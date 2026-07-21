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THE TRUE GREAT AMERICAN PASTIME: BLOOD DONATION WITH LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER AND THE IOWA CUBS ON AUGUST 7

JOHNSTON, IOWA (July 21, 2026) – The true spirit of being an American is helping your neighbor during a time of need. That’s the driving spirit behind the annual LifeServe Blood Center and Iowa Cubs blood drive, happening on Friday, August 7 at Principal Park from 7 am to 1 pm.

The summer months are a stressful time for local hospitals. In fact, many hospitals refer to it as Trauma season. It’s a time when summer’s high-risk activities go up, while blood donations go down due to busy schedules, travel and individuals spending time with family and friends.

LifeServe Blood Center and the Iowa Cubs want to encourage helping our local hospitals by rewarding blood donors at this summer’s Iowa Cubs blood drive. All donors will receive a free game ticket valid for any upcoming Iowa Cubs game. Plus, donors will receive an exclusive “I Bleed Baseball” baseball t-shirt, and official ballpark hot dogs after their donation. For an additional thank you, all donors will have a chance to win the opportunity to shoot the hotdog gun at an upcoming Iowa Cubs game.

“The Iowa Cubs are proud to once again partner with LifeServe Blood Center for our annual blood drive,” said Iowa Cubs Operations Manager, Dustin Halderson. “We know the summer can be a difficult time for hospitals to keep their blood supply stocked. With thousands of Iowans visiting Principal Park throughout the season, we’re excited to help raise awareness about the need for blood donors and encourage our fans to step up and roll up their sleeves.

Help your neighbors this summer by donating blood with LifeServe Blood Center, where all blood collected stays local.

You can learn more about the blood drive by attending the upcoming Iowa Cubs game on July 28. LifeServe will have a table to answer any questions about the importance of blood donation, scheduling your appointment, and more. Stop by wearing LifeServe apparel and you’ll receive a gift for you and your dog!

Schedule your blood donation today by calling 800.287.4903 or by going to lifeserve.info/IAcubs26.LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to more than 175 hospitals primarily in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member, or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.