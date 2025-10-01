People & Pets

Fjetland appreciates her dog’s support and companionship

Sylvie, a miniature goldendoodle, looked longingly into my eyes as she jumped up to sit on my lap during our People and Pets interview. Since I couldn’t pet her and take notes, she settled in by my feet instead.

Owner Megan Fjetland says Sylvie is charming and likable.

“She loves everybody. She’s a cuddle bug, and she’s everyone’s best friend,” Fjetland says.

Fjetland admits that Sylvie might be a bit spoiled. She takes Sylvie to Happy Tails Dog Daycare. The daycare has hosted dog parties for her birthday.

“They send me updates and pictures during the day. He looks like he’s having a ball,” she explains.

Sylvie is also treated to pampering and spa days.

“With the dog being hypoallergenic, we take her to EarthWise Pet,” she says. “It’s great resource for her. They have natural foods and treats, too.”

Sylvie came from a breeder in Humboldt. When the family first got her, they had another dog, Berkley, a cocker spaniel poodle.

“She came at the perfect time for the family,” she says. “She learned the ropes from the older dog.”

Fjetland has had dogs her whole life; unlike her husband, Grant.

“We had to ease him into getting a pet,” she explains. “He was anti-dog, and now she is the dog he didn’t want and he loves her.”

As a child, her family had a beagle and a golden retriever. When she moved on her own, she got her first dog, a cocker spaniel poodle named Berkley. She has noticed different breeds and their temperaments.

“The beagle was always dependable. Goldens love everybody,” she reflects. “My poodle was very territorial. He took my husband in,” she laughs.

When she works from home, her dogs offer support and companionship. During the COVID pandemic, the dogs were warm and affectionate.

“The world was crazy outside, and on the inside we had a dependable dog,” she says.

Fjetland says having dogs at home are good for her two kids.

“Dogs teach responsibility and accountability. Kids help with chores by feeding her and cleaning up after her. She’s all of our responsibility. Having dogs is a huge benefit with growing kids at home,” she explains.

Sylvie constantly wants to play and interact with the family.

“She’s super attentive. She will sit and protect the backyard,” she explains. “When the kids wake up, she’s always wants to play.”

Fjetland says the best thing about Sylvie is how she helps everyone feel better.

“If someone has a bad day, she scans everyone. If they are upset, she knows. She has a way about her and can read people,” Fjetland says. “She goes over and gives them a big hug or sits with them.”