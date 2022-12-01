Just Released

Shade Tree Auto opens 2nd location in Urbandale

Ribbon Cutting to be held December 6th

[URBANDALE, IA November 2022] — International award winner, Shade Tree Auto, has expanded services into Urbandale along 70th street and Douglas avenue. The new auto repair facility will share a location with Urbandale Auto Body to offer comprehensive auto service to the surrounding community. A ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public will be held December 6th at 4:30pm at the new location.

“We’ve always had a strong support from Urbandale at our Grimes location.” Says owner, Clint Dudley. “We really appreciate how far people will travel just to have us service their vehicles, this will be much more convenient for a large segment of our customers.”

Shade Tree Auto Urbandale is managed by Dustin Klein, 11-year advisor and manager of Shade Tree Auto in Grimes, along with technicians Zech Carlson and Keith Ridden.

Since 2001, Shade Tree Auto has been providing full-service auto repair for import and domestic vehicles to Grimes and the surrounding communities. Through quality, customer service, and community involvement, the locally owned shop has received a number of recognitions. In 2014, the Greater Des Moines Partnership named them Community Champions in Small Business, and in 2015 and 2016, the US Chamber of Commerce listed them as one of the top 100 small businesses at the annual Dream Big Awards in Washington DC. In 2017, Shade Tree Auto received Bronze for Small Business of the Year in the International Business Awards in Barcelona, Spain, and came back to win Gold in 2018 and 2019 at the annual awards ceremony in London, England.

With Experienced Master Technicians, Shade Tree Auto is a trusted source for regularly scheduled auto maintenance and repairs. Shade Tree Auto cares about you, your family and your car and believes an honest approach to preventative maintenance and repairs will keep your vehicle running at optimum levels with a lower cost-of-ownership.

Shade Tree is proud to offer a 4-year, 40,000 mile warranty on all parts and labor. Having your car serviced has never been more convenient with Shade Tree Autos’ free shuttle service, free pick-up and delivery and free loaner cars. As the only AAA Approved auto shop in Grimes, Shade Tree proudly offers AAA discounts as well as military discounts.

For more information on Shade Tree Auto, visit: www.ShadeTreeAuto.biz or facebook.com/ShadeTreeAuto