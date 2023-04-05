Sound Circuit

Blackberry Smoke

For fans of Americana and Southern country-rock music, musicians such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers and Molly Hatchet often make the Top 20 lists. Adding to that elite list is Blackberry Smoke, an Americana rock band formed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Blackberry Smoke has embodied southern Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state through their music. Fans can experience a Blackberry Smoke concert when they perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Thursday, May 4.

Since their album debut in 2004, the band found success on the music charts. They’ve released six albums, including a No. 1 country album, “Holding All the Roses.”

Their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” hit No. 5 on the Billboard Country Charts and No. 2 on the Billboard Rock charts. Recently, a few of their songs were featured on the Paramount Network television show, “Yellowstone.”

The band consists of Charlie Starr (vocals and lead guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar and vocals), Richard Turner (bass and vocals), Brit Turner, (drummer) and Brandon Still (keyboard). In between sold-out European shows, co-founder Starr answered a few questions via email for CITYVIEW.

Your latest album “You Hear Georgia” celebrates your Georgia roots. Why is it important to recognize where your music comes from?

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily important to celebrate our Georgia roots as a band. I’m not sure it means much to other people. It just feels good to us, you know.”

What differentiates between Georgia roots or some other region of music, such as Nashville?

“As far as what differentiates the Georgia and Nashville roots, I can’t answer that… someone on the outside looking in would have to. You tell me, how do we sound different from Nashville bands?”

Blackberry Smoke formed more than 20 years ago. What are the band’s strengths?

“We love one another, and we love the music we make together. It’s as simple as that.”

What’s been the biggest change in music since the band first formed?

“Streaming instead of physical copies of the music.”

Your concerts recently sold out in Europe. Why do you think fans in other countries like your music?

“I would say people are pretty similar the world over… just different levels of enthusiasm.”

Recently Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd passed away. Blackberry Smoke is often compared to Skynyrd. How influential has Skynyrd been for you and your band?

“Gary Rossington is a giant in rock and roll music. His legacy and influence will live forever. Any time we’re compared to Skynyrd is an honor.”

What’s been the most gratifying venue you’ve played?

“They’re all fun!”

What’s the most surprising thing about your musical career?

“I’m surprised we’re still together after 22 years.”

Do you engage in social media to connect with fans?

“I only have an Instagram account. It’s fun but I have to disengage from time to time and focus on more important things.”

What’s the most unusual question you’ve been asked in an interview?

“Once somebody asked if my Dad was in the Kentucky Headhunters (that’s Black Stone Cherry).”

If someone has never heard you play, what’s one thing they can expect at a concert?

“Loud guitars.”

What’s one musical dream you’d like to see happen in the future?

“I just want to continue to do what we do and make the music we love for the people we love.”

What would you like to say to your fans in Des Moines before your concert here in May?

“We hope you enjoy the show and thank you for coming back year after year.”