Just Released

NATIONAL AND LOCAL BLOOD SUPPLY NOW AT DANGEROUSLY LOW LEVELS; DONATIONS NEEDED IMMEDIATELY

JOHNSTON, IOWA (July 29, 2026) – LifeServe Blood Center is calling on eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood immediately, after weeks of significant declines in donations have led to concerning shortages.

Right now, LifeServe has just a 1-2 day supply of type O-negative, O-positive, and A-negative blood. Other blood types are facing a 2-3 day supply. Without increased donations, this level of supply can lead to situations where hospitals may not have enough blood on hand to treat all patients who need it.

“What we are seeing right now is far beyond the typical seasonal summer dip in blood donations,” said Stacy Sime, LifeServe Blood Center President and CEO. “Our donations are not currently keeping up with the demand for blood from hospitals. Unless this trend reverses, hospitals will need to start making difficult decisions to delay or cancel treatments and surgeries.”

The summer months are traditionally a slower time for blood donations, as busier summer schedules reduce donors’ appointments, and high schools and colleges – the source of steady donations – are on summer break. But this summer’s challenges go beyond that. In July, LifeServe is collecting about 2,500 units of blood behind expected levels, causing significant strain on supply.

“This is not just a situation where we need our most loyal donors to step up and donate again,” Sime said. “We need new, first-time donors and those who haven’t donated with us in years to come make an impact on their communities and save lives.”

Blood centers throughout the country are facing similar strains to the blood supply. On Monday evening, the U.S. Surgeon General warned that blood donations are needed in order to maintain an adequate blood supply across America.

Blood cannot be manufactured and has a short shelf life. Thus, the blood supply needs to be continuously replenished. On average, someone needs blood every two seconds.

And just one donation can save or impact up to three local lives. LifeServe supplies blood to more than 175 local hospitals, so donating with LifeServe ensures your donation impacts the lives of people right in your community.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking potential blood donors to make an appointment to give blood at one of our donor centers or a mobile blood drive near them in the next week.

Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903 to schedule an appointment. Information on eligibility can also be found on the site.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member, or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.