Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Brings New Light to the Art Gallery

Visitors to Hoyt Sherman Place are invited to experience the art gallery in a whole new light. Hoyt Sherman Place has completed the installation of a new LED lighting system throughout the gallery, a significant improvement that enhances the viewing experience while helping preserve the historic artwork for generations to come.

The new lighting provides brighter, more consistent illumination that allows visitors to better appreciate the color, detail, and craftsmanship of the gallery’s collection. At the same time, LED technology emits minimal ultraviolet and infrared radiation and produces significantly less heat than traditional lighting, helping protect paintings and other delicate works of art from long-term damage.

This project was supported by funding from a 2025 Prairie Meadows Community Betterment Grant, an estate gift from Inger Anderson, and the Hoyt Sherman Place Historic Facility Fund. Every ticket purchased for a Hoyt Sherman Place theater event include a $1–$3 Historic Facility Fee. These funds are carefully invested back into the building through non-operating maintenance, restoration, and capital improvement projects to ensure Hoyt Sherman Place remains a vibrant cultural home for generations to come.

The art gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 OM, offering guests the opportunity to explore one of Des Moines’ most treasured historic landmarks. Visitors can tour the fully restored Hoyt Sherman Place mansion, view art by American and European artists, including pioneer Iowa artist David John Gue, and learn about the rich history of the home and theater at no cost.

Whether you’re discovering Hoyt Sherman Place for the first time or returning to see a favorite piece, now is the perfect time to visit and experience the Hoyt Sherman Place art gallery with renewed clarity and vibrancy.

Hoyt Sherman Place is a vibrant cultural destination where people can connect with art, music, history, and one another. The venue offers an intimate theater experience, a beautiful historic mansion, and a majestic art gallery. For additional information about how to support Hoyt Sherman Place – volunteering, Membership, or Planned Giving – please visit hoytsherman.org.