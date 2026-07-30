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START A NEW IOWA STATE FAIR TRADITION WITH LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER

JOHNSTON, IOWA (July 30, 2026) – Showing your fair spirit is more than just attending concerts at the Grandstand or trying the newest food on a stick. It’s also helping your neighbors and those in need. You can show your fair spirit by donating blood and saving lives at LifeServe’s Iowa State Fair Blood Drive!

We are teaming up with long-time LifeServe blood donor Simon Conway, host of the Simon Conway Show on WHO Radio, for a festive fair blood drive on Thursday, August 20, from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Our bloodmobile bus will be parked on the Grand Concourse, north of the WHO Crystal Studio, where Conway will be live on the air starting at 4:00 p.m.

Local patients rely on volunteer blood donations all year round, but those donations are even more critical during the summer months. Summer vacations and activities often cause a drop in donations, just as the demand for blood products begins to climb. That’s why LifeServe is inviting Iowans to start a new Iowa State fair tradition of donating blood and saving local lives.

“The Iowa State Fair is all about bringing Iowans together, and there’s no better example of that than donating blood,” said Conway. “If you’re already spending the day at the fair, why not take an hour to help save lives? It’s an easy way to give back to your community while enjoying one of Iowa’s favorite summer events.”

As a special thank you, all donors will receive an exclusive LifeServe tote bag to help you carry all your fair goodies during your visit, as well as a fair food voucher! The Iowa State Fair comes just once a year. But your blood donation can make a difference all year long. Schedule your donation today by calling 800.287.4903 or visiting lifeserve.info/fairspirit.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member, or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.