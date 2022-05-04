Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“I don’t think writers are sacred, but words are. They deserve respect. If you get the right ones in the right order, you can nudge the world a little or make a poem which children will speak for you when you’re dead.” – Sir Tom Stoppard (b. 1937), a Czech-born British playwright and screenwriter.

Special Cultural Headline News:

First Friday – Mainframe Studios, 900 Keo Way

5:00-9:00 PM. Free and open to the public. Join Mainframe Studios and City Sounds for their annual public piano unveiling. See City Sounds painted pianos before they take their places throughout the city, and vote for your favorite design. If that doesn’t strike a chord with you, we’ve got even more planned: Time/paper/sound exhibit by 25 ISU students; #knowjustice annual exhibition by ArtForce Iowa; open studios on four floors, food and drink by Tangerine Food Company.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/events/may-first-friday-going-public/

Since 2014, Art Week Des Moines has been dedicated to broader participation and support for our local art scene. New this year, the program focuses on neighborhood activations.

Concentrating on one neighborhood each day brings art to new and unexpected places with concentrated activity and attention for our artist neighbors. For those interested in exhibiting, organizing, hosting, or making something during art week, share what’s on your mind in your application.

Note: You can certainly activate near or far from these areas; Art Week Des Moines is still here to lift you up during Art Week.

Note also: Your entry can be aspirational. Tell us where you think you want to be, and Group will work to connect you with potential venues.

https://artweekdesmoines.com/submit/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Lisa Hendrickson’s fascinating historical telling of three generations of strong women in the West will captivate. Burning the Breeze: Three Generations of Women in the American West reads like an action epic, but is based on the real lives of these fascinating women. Listen as she shares some exciting bits that will entice you to read this gem. “The framing of America would have been a fragile structure had it not been for the countless women who blazed trails, making this a more vibrant country. Lisa Hendrickson captures such an extended narrative through three generations of women in America’s West.” – The Culture Buzz

https://lisahendricksoncommunications.com/about/work/

11:16 AM – After a career as a flight attendant, Ann Hood eventually captured a delightfully illuminating perspective in Fly Girl: A Memoir . She provides that 'behind the curtain' understanding and experience of what her life jetting around the world for TWA was about, and we are taken along for a marvelous ride. "…named one of Spring 2022's "Most Anticipated Books" by Apple Books"

https://www.annhood.us/

https://www.annhood.us/

11:31 AM – Young reader and historical author Cheryl Mullenbach's memorable exploration into one of America's challenging times is described with appealing clarity in her book, "The Great Depression." "With her gift of storytelling and her soul immersed in the wonder of history, Cheryl Mullenbach delivers another enticing invitation for young readers to understand the history that impacted their families. 'The Great Depression' is another such journey of great insight and clarity." -The Culture Buzz

http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

11:42 AM – Having created one of the most fascinating and complex heroes in his genre, Robert McCaw brings Koa Kāne into another thrilling case, and delivers another marvelous page-turner in the process. Listen as he shares bits and pieces of Koa, and this latest bestseller, Treachery Times Two. "McCaw ably blends police procedural, espionage thriller, and guilt-ridden personal saga. Readers will look forward to Koa's further adventures." — Publishers Weekly

https://robertbmccaw.com/

https://robertbmccaw.com/

– Having created one of the most fascinating and complex heroes in his genre, Robert McCaw brings Koa Kāne into another thrilling case, and delivers another marvelous page-turner in the process. Listen as he shares bits and pieces of Koa, and this latest bestseller, https://robertbmccaw.com/ 11:57 AM – Poet John D. Thompson reads “Avocado Kitchens” from his new collection, Whatever Happened to Baby Boom?

11:57 AM – Poet John D. Thompson reads "Avocado Kitchens" from his new collection, Whatever Happened to Baby Boom?

12:00 PM – Girls' Weekend 2: The Bachelorette Party opened this past weekend. Here is a conversation with its author, Karen Schaeffer, and the world premiere's director, Kathy Pingel. The show runs through May 15. "Girls' Weekend 2: The Bachelorette Party will whisk its audiences into a whirlwind of humor, delight and theatrical escapism at its best." – The Culture Buzz

https://www.iowastage.org/girls-weekend-2

https://www.iowastage.org/girls-weekend-2

12:16 PM – Jeff Stein, noted historian and broadcast professional, penned a 3-part series for Iowa History Journal , "Making Waves: Centennial in Iowa Radio Stations." He continues the conversation about this compelling, story-filled series, giving us a few more glimpses into a fascinating century of radio broadcast history.

http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

12:32 PM – John D. Thompson chats about his latest collection, the thematic and reminiscent collection of poetry in Whatever Happened to Baby Boom? John has a delightful penchant to capturing the themes he writes about, and this gem is sure to put a smile on the faces of Baby Boomers as well as those who need a better understanding of that monumental era in America.

https://www.amazon.com/Whatever-Happened-Baby-David-Thompson/dp/1732866546/ref=pd_sim_sccl_2_2/137-3107971-8349704?pd_rd_w=LQ2IV&pf_rd_p=dee70060-7c6d-4721-a321-50a27281cd22&pf_rd_r=AST1W0B5DM3H13NWN5F7&pd_rd_r=2444bb34-5251-4fd7-b393-5e49ac0852eb&pd_rd_wg=s9HWS&pd_rd_i=1732866546&psc=1

https://www.amazon.com/Whatever-Happened-Baby-David-Thompson/dp/1732866546/ref=pd_sim_sccl_2_2/137-3107971-8349704?pd_rd_w=LQ2IV&pf_rd_p=dee70060-7c6d-4721-a321-50a27281cd22&pf_rd_r=AST1W0B5DM3H13NWN5F7&pd_rd_r=2444bb34-5251-4fd7-b393-5e49ac0852eb&pd_rd_wg=s9HWS&pd_rd_i=1732866546&psc=1

