Sound Notes

Sound Advice

Warren Haynes brings his Million Voices Whisper 2025 Tour to Val Air Ballroom on Feb. 15. Hayne’s musical journey — now as an acclaimed solo artist — took him through three bands: Allman Brothers Band, Gov’t Mule and the Dead. “Million Voices Whisper” — Warren’s first solo album in almost a decade and fourth in his career solo collection — debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart. Tickets cost from $40-60 available from https://tix.axs.com.

Tonic Sol-fa, an acapella group, is set to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on April 22 with its final tour, “End of an Era Tour.” Catch the Emmy-award winning group live, before they stop touring. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Winter Jam 2025 announced its lineup for a March 21 concert at Wells Fargo Arena. Christian music’s biggest tour includes Skillet, Anne Wilson, KB, Colton Dixon, Newsong, Micah Tyler and more. Tickets just $15 at the door.