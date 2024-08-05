No bragging on this Olympics Iowa angle

During the 40 years I was a newspaper editor/manager, I strived to ensure the staff incorporated context into their articles. Sometimes, in a journalistic shorthand, that was described “the Iowa angle.”

If there was a mass murder in Iowa, I would dip into my stash of clippings and find the list of the worst mass killings in Iowa history. That allowed us to give context to the magnitude of the tragedy.

The same with tornadoes and floods. How does the number of deaths compare with the worst of these nightmares we have experienced in the past?

During the Vietnam war, and later during the Gulf wars, we turned to bound desk calendars where we pasted clippings to track the running tally of deaths of Iowa soldiers.

So, over this past weekend a friend and I pawed through statistics to provide important Iowa context when Belgium’s mixed relay triathlon team pulled out of the Olympic competition in Paris.

Belgium’s decision was made after one of its athletes became ill and was hospitalized, reportedly for an E. coli infection, after she swam in the River Seine earlier in the competition. The same day as the announcement about Claire Michel, Olympic organizers canceled a training session for the swimming leg of the triathlon because the Seine’s water pollution levels were too high.

The quality of the Seine’s water has been a persistent worry leading up to this year’s Olympic Games. The pollution levels forced organizers to consider delaying, or even canceling, some outdoor swimming events.

This is where the Iowa angle comes into the picture — and it provides some interesting context for the news out of Paris.

Just as water quality stats for the Seine have fluctuated, based on the relationship between rainfall, runoff and drier weather, the quality of water at Iowa’s beaches this summer has fluctuated, too.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources specialists monitor water at beaches because poor water quality can cause intestinal problems that may develop into serious infections. As Claire Michel’s experience shows, poor water quality should not be brushed aside and taken lightly. Contaminated water can lead even healthy young people to need medical treatment.

Here is how the River Seine’s pollution stats look when compared with some Iowa beaches, where the DNR has said at various times that swimming is not recommended because of the contamination.

On July 31, the highest E. coli concentration along the Seine’s race course was 649 MPN/100 mL. That measurement tallies the density of E. coli organisms per 100 milliliters of water.

The Iowa angle shows these readings from tests on July 30 or 31: