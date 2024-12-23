Government should not pick which religions to favor

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration recently revoked permission for the Satanic Temple of Iowa to place a display in the Capitol and host a holiday celebration around it. The government said the event would harm minors.

A year ago, the governor took the opposite stance on the Satanic Temple’s holiday display. Although she said in 2023 that it was “absolutely objectionable,” she explained then why the display was allowed: “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display.”

The reaction from Reynolds’ faithful supporters was quick back then. A state representative called the 2023 display unconstitutional. Some critics said tolerance has its limits. One conservative commentator said, “Promoting evil isn’t freedom of speech.”

That was then. Now is now. The Reynolds administration moved from private prayer against last year’s display to state action this year.

Yet, the First Amendment did not change in the past 12 months. But Reynolds’ views of freedom of speech and freedom of religion certainly sound different. They sound like a politician now guided by the views of her faithful, not by the meaning of the First Amendment.

Adam Steen, a Reynolds’ appointee who heads the Department of Administrative Services, explained that he banned the Satanic Temple from erecting its display this year and holding its holiday celebration in the Capitol because “the totality of the event,” in his judgment, would “include elements that are harmful to minors.”

Reynolds elaborated in a statement: “The Iowa State Capitol complex is a place that is open to the public, where children and families routinely visit. Because of this, the state’s event policy takes into consideration conduct that would be harmful to minors. This satanic event, which specifically targets children, is harmful to minors and so it was denied.”

The organizers’ description of their “Satanic Holiday Joy” celebration does not come near the governor’s view of the event. In a post on Facebook, organizers wrote, “Our goal was to promote tolerance and acceptance of diverse religious beliefs, with a theme of finding light in the darkness and welcoming the darkest nights of the year with joy and camaraderie.”

The statement added: “As a peaceful law-abiding organization, we will embody the spirit of wisdom and compassion in the face of injustice.”

Kim Reynolds and Adam Steen lack the authority to decide what constitutes a religion or which faith groups are worthy of access to the Iowa Capitol and which are not. The First Amendment requires even-handed treatment of everyone.

As organizers explained, the only difference between the traditional Christmas celebrations that occur inside the Capitol and the Satanic Temple’s event is that one is about celebrating Jesus, while one is not.

Iowa is not alone in facing this controversy. A holiday display by the Minnesota Satanists was vandalized this month at the State Capitol in St. Paul. A spokesman for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the governor does not agree with the display. But the official told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “The First Amendment means that he does not police speech in the State Capitol. That’s true whether it’s a religious display, a political protest, or a Minnesotan advocating for a policy.”

Steen, the Iowa official who nixed the Satanic Temple event this year, apparently based his decision on organizers’ plans for costumed characters around the display to carry sticks as symbolic weapons. And Steen believed either the sticks or the images could harm children.

There is certain amount of irony in the position of state officials. State government is disregarding the First Amendment and prohibiting a religious display that does not square with the religious views of the governor and Steen. In contrast, officials often point to the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms as the reason for not doing more to combat the danger of school schoolings.

There have been far more students killed or wounded in gun violence in Iowa public schools than in celebrations hosted by the Satanic Temple at a government building.

What this boils down to is the group’s name. Were the Satanic Temple called the People’s Faith Community, it is unlikely public outcry would follow.

The seven tenets of the Satanic Temple include this one that might help guide Governor Reynolds and Director Steen: “People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.”