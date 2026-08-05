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DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE MEALS FOR THE 2026-27 SCHOOL YEAR

This school year marks the fifth consecutive year the district has offered free breakfast and lunch to students regardless of income.

Des Moines Public Schools will continue providing free breakfast and lunch to every student during the 2026-27 school year, ensuring all students have access to nutritious meals that support learning and success.

The district is able to offer free meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows qualifying school districts to provide breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students at no cost to families.

“Students learn best when they’re focused on learning, not on whether they’ll have something to eat,” said Interim Superintendent Matt Smith. “Providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to every student removes a barrier for families, supports student well-being, and helps ensure every child has what they need to succeed each day.”

The district has participated in CEP for several years, allowing every student to receive nutritious meals regardless of household income. Families do not need to apply or qualify individually, which eliminates paperwork, reduces administrative costs, and ensures every student has equal access to school meals.

“We’re proud to continue offering healthy meals to every student every school day,” said Amanda Grimm, Director of Food and Nutrition. “Good nutrition is essential to student achievement, and this program makes it easy for families while helping students stay energized and ready to learn. It has also been shown to positively affect student attendance.”

For menus, nutrition information, and additional details about DMPS Food and Nutrition Services, visit the district’s Nutrislice webpage.