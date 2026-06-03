Political Mercury

WDM educators rally against Hinson ahead of Iowa Senate race

Dozens of West Des Moines educators delivered a pointed rebuke of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Valley High School alumna, during a May 16 rally that served as both a public condemnation of her record and a call to action ahead of Iowa’s closely watched U.S. Senate race.

The event, organized by the newly formed advocacy group Iowans for Decency, drew nearly 250 people to the Iowa State Capitol rotunda. Speakers criticized Hinson’s voting record and public comments while promoting a letter to the eastern Iowa congresswoman published as a paid advertisement in The Des Moines Register. Organizers also signed up supporters and raised money ahead of the November general election.

Hinson is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate on June 2. State Rep. Josh Turek of Council Bluffs and State Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville are competing in the Democratic primary. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is not seeking a third term.

Iowans for Decency has not endorsed a candidate in either primary and instead is focusing its efforts on opposing Hinson in the general election.

“We are saddened and disappointed by your votes, loyalties and words as a U.S. congresswoman,” retired Valley High School teacher Nick Nelsen said while reading from the group’s letter. “You are failing your state and country. Your actions are antithetical to good and just decency.”

Most attendees at the group’s public launch identified as Democrats, though Political Mercury also spoke with independents and Republicans at the event.

Speakers criticized Hinson for supporting what they described as President Donald Trump’s “reckless” tariffs, backing a “costly and unprovoked” war with Iran, aligning herself with ICE during deadly encounters involving citizens, and failing to address what they called corruption within the Trump administration.

Dr. Erika Cook, a former West Des Moines administrator and former state chief academic officer, focused her remarks on cuts to USAID and the Trump administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

“As a registered independent who has voted for both parties, and as someone who has worked on both sides of the political aisle, now isn’t about liberal or conservative policies, but about right or wrong,” Cook said.

After reading portions of the letter and delivering remarks, teachers displayed signs criticizing Hinson, including: “Why don’t you want to be kind and just?” “Why aren’t you fiscally responsible?” and “Why are you afraid of the truth?”

One of the group’s founding organizers, filmmaker and author Peter Hedges, a 1980 Valley High School graduate who now lives in Brooklyn, New York, said the event marked an unusual public break between educators and a former student.

“One of the beauties of the name of our group is it insists that we be worthy of the name,” Hedges said in an interview. “When it became clear that we had this groundswell of teachers join our group — and that they, to a person, felt so deeply offended by the policies and efforts of Ashley Hinson — the first thing they said was, ‘But we don’t want to attack her personally.’ ”

Hedges said the group aims to build a statewide coalition to block Hinson’s election.

“It’s wide open,” Hedges said. “We have new members who come from Carroll, Decorah. Other smaller towns are starting to join our group.”

Hedges added: “I am just moved by how many people in Iowa really care about the future and are ready to fight for a better one.”

Hinson graduated from Valley High School in 2001 before attending the University of Southern California. She later worked as a journalist in Cedar Rapids, served in the Iowa Legislature and was elected to Congress. Hinson, 42, lives in Marion. ♦

Douglas Burns of Carroll is fourth-generation journalist and founder of Mercury Boost, a marketing and public relations company.