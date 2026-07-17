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Flix Brewhouse Des Moines Becomes Iowa’s Most Awarded Brewery at 2026 U.S. Open Beer Championship

Des Moines Brewery Team Helps Flix Brewhouse Lead the Nation in U.S. Open Beer Championship Medals

Des Moines, Iowa — July 15, 2026 — Flix Brewhouse Des Moines, Iowa’s award-winning cinema brewery, out-medaled every brewery in the state at the 2026 U.S. Open Beer Championship, earning five medals and surpassing nationally acclaimed breweries Toppling Goliath and Full Fledged. The achievement helped propel Flix Brewhouse to an unprecedented 17 medals nationwide—the highest total of any brewing company in the competition.

The U.S. Open Beer Championship is one of the most competitive craft beer contests in the country, with thousands of entries submitted across a wide range of styles. While this year’s Grand National Champion brewery earned nine medals, Flix Brewhouse locations collectively claimed 17.

Because each Flix Brewhouse is judged as an independent brewery, the Des Moines win showcases local brewing talent and provides a snapshot of the company’s commitment to brewing excellence.

Des Moines Medal Winner

Gold – Nebulas (Hazy Pale Ale)

Bronze – Kill Shot (Strong Scotch Ale)

Bronze – Tilly’s Dunkel (Munich Dunkel)

Bronze – Cantina Brawler (Heller Bock/Maibock)

Bronze – Pineappel (Belgian-Style Fruit Beer)

Meet Des Moines’ Brewing Team

Jack Wilson, Head Brewer at Flix Brewhouse Des Moines, and Brewer Lucas Greta have been part of the brewery since its early days, helping shape its award-winning beer program from the ground up. Together, they combine technical precision with creativity to craft beers that appeal to both dedicated beer enthusiasts and casual guests. Known for producing crisp, clean lagers and hop-forward specialties, the duo has helped establish Des Moines as one of Flix Brewhouse’s standout brewing locations through their commitment to quality and innovation.

“Last year, we were honored to be awarded 16 medals at the US Open. This year, 17 tells a different story: it says excellence isn’t a moment, it’s a habit,” said David Meillier, VP of Operations and Food and Beverage, Flix Brewhouse.

“This competition draws a field of incredible breweries. The talent out there is remarkable, and it’s what makes a result like this mean so much more. It would have been easy to bask in last year’s results. Our team didn’t do that; they challenged themselves to get better, and the fact that it wasn’t one standout team but eight different locations medaling tells you this isn’t a couple of exceptional brewers carrying the company. Our team has built real depth, with world-class brewers across the circuit. As far as I’m concerned, Flix Brewhouse is the Brewery Group of the Year, two years running.”

National Reach, Local Impact

These accomplishments shine a light on “Nebulas,” one of Flix’s four year-round core beers featured at all locations, as well as the innovative, limited-run medalists unique to each award-winning venue.

Flix Brewhouse is the world’s only first-run cinema brewery, combining the best of two worlds—award-winning craft beer brewed on-site and a full-service cinema experience. With locations across Texas, New Mexico, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Oklahoma, Flix operates as a collection of unique, local breweries while maintaining a commitment to consistency and quality.

“We’re incredibly proud of what our brewing teams have accomplished. Earning 17 medals at one of the world’s most respected brewing competitions speaks to the passion, craftsmanship, and dedication our brewers bring to every pint. At Flix Brewhouse, we believe great beer should be part of an excellent movie experience. While other dine-in theaters may serve beer, only Flix offers guests the opportunity to enjoy internationally recognized, award-winning craft beer brewed just steps away from where they’re watching the film. That’s an experience that is uniquely ours,” said Josh Miller, National Brewery Operations Manager.