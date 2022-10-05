Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“You express, when you sing, your soul in song. And when you get together with a group of other singers, it becomes more than the sum of the parts. All of those people are pouring out their hearts and souls in perfect harmony, which is kind of an emblem for what we need in this world, when so much of the world is at odds with itself . . . to express, in symbolic terms, what it’s like when human beings are in harmony.” – John Rutter (b. 1945), an English composer, conductor, editor, arranger, and record producer, mainly of choral music.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Bread & Puppet: Apocalypse Defiance Circus

The Woodland Realm urban garden and Group Creative Services are thrilled to host world-renowned, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater on their fall tour with their latest production, The Apocalypse Defiance Circus. Wed Oct 5, 2022 at 6 PM. After the show Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli and do a talk-back. Admission is free, donations for the performers accepted. Suggested $10-$25. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating (chairs, blankets). Des Moines Biergarten will be open before, during, and after the performance with drinks and snacks available for purchase (brats and pretzels). Rain location: Franklin Jr High event center. https://www.facebook.com/events/793198728550933/?active_tab=discussion Mainframe Studios FIRST FRIDAY

Host: Mainframe Studios and Community Support Advocates

Time: 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM, No admission cost

MOMENTUM ART EXHIBITION | 18th Annual Works of Growth & Recovery juried exhibition featuring Central Iowa artists living with disabilities or mental illness.

Mainframe Studios is excited to partner with Community Support Advocates for a barrier-free First Friday as we take steps to improve accessibility. In addition to live and virtual viewing options, promotional materials are designed using Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines for printed materials. Artworks will be accompanied by recorded artwork descriptions. Add food and drink available from Tangerine Food Company, dozens of artist open studios, and the sublime aesthetics of one of America’s great cultural centers, and First Friday is a great way to begin a weekend. Iowa Stage Theatre Company

2023 Season unveiling. Iowa Stage shifts its season to a calendar year one, and will reveal its 2023 season Oct 6, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Decades, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. This complimentary event is open to all. Please register at SURVEYMONKEY.COM/R/ISTCRSVP. The 14th annual Iowa City Book Festival features readings, discussions, exhibits and more from Sep 28-Oct 13. Highlights of the festival include appearances by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anthony Doerr, Paul Engle Prize winner Rebecca Solnit, National Book Award finalist Jerald Walker, University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop director Lan Samantha Chang and more. www.iowacitybookfestival.org. For additional information, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iowacitybookfestival, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/iowacitybookfest.

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – The new Iowa History Journal is out, and Don Doxsie’s cover story is another brilliant immersion into Iowa’s fascinating and appealing past. “Trice-Slater: CyHawk Gridiron Legends” takes readers well beyond football into cultural and societal explorations. The rest of the issue includes fascinating stories about tent theatre, Waterloo’s Gem Donut Machine, Cheryl Mullenbach’s and Arvid Huisman’s columns, and more. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

Performance Arts

Ankeny Community Theatre. Borrowed Beats. Thru Oct 9. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/borrowed-beats.html Iowa Stage Theatre Company. 2023 Season announcement party, as ISTC switches to a calendar year season format. Thu Oct 6, 5:00 PM. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. Free. https://www.iowastage.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Sister Act Jr. Oct 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/sister-act-jr Des Moines Performing Arts. The Book of Mormon. Oct 7-9. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-book-of-mormon/ Ames Town & Gown. Oct 13, 7:00 PM. OPENS 2022-23 SEASON WITH UNIQUE DUO, BRIDGET KIBBEY, harp ~ ALEXI KENNEY, violin. MARTHA-ELLEN TYE RECITAL HALL, IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY. www.amestownandgown.org. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Annie Jr. Oct 14-16. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-annie-jr/ Ballet Des Moines. Salem – World Premiere. Oct 20-29 in the Stoner Theater. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/salem/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Steel Magnolias. Oct 21-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 Pura Social Club. Disney Villain Cabaret. Oct 22. https://www.facebook.com/events/1036089073722927?ref=newsfeed Des Moines Performing Arts. Fiddler on the Roof. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/fiddler-on-the-roof/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Comedy Series. The Crown – LIVE!. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-crown-live/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Oct 28-Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. performs “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. Free, but patrons should register for tickets in advance. https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Momentum Art. Works of Growth & Recovery. Oct 7 as part of Mainframe Studio’s October First Friday. https://teamcsa.org/exhibition/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project. Mary Kline-Misol. Thru Dec 31. Artist’s reception Fri Oct 14, 5-9 PM. https://www.artisangallery218.com/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Check these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog Go! Nov 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/go-dog-go/ Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Original date was Jan. 9, 2023. Details will be posted at https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The first-ever IOWA ROOTS ROUND will be hitting stages beginning Oct. 20 in Des Moines, IA and running shows across Iowa. Don’t miss your opportunity to see 3 Iowa acts on stage, swapping songs and stories in this unique event!! Tickets are on sale now!!

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty Music and Royce Johns:

Oct. 20 – Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA

Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/

– Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/ Oct. 21 – The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA

Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/

– The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/ Oct. 22 – CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA

Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round

– CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round Oct. 23 – What Cheer Opera House, What Cheer, IA

Link: https://www.whatcheeroperahouse.com/Tickets_RootsRound.htm

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Kathryn Severing Fox:

Oct. 27 – Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA

Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round

– Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round Oct. 28 – Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA

Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad…

– Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad… Oct. 29 – Byron’s, Pomeroy, IA

Link: https://www.byrons-bar.com/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Oct 7, 6:30 PM. Anne E. Terpstra, Beyond Any Experience Beaverdale Books – Oct 10, 6:30-7:00 PM. Darcy Maulsby. The Lincoln Highway. Beaverdale Books – Oct 11, 6:30 PM. Beth Howard. World Piece: A Pie Baker’s Global Quest for Peace, Love, and Understanding Beaverdale Books – Oct 16, 2:00-3:00 PM. Adib Khorram. Kiss & Tell. Beaverdale Books – Oct 19, 7:00-8:00 PM. Lan Samantha Chang. The Family Chao. Beaverdale Books – Oct 23, 1:00-2:00 PM. Christer Sturmark. To Light the Flame of Reason. Artisan Gallery 218 – Oct 24, 6:30-8:00 PM. Kay Fenton Smith & Carol McGarvey. Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions Beaverdale Books – Oct 28, 6:30 PM. Anne Winkler-Morey. Allegiance to Winds & Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States Beaverdale Books – Nov 3, 6:30 PM. Phil Adamo. The Medievalist Beaverdale Books – Nov 9, 6:30 PM. Madison Traviss. Indi Meets Washington Artisan Gallery 218 – Nov 14, 7:30 PM. Rob Sand. The Winning Ticket

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone's reading!

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Finding Turtle Farm, Angela Tedesco* Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* and Candace Camling** Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton* Heart Songs, Dennis Maulsby* Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid Horse, by Geraldine Brooks, She Said, He Said: Money, Scott Galenbeck*

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. (P)luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World. Blair Sadler and twin brother, Alfred, the dynamic medical doctor-lawyer team, infuse their invaluable resource with vital information that is applicable even beyond the world of just healthcare. https://www.pluckthebook.com/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: