The City of Windsor Heights Continues Annual Veteran Day Celebration

Just Released
The City of Windsor Heights Continues Annual Veteran Day Celebration11/7/2022
The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its Annual Veterans Day Event as a show of appreciation for the city’s veterans and their families.
Windsor Heights, IA – The City of Windsor Heights will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Luncheon to honor our nation’s heroes and engage the community in a touching day of events focused on appreciation and support. The event will be a catered lunch held at the Windsor Heights Community Center with participation from local schools, the Iowa National Guard, and the Gold Star Museum.
What: Windsor Heights Annual Veterans Day Celebration
When: November 11th, 2022
Where: Windsor Heights Community Center
Expected Events:
- 10:30-10:45 am – Guests arrive/ Flag Ceremony
- 10:45-11:30 am – Children’s Connection with Veterans. Cowles Elementary and Mount Olive School made videos to play during this time
- 11:30-12:30 pm – Proclamation/Lunch/Guest Speaker
- Colonel Christine Brooks has served in the Army National Guard for more 33 years. Over the course of her career, she has held assignments in Iowa, California, Tennessee, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Colonel Brooks has held many critical roles within the Iowa National Guard where she served as battalion commander of the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan. She is currently the Director of Property and Fiscal Operations as well as the commander of Iowa’s 734th Regional Support Group based in Johnston.
- 12:30-1:30 pm – Closing Remarks/Branch Pictures
About the Windsor Heights City Council Special Events Committee
The Windsor Heights City Council Special Events Committee is a committee made up of council members, community organizers, and local citizen volunteers, charged by the City of Windsor Height’s Mayor that seeks to enhance community involvement, build neighborly relationships, and foster community pride. For more information on how to get involved or about the members of this committee, visit WindsorHeights.org. Learn more about upcoming events by following us on Facebook.
About the Windsor Heights City Council
The city of Windsor Heights, Iowa was incorporated as a city in 1941 and named after Henry Clay Windsor, a settler whose family was known for donating land to establish the local Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa. Windsor Heights remains a largely residential community known for being in the heart of it all that takes pride in our neighborly relationships, local businesses, and community bonds. ♦