12:43 PM – Art Week Des Moines happens towards the end of June, and is a cultural and celebratory immersion into artistic expressiveness and diversity Listen as the two key drivers of this project, Teva Dawson and Rachel Buse, provide glimpses into this event, inviting artists, patrons, and communities embrace this marvelous happening. This year's event will focus on seven neighborhoods throughout Des Moines. "Art Week Des Moines is, quite simply, a vital component for making great communities better." – The Culture Buzz

https://artweekdesmoines.com/

https://artweekdesmoines.com/

Performance Arts

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Girls’ Weekend 2 – The Bachelorette Party thru May 15. https://www.iowastage.org/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre (Des Moines Community Playhouse). Pippi Longstocking the Musical thru May 8. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/pippi-longstocking-2/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Tiny Beautiful Things thru May 15. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Des Moines Performing Arts. HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. May 17 – Jun 5. (Interview with Jared Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr) https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-hamilton/ The premiere staged reading of the new Robert John Ford musical comedy “Rolf(e)” will be presented in two performances (2:00pm & 7:00pm) on Saturday, May 21 at the Iowa State Historical Building auditorium in Des Moines. The reading is free and open to the public, but because seating is limited, I strongly recommend reserving tickets in advance by clicking on the link below. I hope you’ll be a part of the first audience for this show! For more info, visit https://www.robertjohnford.com/rolfe.

Visual Arts

Plymouth Congregational Church Art Gallery. A new, multimedia art exhibition titled FEEL, by American-born artist Jill Wells, will be on display thru July 3 at the Plymouth Gallery, Plymouth Congregational Church, 4126 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312. The opening reception of the exhibition is on Sat May 7, from 6.00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (CST), free and open to the public. Artisan Gallery 218. Mary Kline-Misol’s The GAIA Project – A Climate Crisis Dialogue All Gallery Exhibit. Thru Jun 30.https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. Art Exhibit: ‘Immersive’ thru June 5. 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines. Follow a path from darkened space to darkened space where each one is filled with different combinations of light, color and sound.www.desmoinesartcenter.org Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of many days of visual arts immersion at the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines.1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines.https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

AgArt. Call for Art: Foodways and Social Justice: an anthology of art, poetry and information about socially-just food production, is seeking B&W art related to food and agriculture, especially from rural and BIPOC artists involved in foodways and social justice. Stipend for each work selected: $50, plus unlimited access to books at wholesale price. Submit: * Black & white photo of art (600 ppi for 1-bit B&W line art; 300 ppi for 8-bit grayscale continuous tone image). Prefer portrait-oriented art. * Bio of artist, 40 words or less, third person, one media link. * Optional description of art, 150 words or less.

https://www.nature-culture.net/calls-for-submissions Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Theatre Midwest. https://www.theatremidwest.org/auditions.html Urbandale Community Theatre. (Summer 2022 – Bye Bye Birdie) https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The Okoboji Writers’ Retreat – Sep 19-21, 2022. This has become the must-attend event for writers to learn and network. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/the-okoboji-writers-retreat/ Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Franklin School, 4801 Franklin – May 5, 7:00 PM. Lauren Groff, Matrix. AViD Author Series Storyhouse Bookpub – Saturdays. 11:00 AM, Saturday Storytimes. Beaverdale Books – May 7, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. Read Aloud Day. Children’s authors gather in celebration of Children’s Book Week. Beaverdale Books at Jay Spence Shelter in Greenwood Park (4500 Grand Avenue – next door to Bergman Academy) May 12, 5:00-7:00 PM. Poetry & Pie in the Park. Diane Glass & Pat Boddy, The Heart Hungers for Wilderness. Beaverdale Books – May 12, 6:30-8:00 PM. Rachel Mans McKenney, The Butterfly Effect. Beaverdale Books – May 16, 6:30-8:00 PM. Hugh R. Stone, Wrestling on Starry Nights. Beaverdale Books – May 18, 6:30-8:00 PM. Ellie Brooks, Amanda’s Journey: A DNA Adventure. Beaverdale Books – May 19, 6:30-8:00 PM. Poetry Readings, Andrea Carter Brown & Debra Marquart, September 12 and The Night We Landed on the Moon. Beaverdale Books – May 22, 2:00-3:00 PM. Children’s author Mark Ceilley, Cinderelliot: A Scrumptious Fairytale.

Don’t Feed the Elephants!: Overcoming the Art of Avoidance to Build Powerful Partnerships, Sarah Noll Wilson* Being Non-Essential, Madhu Raghavendra Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel Good Meals: A Cookbook, Tieghan Gerard The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* The Butterfly Effect, Rachel Mans McKenny* Matrix, Lauren Groff Maus, Art Spiegelman

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Don’t Feed the Elephant! Overcoming the Art of Avoidance to Build Powerful Relationships is a fully digestible and sage guide in how to eat that elephant – one bite at a time. By Sarah Noll Wilson of SNoW Co. https://sarahnollwilson.com/elephants/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ How to F*ck Up Your Startup: The Science Behind Why 90% of Companies Fail – and How You Can Avoid It. Kim Vhidkjaer captures his mistakes and successes in a compelling handbook for startup success. https://kimhvidkjaer.com/

Performing Arts Organizations:

