5:00pm

Sessions are available to view online at https://iesusa.org/product/15th-annual-national-ies/. You can also get your tickets there. $70.00

Please RSVP by November 11th

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/789089522236649

11:00 AM – Suzanne Parry anchors her historic novel with a captivating grandmother/granddaughter duo in Lost Souls of Leningrad . Listen as Suzanne shares what her research uncovered in this wrenching tale imagining what her characters endured during one of WW II’s most horrific battle regions. “ Told with the authority that only a scholar can provide, combined with the chops of a natural storyteller, this book is a can’t-put-down triumph.” — Suzy Vitello, author of Faultland, The Empress Chronicles, and The Moment Before https://suzanneparrywrites.com/

– Suzanne Parry anchors her historic novel with a captivating grandmother/granddaughter duo in . Listen as Suzanne shares what her research uncovered in this wrenching tale imagining what her characters endured during one of WW II’s most horrific battle regions. “ https://suzanneparrywrites.com/ 11:16 AM – What a Trip is a flashback novel set in the tempestuous 1960s, and Susen Edwards brings vibrant elements of that era to life in her story. Susen shares the evolution of how her appealing novel developed. “…flavorful, a balanced story that brims with realism and features intelligently written characters.” – Reader’s Favorite, 5-star review http://www.susenedwardsauthor.com/

– is a flashback novel set in the tempestuous 1960s, and Susen Edwards brings vibrant elements of that era to life in her story. Susen shares the evolution of how her appealing novel developed. http://www.susenedwardsauthor.com/ 11:32 AM – Whisking us back in time to the Gatsby era, Libby Sternberg expands on the enigmatic title character in her irresistible novel, Daisy . Giving us glimpses into the story and history, Libby leads a lively conversation. “The author writes with a poised composure that reads like a continuation of Fitzgerald’s prose…(and) reconstructs a timeless American novel by adding compassion to Fitzgerald’s superficial relationships…A delightful portrayal of a female character claiming the story as her own, repossessing her own voice.” – Publishers Weekly BookLife Prize Contest http://www.libbysternberg.com/

– Whisking us back in time to the Gatsby era, Libby Sternberg expands on the enigmatic title character in her irresistible novel, . Giving us glimpses into the story and history, Libby leads a lively conversation. http://www.libbysternberg.com/ 11:46 AM – This Sat-Sun only. Art on the Prairie returns full force in Perry IA this weekend, drawing cultural adventurers from near and far to experience a vast creative immersive experience. Lynsi Pasuti shares brief enticements, as the community presents a gathering of creatives in a most compelling cultural environment for two days filled with free experiences. “For the duration of Art on the Prairie and all this signature event offers, no community in America has a higher cultural quotient than Perry, Iowa. This is a fantastic, immersive experience, and is a must-do on anyone’s cultural bucket list.” – The Culture Buzz http://www.artontheprairie.org/

– This Sat-Sun only. Art on the Prairie returns full force in Perry IA this weekend, drawing cultural adventurers from near and far to experience a vast creative immersive experience. Lynsi Pasuti shares brief enticements, as the community presents a gathering of creatives in a most compelling cultural environment for two days filled with free experiences. http://www.artontheprairie.org/ 12:00 PM – This Sunday only. Ben Allaway brings new inspirational musical energy to Des Moines’ oldest church, Des Moines First United Methodist, welcoming the community to sate their cultural and spiritual appetite this Sun Nov 13 when their 10:30 AM service is anchored by some of the region’s greatest Celtic musicians and music. Great hymns of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be accompanied by authentic Celtic instrumentation as a new tradition – Music Under the Dome – continues to inspire and delight.

– This Sunday only. Ben Allaway brings new inspirational musical energy to Des Moines’ oldest church, Des Moines First United Methodist, welcoming the community to sate their cultural and spiritual appetite this Sun Nov 13 when their 10:30 AM service is anchored by some of the region’s greatest Celtic musicians and music. Great hymns of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be accompanied by authentic Celtic instrumentation as a new tradition – Music Under the Dome – continues to inspire and delight. https://dmfirstchurch.org/

12:13 PM – This Fri-Sat-Sun only. Anchoring this year’s Art on the Prairie is Poetry on the Prairie, featuring one of the greatest 3-day gathering of Iowa poets ever assembled. Catch many details as key organizers of this program, Dawn Sly-Terpstra (from sponsoring Iowa Poetry Association), Jan Kaiser (from book sponsor Beaverdale Books), and Kelsey Bigelow (slam poet presenter and organizer) share many reasons to attend this event.

