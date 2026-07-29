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Waukee Towne Center Sets the Stage for 2027 Grand Opening

A New Retail, Dining, and Entertainment Destination

Bringing a First‑of‑Its‑Kind Experience to Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — July 28, 2026 — Construction is officially underway on all phases of Waukee Towne Center, a premier 355,000-square-foot, 62-acre retail and lifestyle destination scheduled for full grand opening in late spring 2027. Situated at the high traffic intersection of Hickman Road and Alice’s Road, the center is designed to deliver a level of experience not currently found anywhere in the state, combining leading retail, unique dining, and diverse entertainment in one cohesive destination.

Tenants will include a mix of national retailers and local and regional brands, including many first-to-market and first-to-state concepts. The project is being developed by Pierson Companies.

While the highly anticipated grand opening is a year away, the center is already active. Target, the development’s primary anchor, is now open and serving Waukee and surrounding communities, offering a first look at the convenience and quality the full center will provide.

“Waukee Towne Center is designed to be more than just a shopping trip; it’s a destination for the entire family,” said Mike Pierson, owner and president of Pierson Companies. “We are creating a space where all ages can spend quality time together — from morning bike rides and dining by the water to scheduled entertainment at the amphitheater, and movie nights or live games on the big screen.”

At the center of the development is a picturesque 6-acre lake with a fountain display and a scenic walk and bike path that integrates seamlessly with the regional trail system. The project emphasizes year-round engagement, featuring:

A winter ice skating rink, dynamic summer play areas with yard games, interactive water features, fire pits, and a 25-by-13-foot large-format screen for viewing outdoor movies and live sports broadcasts.

An amphitheater located on the water’s edge to serve as a venue for community events and summer concerts.

A curated collection of restaurants offering a mix of waterfront views, lively amenity‑focused settings, and inviting outdoor seating.

Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke said, “This project will help shape not only how this corridor grows, but how people experience it. We’re proud to partner on a vibrant space that brings people together and reinforces Waukee’s standing as a destination for investment, visitors and opportunity.”

While Target currently serves as the center’s cornerstone, the upcoming phases of Waukee Towne Center will introduce a diverse roster of “best-in-class” national retailers and local businesses. The project is being programmed with a mix of apparel, wellness and personal care services, and specialty retail stores selected to complement the active Waukee lifestyle.

“We want to bring experiences to the Des Moines metro area that residents currently can’t find anywhere else in the state,” said Nick Pierson, owner and vice president of Pierson Companies. “What sets Waukee Towne Center apart is how entertainment and community come together —with thoughtfully designed central gathering spaces and year‑round programming that create an active and engaging environment. Our goal is to pair that with best‑in‑class retail and dining to create a true first‑to‑market destination.”

Strategically positioned within one of Iowa’s fastest‑growing communities, Waukee Towne Center offers convenient access along key regional corridors, making it highly accessible to both residents and visitors from across the metro.

To stay updated on the progress of Waukee Towne Center, please visit waukeetownecenter.com and follow Waukee Towne Center on Facebook and Instagram.