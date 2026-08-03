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Iowans of the Day Selected for 2026 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/03/2026) (readMedia)– The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products are pleased to announce the recipients of the Iowan of the Day Award for the 2026 Iowa State Fair.

The Iowan of the Day program was founded by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor outstanding Iowans who have made a difference in their communities. From nearly one hundred nominations, the Iowan of the Day committee selected ten Iowans who demonstrate exceptional integrity, hard work and dedication to their communities.

Each winner will be awarded one day of recognition August 13 through 22 with a presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage at 12:00 PM. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, winners will receive Iowa State Fair admission tickets, Grandstand Concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking and a cash prize.

The 2026 Iowan of the Day recipients are:

John Emswiler of Algona – Thursday, August 13

Alan Erickson of Nevada – Friday, August 14

Ari Lewerenz of Clinton – Saturday, August 15

Kelly Penman Jr. of Carlisle – Sunday, August 16

Joyce & Keith McClain of Carson – Monday, August 17

Jordan Norton of Mt. Pleasant – Tuesday, August 18

Ruth Ann Mohr of Odebolt – Wednesday, August 19

Ronald Ricker of Des Moines – Thursday, August 20

David Colbert of Danbury – Friday, August 21

Mary Jean Paschen of Urbandale – Saturday, August 22

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $220 million for the renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org.