– This Fri-Sat-Sun only. Anchoring this year’s Art on the Prairie is Poetry on the Prairie, featuring one of the greatest 3-day gathering of Iowa poets ever assembled. Catch many details as key organizers of this program, Dawn Sly-Terpstra (from sponsoring Iowa Poetry Association), Jan Kaiser (from book sponsor Beaverdale Books), and Kelsey Bigelow (slam poet presenter and organizer) share many reasons to attend this event. http://www.artontheprairie.org/poetry.html

12:29 PM – Now available. Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger returns to the show to share insights into the new issue’s cover story and how Iowa connections were much more prevalent at the OK Corral gunfight than most knew. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Now available. publisher Michael Swanger returns to the show to share insights into the new issue’s cover story and how Iowa connections were much more prevalent at the OK Corral gunfight than most knew. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 12:44 PM – In White Flag: A Memoir, Judy Mandel seeks an understanding of substance use disorder as the she struggles to save her beloved niece and fulfill the deathbed promise to her sister. Judy gives us an introduction to the poignant, moving accounting of this journey, one that all should read to better understand this national problem that can become so intensely personal. “We rarely know the deeper ramifications through people’s lives. Judy L. Mandel’s book White Flag shows us the true story of how the same tragedy I drew from for In the Unlikely Event Spiraled through her family, giving a glimpse of the way trauma can be felt for generations.” – Judy Blume https://judymandel.com/

Comedy XPeriment. Short and long-form comedy improv. Nov 11-12, Stoner Studio Theatre. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/CXP-November-22/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley Thru Nov 20. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Class Act Productions, Altoona. Cinderella. Thru Nov 20. https://www.captheatre.org/main/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Thru Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Des Moines Performing Arts. Come From Away. Nov 22-27. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/come-from-away-2022/ Des Moines Symphony. The Planets – experience one of the greatest symphonic blockbusters ever written. Nov 19-20. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2022-11-19/

Artisan Gallery 218. “Des Moines Architectural Forms: Artist Renderings of the City” will display the impressions of Gallery partners Marybeth Heikes and Victoria Herring of various interior and exterior forms of architecture in Des Moines, continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. “A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project” continues through Dec 31. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Hold Me Closer. Thru Dec 11. John Brady Print Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/hold-me-closer/ Des Moines Art Center. Alison Elizabeth Taylor. The Sum of It. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Anna K. Meredith Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/alison-elizabeth-taylor-the-sum-of-it/ Des Moines Art Center. Miriam Alarcon Avila. Iowa Artists 2022. Thru Jan 15, 2023. Krause Atrium, Lower Meier Galleries, and Bookey Gallery. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/iowa-artists-2022-miriam-alarcon-avila/

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

Ankeny Community Theatre. Exit Laughing. Nov 12, 13 2:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/exit-laughing.html Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Original date was Jan. 9, 2023.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ CAP Theatre. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. Sat Nov 19, 9:00 AM-Noon. Check age eligibility. https://www.captheatre.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CAP-Audition-Form-Singin-in-the-Rain.pdf Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

With Mother Nature shifting into holiday season mode, consider a short drive to Pella.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Downtown Pella

Various dates beginning November 12 through December 17

There are few things more festive than horse-drawn carriage rides! Join us for a trot around the town! Carriages pick up and drop off in front of the Information Windmill at the corner of Franklin Street and Main Street, directly kitty-corner from Smokey Row. No advanced reservations, tickets may be purchased at the loading zone during ride hours (Corner of Main & Franklin Streets in Central Park).

$5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under; FREE under 2 years old. https://www.facebook.com/events/292423426260081/292423432926747/

Art on the Prairie, Perry IA – Nov 11, 12, 13. One of Iowa’s largest gatherings of poets will fill a compelling schedule over one evening and two days of poetic immersion. http://www.artontheprairie.org/poetry.html Beaverdale Books – Nov 12, 2:30 PM. Daniel Henderson. Confessions of a Recovering Evangelical: Overcoming Fear and Certainty to Find Faith Through Doubt and Questioning Artisan Gallery 218 – Nov 14, 7:30 PM. Rob Sand. The Winning Ticket Beaverdale Books – Nov 15, 6:30 pm. Mary Helen Stefaniak. The World of Pondside & The Six-Minute Memoir: Fifty-Five Short Essays on Life Franklin School, NW entrance 48th & Franklin Avenue – Nov 15, 6:30 PM. Abena Sankofa Imhotep. Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe. Meet author and illustrator.

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

More Than Words: Turn #Metoo into #Isaidsomething, Kirsten Anderson* World Piece: A Pie Baker’s Global Quest for Peace, Love, and Understanding, Beth M. Howard* Beyond Any Experience, Anne E. Terpstra* The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby* Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman Kiss and Tell, Adib Khorram Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* Dinners with Ruth, Nina Totenberg I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy The Winners, Fredrik Backman

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: