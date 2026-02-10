What would my old Cousin Joe say about today’s Uncle Sam?

My ancestors trace their roots in America to before the days the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence.

You may have seen my distant cousin, Joseph Hewes, in the massive painting hanging in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. It shows colonial leaders including Cousin Joe presenting the Continental Congress with that declaration of their discontent with King George III and British rule.

Hewes, a merchant, was 46 years old when he signed the most famous document in our nation’s history. In the eyes of the king, Hewes and the other signers were insurrectionists and instigators.

Because of this, Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying, “We must all hang together, or most assuredly we will all hang separately.”

One goal of Cousin Joe and the other Founders in establishing the United States of America was to prevent a concentration of power in a monarch. They had experienced the unchecked authority of a king and wanted no more of it.

So, what would my rebellious ancestor and his compatriots from 1776 think about the course of human events in 21st century America? Would they speak or act against present-day government leaders who have divided and not united us?

The Founders felt strongly that people in all walks of life and all uniforms of dress should have the power to voice opinions about their government.

Cousin Joe would have been more open-minded than our current president when Olympic skier Hunter Hess told reporters in Italy last week, “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of. Wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Our president, who doesn’t see things the same way our Founders would, called Hess “a real loser” instead of embracing his freedom to speak.

The disconnect between our Founding Fathers and today’s president goes beyond rhetoric. It’s my hunch the current state of affairs in the nation they birthed would alarm our Founders.

Such as: